Suzuka 8 Hours

Wednesday Practice

The second day of practice ahead of the 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours on Wednesday began under similar conditions to the previous day; harsh sunshine and intense heat. Late in the day slight cloud cover masked the harsh sunshine, but high humidity kept heat levels up.

YART recorded the fastest time of the day, set in the opening session on Wednesday at 2m06.684 by Karel Hanika. The Austrian outfit is bidding for its first EWC win of the season, with Hanika also aiming to extend his pole position sequence to three events.

Tuesday pacesetters Team HRC had the opportunity to familiarise Iker Lecuona with both the bike and the Suzukia circuit as he joined team-mates Tetsuta Nagashima and Takumi Takahashi after missing Tuesday’s test due to travel after the Most WorldSBK round last weekend.

HRC Team Manager – Kazuhiko Yamano

“Takahashi was mainly on the bike in the morning session, followed by Nagashima to verify, and in the afternoon we did more verification of Lecuona and the bike. We had Lecuona do ten lap petit-stints on each of the two bikes. All three of our riders concentrated on getting the bike settings right rather than fast lap times. Setting up the bike based on Takahashi’s vast experience, verified with Nagashima, and further verified by Lecuona was only possible because the riders highly respect each other. I feel their positive attitude has rubbed off on the team, who are bonded more than ever before. Everything is going smoothly, maybe too smoothly, so we’ll head into Qualifying with a disciplined approach.”

The Kawasaki triumvirate of Jonathan Rea, Leon Haslam and Alex Lowes took to the track at Suzuka on Wednesday after missing Tuesday practice and were immediately fast, finishing Wednesday third quickest.

Kawasaki won the most recent, and quite controversial, Suzuka 8 Hours with Leon Haslam and Jonathan Rea in 2019 and while Haslam has enjoyed time in Japan testing the World Endurance bike, Rea and Lowes will have to familiarise themselves with the package again and the Bridgestone tyres.

Yoshimura SERT Motul also lopped more than half-a-second off their Tuesday’s best to move up the order, as did SDG Honda and F.C.C. TSR Honda France while the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team went more than two-seconds quicker than they had managed on Tuesday.

Josh Hook – F.C.C. TSR Honda

“The conditions were extremely difficult, with high temperatures and a slippery track, so I did everything, nearly turning the bike back to front, to explore a setup that worked in these conditions. Nothing seemed to work though. Once the track temperature came down this afternoon, the bike felt like a normal bike. Through these two days of testing, we know our pace. Now I think it is important that we ride with consistency for the race. As long as the track temperature doesn’t rise too much during the race, I think we have a solid bike and I’m looking forward to racing. Overall, it’s pretty good.”

Next up is Qualifying on Friday, a Top 10 Trial on Saturday and then the race on Sunday, August 7.

Following Second Qualifying on Friday, the leading 10 teams go forward into Saturday’s Top 10 Trial. Two riders per team take part with each rider getting one lap to set their time. The lap times of each rider are then combined to complete the final starting grid for Sunday. The 5-4-3-2-1 qualifying points are awarded after the Top 10 trial rather than after the completion of Second Qualifying, which is the case at other EWC events.

Taking the Le Mans-style running start at 11h30 local time (04h30 CET) on Sunday 7 August, riders race through the heat of the day, through sunset and into early evening with the chequered flag scheduled to be waved to the winner of this prestigious race at 19h30.

Kayo Sports will show the racing live on Sunday within Australia from 1215 (AEST) and it will also be on Fox Sports 507.

Suzuka 8 Hour Practice Times

Wednesday Practice Times

YART – 2m06.684 Team HRC – 2m-07.049 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H – 2m07.157 Yoshimura SERT Motul – 2m07.624 SDG Honda Racing – 2m07.670 F.C.C. TSR Honda France – 2m07.761 BMW Motorrad World Endurance – 2m08.427 Team Kodama Yamaha – 2m08.618 Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing – 2m08.619 Honda Sofukai Suzuka Racing – 2m08.646

Suzuka 8 Hour Practice Times

Tuesday Times

Team HRC – Honda 2m06.966 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H – Honda – 2m07.451 YART – Yamaha 2m07.884 Honda Sofukai Suzuka Racing – Honda 2m08.194 F.C.C. TSR Honda France – Honda 2m08.260 SDG Honda Racing – Honda 2m08.379 Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing – Honda 2m08.439 S-Pulse Dream Racing ITEC – Suzuki 2m08.692 Yoshimura SERT Motul – Suzuki 2m09.206 Kawasaki Plaza Racing Team – Kawasaki 2m09473 EVA RT 01 Webike Trickstar – Kawasaki 2m09.880 NCXX Racing with Riders Club – Yamaha 2m09.935 Team Kodama – Yamaha 2m10.066 BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team – BMW 2m10.507 TOHO Racing – Honda 2m10.539 Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa – Honda 2m10.552 TEAM ATJ with Japan Post – Honda 2m10.569 KRP Sanyoukogyo & RS-Itoh – Kawasaki 2m10.571 Webike SRC Kawasaki France – Kawasaki 2m10.573 Akeno Speed – Yamaha 2m10.985

EWC Teams Standings

Pos Team Man. Nat. Total 1 Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki JPN 106 2 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda JPN 91 3 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Yamaha AUT 76 4 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Kawasaki FRA 75 5 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW BEL 64 6 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 Kawasaki SUI 56 7 Team LRP Poland BMW POL 42 8 VILTAIS RACING IGOL Yamaha FRA 38 9 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77 Yamaha POL 33 10 MACO RACING Team Yamaha SVK 26 11 ERC Endurance Ducati Ducati GER 23 12 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE Kawasaki FRA 23 13 TEAM MOTO AIN Yamaha FRA 21 14 TEAM GT ENDURANCE Yamaha FRA 15 15 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 Yamaha GER 12 16 Kingtyre Fullgas Racing Team Yamaha FRA 10 17 TECMAS BMW FRA 1

2022 Suzuka 8 Hour Schedule

Tuesday 2 August

Testing

Wednesday 3 August

Testing

Thursday 4 August

Administrative checking, rider briefing, technical inspection

Friday 5 August

08h10-10h10: Free Practice

12h10-12h30: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)

12h45-13h05: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

13h20-13h40: First Qualifying (Red Rider)

15h50-16h10: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)

16h25-16h45: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

17h00-17h20: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)

18h30-19h30: Night Practice

Saturday 6 August:

14h15-15h00: Free Practice

15h30-17h00: Top 10 Trial

17h00: Post-Top 10 Trial press conference

Sunday 7 August:

08h30-09h15: Warm-up

11h30: Start of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

19h30: Finish of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

20h00: Post-race press conference

The Suzuka 8 Hours is back on the FIM EWC calendar in 2022 having not taken place since 2019 due to the global health crisis. Operated by Honda-owned Mobilityland, Suzuka features a unique figure-of-eight layout and presents a considerable challenge for riders thanks to its wide variety of corners. Opened initially as a test track for the Japanese motor giant in 1962, the venue hosted the first edition of the famous Suzuka 8 Hours motorbike race in 1978, nine years before staging its first Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. The Suzuka 8 Hours has been a popular feature on the EWC calendar and a key fixture on the international calendar since with leading grand prix motorcycle racers taking part – and winning – over the years.

