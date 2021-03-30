2021 York Motorcycle Festival

The York Motorcycle Festival returns over the April 10-11 weekend, kicking off Saturday afternoon with free activities before the main event gets into full swing on Sunday.

The York Motorcycle Festival is a free family festival that was originally set up as a charity event. In 2021, the Festival is again supporting Beyond Blue in its fundraising. Visitors are requested to download a free ticket from the website and for more information, visit www.yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au.

There’ll be plenty of attractions Saturday too, like being able to bring your bike and demo its power using the Moto Dyno machine. The Dyno machine will be set up at the Shell garage, Avon Terrace on Saturday afternoon, so if you’ve ever wanted confirmation on how powerful your bike is, take advantage of this one.

Then head to Peace Park to enjoy Food Trucks and entertainment from 4pm-8pm thanks to the Vintage Collective Markets. Bring the family and indulge in your favourite cuisines from a range of food trucks; plus enjoy some casual light entertainment during the afternoon.

Then try one of the local pubs. The York motorcycle Festival’s Harley-Davidson concert will be at the Imperial Homestead. Featuring well known band Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, the Festival’s Saturday night concert is sure to be a lively one! It’s free to attend, and the band will be on from 8pm-11.30pm at the Imperial Homestead’s outdoor courtyard.

Also around town, the Castle Hotel and Settlers House will have live music and special menus for the weekend.

Sunday April 11 is the main event however, and to raise money a charity ride for Beyond Blue will be held, running from Midland to York, starting at 9am.

When you get to York, check out the Show and Shine display in the Town Hall. Die-hard enthusiasts attend the Show and Shine year after year to show off their bikes; and the display in the old York Town Hall is truly a sight to see.

Visitors can choose their favourite and vote for it in the People’s Choice prize! The Show and Shine is proudly sponsored by Clean Ride and Motorcycle Panel and Paint.

The Vintage Collective Markets will be set up in Peace Park on the Sunday for those who need that little extra shopping fix. The Vintage Collective Markets will feature a range of displays that focus on vintage, up-cycled, remade, reclaimed, recycled and vintage-style wares or services. Attractions as part of the markets will include kids’ activities and rides, food trucks and live music.

While you’re in Peace Park, get the kids on a quad bike! Thanks to Motorcycle WA, kids can test their riding skills on the specially designed track.

The main attraction of the Festival is always the Trade Display along Avon Terrace. Check out new bikes from major brands such as Harley-Davidson, Indian and Victory, Yamaha, BMW, Kawasaki and more. Check out the displays of clothing, jewellery, accessories, and more.

The full list of Exhibitors is available at yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au

Stop at the Harley-Davidson stage area for entertainment throughout the day, including live music, new product reviews and more. To encourage motorcycle rider safety, the York motorcycle Festival coincides with Safety Awareness Week, and the Road Safety Commission along with MRAWA will be at the event to share information on safe motorcycle riding.

Once you’ve shopped, head along South Street and check out the Moto Dyno if you missed it Saturday (you might need earplugs!) plus new this year – the Viper Wheelie Machine.

Bring your bike in and experience the thrill of a Wheelie on a real motorcycle in a safe and controlled environment! The Viper Wheelie Machine and the Moto Dyno machine will run all day of the Festival.

From South street, head to the new Lowe Street Stunt Track for FMX demos, Harley-Davison stunt demos and Super Moto demos.

Experience the excitement of motorcycle racing close up with Super Moto WA. The team will do race demonstrations on Sunday 11th April along Lowe Street. It’s loud, it’s fast, it’s not to be missed.

New this year is the exciting stunt show thanks to Ridin’ Free! Catch expert stunt riders showing off their skills and the capabilities of these on Harley-Davidson bikes: Sportster, Street Bob, Road Glide and Low Rider. If you’ve never seen a Harley doing a wheelie, don’t miss this!

The York Motorcycle Festival runs on Sunday April 11 from 10am to 4pm and is supported by Department of Tourism Western Australia, Department of Regional Development, the Shire of York, and proudly sponsored by Shannons Insurance, Harley-Davidson, and Road Safety Commission.

This is a free event supporting Beyond Blue. The York Motorcycle Festival is a covid-safe event, and visitors are requested to download a free ticket from the website. For more information, visit www.yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au