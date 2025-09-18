Yoshimura AT2 Exhaust Range

Yoshimura’s AT2 isn’t just another slip-on that promises the earth and delivers a slightly raspier idle note. This is a proper full system that Yoshimura’s engineers in Chino, California have been sweating over with their Faro Arm Laser Scanners and CAD programs as if they’re designing a bleeding fighter jet. Looking at that aggressive end cap design, you’d be forgiven for thinking they nicked some blueprints from Lockheed Martin!

The whole system is crafted from stainless steel with their exclusive “Works Finish” – which is marketing speak for “it’ll change colour after a few heat cycles and look pretty trick.” Think of it as a scratch and stain-resistant finish that looks much like titanium works components.

The Numbers That Matter

Let’s take the middleweight Yamaha MT-09 as a supporting example.

Yoshimura claims the AT2 delivers measurable improvements in both horsepower and torque. We’re not talking earth-shattering gains that’ll have you wheelieing into next Tuesday (though the MT-09 does that anyway), but rather a proper refinement of the power delivery that makes the whole package more useable. With plenty of torque on the bottom end, Yoshimura focused on bringing the power more to the top of the spectrum.

After development and testing were all said and done, Yoshimura claimed a useful 2.7% increase in max HP and a 1.6% in max torque. The weight saving is where things get properly impressive. Right away, the Yamaha MT-09 lost over 2.5kg (6 pounds) by removing the stock system and installing the AT2 Race Series full system.

MT-09 Stock System: 7kg (15.6 Lbs)

VS

Yoshimura AT2 Full System 4.35kg (9.6 Lbs)

The Sound of Thunder

Fire up the MT-09 and the triple’s inherent raspiness gets amplified into something that sounds properly purposeful. It’s deep, bassy, and has that characteristic triple-cylinder yowl. One owner remarked “It sounds so good, especially with the quick shifter pops. Really brought the bike to life.” The system truly comes alive when you’re giving it the berries. You’re taking an already brilliant machine and making it properly special.

It’s about that grin factor every time you fire it up, the addictive sound as you wind it out through the gears, and yes, the envious looks from other riders stuck with their stock exhausts.

Bespoke Engineering Hidden Behind That Aggressive Shell

Here’s something the marketing blokes don’t shout about enough. While every AT2 system looks like it could be related, what’s going on inside is completely different depending on what bike it’s bolted to. This isn’t Yoshimura being lazy and stuffing the same internals into different-shaped cans. Oh no, these mad scientists have properly done their homework.

Compare the AT2 for say, a Kawasaki ZX-10R and a Ninja 650, and you’re looking at completely different internal architecture. The ZX-10R’s version needs to handle the screaming inline-four’s stratospheric rev ceiling and massive exhaust gas flow, while the Ninja’s parallel twin gets its own unique configuration to enhance max horsepower and max torque. Same aggressive AT2 looks on the outside but underneath it’s all been tailored to extract the maximum from each specific engine.

The Verdict

The Yoshimura AT2 range represents everything that’s right about proper aftermarket exhausts. It’s not just a noise maker bolted on for shock value – it’s a properly engineered bit of kit where every model gets its own bespoke internal design wrapped in that aggressive, fighter-jet-inspired exterior.

Whether you’re riding a screaming inline-four superbike, a torquey triple, or a characterful twin, there’s an AT2 specifically tuned for your engine’s unique personality.

Yoshimura exhaust pipes, hard parts and electrical components are proudly distributed by A1 Accessory Imports, Australia’s House of Powersports.

To find an exhaust pipe suited to your motorcycle, visit www.houseofpowersports.com.au/yoshimura/model-search