Yoshimura joins A1 Accessory Imports

A1 Accessory Imports has taken over the reins as Yoshimura’s official Australian importer and exclusive wholesaler of Yoshimura exhaust systems, hard parts and electrical components.

Yoshimura Japan focuses on high-end, race-derived exhaust systems. Offering highly specialised, full race systems and silencers that blend premium materials and finishes with Japanese craftsmanship.

Yoshimura R&D of America shares the same foundational philosophy of performance through precision engineering. Yoshimura R&D of America plays a crucial role in developing products tailored to regulations and performance requirements from around the world.

Race-Bred Exhaust Systems

UNMISTAKABLY YOSHIMURA.

Backed by decades of racing heritage and the unmatched R&D, each system is a testament to manufacturing precision and performance. With the most advanced pipe-bending tooling in the industry, Yoshimura craft exhausts that lead the pack in quality, fit, and horsepower gains.

‘Advanced pipe-bending machines and tooling enable Yoshimura to build precision-fit exhaust systems with consistent, repeatable accuracy in every production run’

Enhanced Motorcycle Aesthetics

UNMISTAKABLY YOSHIMURA.

Yoshimura’s decades of innovation and precision craftsmanship set their exhaust systems apart, offering unmatched fit, performance, and reliability. Beyond exhaust systems, Yoshimura offer a range of performance hard parts, protection parts and sleek upgrades for modern motorcycles.

Yoshimura Fender Eliminator Kits are sleek, high-quality upgrades that replaces bulky stock rear fenders on motorcycles. Yoshimura’s LED turn signal kits are engineered with bright, energy-efficient LEDs that offer increased visibility in all lighting conditions. While Yoshimura case savers, heatshields and bar ends set a high bar for protection parts.

IN-HOUSE DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT

In-house engineers and expert fabricators build custom tooling and develop manufacturing techniques to ensure precision perfect fitment for every product & application.

ADVANCED ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY

Using a Faro Arm Laser Scanner, technicians scan areas of the motorcycle, collecting data points of interest, and transfer this to a CAD program. Engineers use this information to develop exhaust systems in 3D.

MANUFACTURING & WORKS FINISH

A significant increase in accuracy and efficiency is thanks to investment in the latest in electronic tube bending, laser cutting and welding machinery. Furthermore, expert TIG welders fuse brackets and mounts to the final product.

Visit A1’s House of Powersports website to learn more about Yoshimura products.

Use the Model Search feature as a handy reference tool to quickly find Yoshimura products suited to your motorcycle.

Visit: www.houseofpowersports.com.au/yoshimura/model-search

Yoshimura products are available to order through all good Powersports dealers and retailers.

To become an Australian dealer stockist, please contact the team at A1 Accessory Imports. e. [email protected] p. (07) 3451 1300