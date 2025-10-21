Yoshimura RS-4 Range

When it comes to surviving Australia’s particularly hostile brand of punishment, not all exhausts are created equal. Enter Yoshimura’s RS-4 exhaust systems.

These RS-4 exhaust systems come from a long lineage of off-road racing. Decades of watching exhausts fail in competition and learning what works when the pressure’s on. That hard-won knowledge doesn’t just vanish when Yoshimura builds something for enduro models or dual-sport machines that get thrashed like trail bikes.

Let’s talk about the full system available for our Honda CRF450L/RL crowd. 2019 to 2025 models cop the RS-4 treatment with a complete header-to-muffler setup, and this is where Yoshimura’s off-road racing heritage really shows its hand.

First up: the header uses 18-gauge stainless – thicker than most – and it’s tucked in tighter to the frame. Anyone who’s collected a stump or smacked it into a log will appreciate that detail. Power? Significant gains across the rev range, particularly in the midrange where you actually live. Plus, the full system sheds serious weight compared to that stock brick of a muffler.

Meanwhile, if you’re swinging a leg over a Yamaha WR250F (2020-2024), the RS-4 has something special for you too. That pentagonal-shaped sleeve isn’t just for looks – it houses a two-stage stepped baffle system that completely transforms the bike’s character. We’re talking proper bottom-to-mid range muscle, exactly where you need it when you’re trying to loft the front wheel over a log or grunt your way up a hill. Your polite trail bike suddenly becomes a lively little weapon.

Bottom line: If you’re serious about performance and serious about having engineered equipment that won’t let you down, it’s only Yoshimura.

Yoshimura exhaust pipes, hard parts and electrical components are proudly distributed by A1 Accessory Imports, Australia’s House of Powersports.

