2024 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

The best amateur flat trackers in the world converged on Du Quoin at the beginning of July for the 2024 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship. Aussies Jed Fyffe, Sam Drane and Bodie Paige were there to fly the Australian flag and the youngsters proved a force to be reckoned with, collecting seven titles between them.

For Jed Fyffe that was the 85cc Modified (9-13) and 85cc Production (9-13) championships.

Jed Fyffe

“2024 AMA Grand National Champion. 🥇85cc Production. 🥇85cc Modified. What a week of racing with some big highs and even bigger lows, but all our training , hard work and dedication got us through. Can’t thank the Drane family, the Daniels family, Max Whale, Jason and Sheree Griffin for their support this week it means a lot. We couldn’t achieve this without all our sponsors and supporters that are behind us we will be forever grateful.”

Sam Drane meanwhile connected an impressive set of titles in the 250cc Production and 250cc Modified classes, as well as third overall in the Open Singles 250/450 Championship, just to demonstrate how competitive he is.

Sam Drane

“What a week. Would not of been possible with out the great team behind me. Nic, Larry and dad worked on my bikes all week to make sure my bikes were on point. I was able to repay them by coming away with two National Championships. What more could I ask for.”

Bodie Paige brought home the gold in three classes, dominating the Motion Pro 450cc Modified class, as well as the Open Heavyweight and Open Singles championships, as the most decorated Australian racer of the meet.

The youngsters didn’t have all the glory though as countryman Jason Griffin took third in the Over 40s, and was sixth in the Over 50s.

Walker Porter was winner of the 2024 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, and Meghan Greimel the winner of the 2024 Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, the first female racer to do so. Porter joins flat track greats like Jared Mees, Roger Lee Hayden, Briar Bauman, Kody Kopp, Chase Saathoff and Dallas Daniels as winners of the award.

Other awards included Youth Racer of the Year going to Drew Eldred, and the Vet/Senior Racer of the Year – Dave Tyo. See the full list of champions below.

2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Champions