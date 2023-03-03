YOU’RE INVITED TO THE BENELLI OPEN DAY!

Join us and find out about the all new Benelli range: With the stylish Leoncino 500, the new, larger capacity Leoncino 800 range, the muscular 502C Cruiser, the nimble TNT 125 fun-bike, the adventure-ready TRK 502 and TRK 502X. Take advantage of the Benelli Mega Sale, and ride away on a Benelli motorcycle with prices starting from $3,990!

With over a century of heritage, Benelli motorcycles offer the perfect combination of style, power, and performance, making them the ideal choice for riders of all levels.

Limited test rides are also available on the day, but pre-bookings are essential with your selected dealer – click the link below to register.

See you there!