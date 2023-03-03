YOU’RE INVITED TO THE BENELLI OPEN DAY!
Join us and find out about the all new Benelli range: With the stylish Leoncino 500, the new, larger capacity Leoncino 800 range, the muscular 502C Cruiser, the nimble TNT 125 fun-bike, the adventure-ready TRK 502 and TRK 502X. Take advantage of the Benelli Mega Sale, and ride away on a Benelli motorcycle with prices starting from $3,990!
With over a century of heritage, Benelli motorcycles offer the perfect combination of style, power, and performance, making them the ideal choice for riders of all levels.
Limited test rides are also available on the day, but pre-bookings are essential with your selected dealer – click the link below to register.
LAST CHANCE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE BENELLI MEGA SALE!
Take advantage of the Benelli Mega Sale, with up to $600 off selected models across the Benelli range! Offer ends 31st March.
Open Day Terms & Conditions
The Benelli Open Day will be held on Saturday 18th March 2023 at your local Benelli dealership. Registrations are essential, riders must register using the link provided and fill out the form. Please note that registration does not guarantee you will be riding – A member from your nearest dealership will get in contact with you to organise the test ride. All test riders must bring their own riding equipment and certified gear. You must bring your valid motorcycle licence or permit, and show it to your dealer in order to ride. You must bring your own ECE-approved helmet to be worn during the test ride, as well as gloves, a riding jacket, riding pants and fully enclosed shoes. Your BAC level must not exceed 0.00. Any riders under the influence (or thought to be under the influence) of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to ride. You must show your rider’s licence to your head contact at your local dealership. Your dealership may refuse you from riding if they feel your safety, or their safety may be in any danger at any time before or during the ride.
Benelli MEGA Sale Terms & Conditions
The Benelli Mega Sale starts on 10th February and ends on 31st March 2023. This offer discounts the following models only: TNT 125, 502c, Leoncino 500, Leoncino 500 Trail, Leoncino 800, and Leoncino 800 Trail.
The promotional ride away prices are as follows for the participating models.
TNT 125: was $4,590 ride away, now $3,990 ride away.
502c: was $10,590 ride away, now $9,990 ride away.
Leoncino 500: was $9,890 ride away, now $9,390 ride away.
Leoncino 500 Trail: was $10,390 ride away, now $9,890 ride away.
Leoncino 800: was $13,490 ride away, now $12,990 ride away.
Leoncino 800 Trail: was $13,990 ride away, now $13,490 ride away.
This offer is only applicable to new units and excludes used or demonstrator units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Offer valid on MY22 units, and whilst stock lasts.