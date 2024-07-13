ASBK 2024

Round Four – Morgan Park

Saturday AM Report

Cam Dunker got out of the right side of bed this morning; the youngster dropped more than half a second off his Friday best early on in Saturday morning’s FP4 session, despite a very low track temperature.

The Ambient had only just reached ten-degrees by 1030, when the 35-minute FP4 session got underway. Dunker was on top until Mike Jones relegated him to second by a single thousandth of a second with 25-minutes remaining.

Despite the cold and the fact this was only a practice session, there would be lessons being learned that would likely prove quite important for the opening 16-lap bout scheduled to start at 1125 on Sunday morning.

The forecast for tomorrow is for even slightly cooler conditions than what we are experiencing today. If that was not the case, it is a fair bet that some of the heavy hitters might have hardly turned a wheel in the FP4 session, but instead, Superbike competitors were getting plenty of laps in.

Cru Halliday shot to the top with just under ten-minutes to go, a 1m12.953, the YRT man then backed that up with a 1m12.835, the fastest time of the weekend thus far.

Glenn Allerton put in a 1m13.138 on his 14th lap of the session to push Jones back to third place.

Mike Jones returned fire a few minutes later, a 1m13.096, pushing Allerton back to third and making it a YRT 1-2 at the top of the table.

Broc Pearson then dropped in a 1m13.010 on the DesmoSport Ducati to push Jones back to third, only for Jones to cross the stripe seconds later with a 1m12.899 to make it a YRT 1-2 yet again.

When the chequered flag came out at 1105, Halliday and Jones were still the only riders in the 12s, a 1m12.835 to Cru and 1m12.899 for Mike.

Broc Pearson had improved on his Friday time by almost two-tenths to go third in the cold conditions.

Max Stauffer, along with his young Penrite Yamaha team-mate Cam Dunker, was one of the few others to go quicker this morning. Stauffer’s 1m13.455 on Saturday morning besting his 1m13.757 from yesterday. We believe Max is still far from his potential, though, as apparently, he was very quick here during testing a few weeks back.

Mike Jones set the qualifying lap record here last year at 1m12.079. The Queenslander also set a new race lap record that weekend. That benchmark to beat is 1m12.079. Will we see an 11 this afternoon…? Superbike competitors will be back on track for Qualifying at 1435. The opening 16-lap race is scheduled for 1125 on Sunday morning, while the second and final bout of the round will start at 1505.

Superbike FP4

Halliday 1m12.835 Jones 1m12.899 Pearson 1m13.010 Allerton 1m13.138 Dunker 1m12.346 Waters 1m13.359 Stauffer 1m13.455 Sissis 1m13.541 West 1m13.702 Staring 1m13.743 Lytras 1m14.192 Lynch 1m15.024 Yanko 1m15.418 Soderland 1m16.719 Hardwick 1m16.733 Edwards 1m18.622 Kemp 1m20.413 Linkenbagh 1m21.267

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 144.5 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 115 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 112.5 4 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 98 5 Broc PEARSON Ducati 97.5 6 Troy HERFOSS Ducati 84 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 82.5 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha 82 9 Harrison VOIGHT Ducati 82 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 71.5 11 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 70 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 66.5 13 John LYTRAS Yamaha 53 14 Josh SODERLAND Yamaha 44.5 15 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 42 16 Ryan YANKO Ducati 29 17 Declan CARBERRY BMW 25.5 18 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 16 19 Michael KEMP Yamaha 16 20 Eddie LEESON Yamaha 15 21 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 15 22 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 13 23 Tim LARGE Yamaha 10.5 24 Paul LINKENBAGH Yamaha 9 25 Adam SENIOR Yamaha 4.5

Supersport

The power tripped twice before anybody had even got on track on Saturday morning at Morgan park, then tripped again just after Supersport’s first qualifying got underway, and tripped yet again halfway through the session. By that 15-minute mark of the 30-minute Supersport Q1 session, more than half of the field had yet to turn a wheel. Jack Favelle was the bravest early on, with an impressive 1m15.955s.

The 0930 start time and subsequent 14-degree track temperature were hardly conducive to really fast times; in fact, they were more conducive to cold tearing and front-end loses. The ambient was in the single digits which had the Queenslanders in the paddock shivering in their boots. Warwick is one of the coldest places in Queensland. Just up the road in Stanthorpe, snow is not unheard of…

With just over ten-minutes remaining, 13 of the 16 riders had turned laps, only for the red flag to come out and halt proceedings after Hayden Nelson went down at turn three. His bike impacted the air-fence, which caused a delay. The air-fence was inspected before the pit exit opened again. Another power outage happened during the short delay. Just before the red flag, Jonathan Nahlous displaced Favelle from the top of the leaderboard with a 1m15.805. That marker stood the test of time in Q1. Neither Tom Bramich nor Tom Toparis turned a wheel in the first qualifying session.

Supersport Q1

Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:15.805 Jack FAVELLE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:15.955 Jack MAHAFFY (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.597 Glenn NELSON (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.789 Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.808 Olly SIMPSON (SA) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.838 Archie McDONALD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.867 Hayden NELSON (NSW) Kawasaki ZX6R 1:17.032 Luca DURNING (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.397 Callum BARKER (QLD) Kawasaki ZX6R 1:17.606 Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.728 Brandon DEMMERY (NSW) Kawasaki ZX6R 1:18.052 Jeremy HUDDLESTONE (TAS) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:22.043 Cooper ROWNTREE (SA) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:23.506

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 130 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 103 3 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 102 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 102 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 99 6 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 97 7 Marcus HAMOD Honda 76 8 Corey TURNER Yamaha 71 9 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 71 10 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha 64 11 Mark CHIODO Honda 64 12 Brandon DEMMERY Kawasaki 60 13 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 60 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 58 15 Hayden NELSON Kawasaki 53 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 28 17 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 26 18 Corey SNOWSILL Yamaha 24 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 24 20 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 24 21 Sean CONDON Yamaha 23 22 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 18 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 15 24 Hunter FORD Yamaha 12 25 Zach JOHNSON Yamaha 12 26 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 10 27 John QUINN Yamaha 9 28 Noel MAHON Yamaha 9 29 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha 4 30 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki 1

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 171 2 H Watts Kaw 167 3 V Knezovic Yam 157 4 M Simpson Yam 123 5 J Simpson Yam 118 6 C Moylan Kaw 102 7 R Larkin Yam 102 8 J Pelgrave Yam 99 9 W Nassif Yam 97 10 T Morrison Kaw 91 11 J Stroud Kaw 78 12 P Svoboda Kaw 69 13 L Knight Yam 65 14 R Gilbert Yam 63 15 O Short Kaw 55 16 W Hunt Yam 52 17 C Middleton Kaw 48 18 V Fleming Kaw 44 19 O Lewis Yam 43 20 T Nicolson Kaw 43 21 A Codey Yam 30 22 T Relph Yam 28 23 A Cameron Yam 22 24 M Ritter Yam 20 25 M Cartwright Yam 18 26 N Yfantidis Yam 14 27 M Shaw Yam 10 28 J Kaiser Kaw 4 29 H Air Yam 4 30 T Zhao Yam 3 31 H Short Yam 2

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 H Corney Yam 25 25 25 143 2 R Mcadam Yam 16 18 18 105 3 E Johnson Yam 20 17 12 100 4 N lazos Yam 14 16 17 98 5 C lewis Yam 18 20 20 97 6 H CHArlett Yam 17 15 94 7 E Andrew Yam 15 13 11 82 8 J Louis Yam 12 14 14 76 9 P O’brien Yam 10 9 16 70 10 Z BeckInsale Yam 13 12 8 67 11 A O’Halloran Yam 9 11 15 66 12 E Pelgrave Yam 8 8 13 56 13 H Hynd Yam 11 10 51 14 Z Russo Yam 6 6 9 45 15 A Jordan Yam 7 7 10 43

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar