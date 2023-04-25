Mike Jones and Cru Halliday test out the Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 E-MTB

Normally Mike Jones and Cru Halliday would be campaigning the Yamaha Racing Team R1M Superbike in the Australian Superbike Championship, however last week they joined the launch of the new YDX Moro 07 E-Mountain Bike, to see what all the fuss was about.

You can check out Russell Downie’s full review of the Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 E-MTB for MCNews.com.au here (link).

Both Jones and Halliday are keen cyclists using a combination of road and mountain bike cycling as a big part of their off-bike training routine.

The pair cycle up to 400 kilometres per week on road but after trying out the new Moro 07 E-MTB, suddenly climbing hills in the dirt has become a lot more appealing and both riders were impressed with the new Yamaha machine.

Cru Halliday

“I haven’t spent a lot of time on an E-MTB but after 10 minutes riding around at the media launch, I was sold. I spent a lot of time as a kid riding BMX and now my job is riding a road bike as fast as possible, and this was like a combination of both. Everyone loves downhill mountain biking, but the uphills can be tough but on the Moro 07, you are able to power up them but still get a good work out. There were a bunch of people out riding with us and everyone had a great time and commented on how well the bike performed. As soon as they are available, I’m getting one.”

The sentiment was much the same for Jones would regular competes in road and mountain bike events in the Southeast Queensland region.

Mike Jones

“I love cycling and enjoy the fact that it gives you a great workout without a huge impact on your body, so I spend three to four days a week on my bike and race when my schedule allows. I’m thinking at the next mountain bike race I do, I might roll up on the Moro 07 and throw out a few challenges to my mates. They will have nothing for me. We have plenty of places to ride an E-MTB around Brisbane and this bike is perfect for the area we live as its good enough to ride it too and from the trails as well as tear it up on the track.”

But its back to the tarmac this weekend where the pair will be looking to turn their impressive speed at the opening two rounds into results.

At both rounds one and two of the 2023 season at Phillip Island and SMSP, both riders have set personal best lap times and have been pushing hard to break through for that elusive round and race win.

