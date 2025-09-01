Zarco with LCR Honda for two more years

Johann Zarco will remain with Castrol Honda LCR for at least the next two MotoGP seasons, with the Frenchman’s contract now extended through 2026 and 2027.

The deal continues his arrangement with HRC, meaning Zarco keeps full factory rider status and will receive the same technical package and updates as the Repsol Honda squad. He’ll also continue to represent the marque in events like the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Johann Zarco

“I’m very pleased to confirm that I will stay with LCR for the next two years. This is important because we have big goals to achieve and great opportunities looking ahead to 2027. When I signed with Honda at the end of 2023, I didn’t expect to find that second wind, which gave me the energy to secure another two-year contract with them. We already achieved one victory with Lucio and the team, and it would be fantastic to experience that again, so we are determined to keep pushing for strong results. Over the past two years, Honda has provided LCR with great support, and we believe we can continue growing and developing the bike through our hard work. I’d like to thank HRC, LCR, and everybody supporting us.”

It’s a vote of confidence from Honda after two seasons that saw Zarco and LCR deliver steady results and moments of real promise, highlighted by his win at Le Mans in 2024 and a podium at Silverstone in 2025.

For LCR, the extension provides stability and experience as the team looks to build on that foundation heading into the next phase of development. At 36, Zarco brings a wealth of know-how, and his feedback will remain central to Honda’s efforts to close the gap at the sharp end of the MotoGP grid.

Lucio Cecchinello – Castrol Honda LCR Team Principal

“Working with Johann is simply extraordinary; his professionalism is impeccable both on and off the track. We are pleased that HRC has renewed its trust in him for the next two years, and we are confident that his contribution to the development of the RCV in 2026 and 2027 will be crucial in our mission to bring Honda back to the top of the rankings. We are also proud to have been confirmed as a trusted partner of HRC in managing Johann and to continue being part of the Honda family.”

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 455 2 A. Marquez 280 3 F. Bagnaia 228 4 M. Bezzecchi 197 5 P. Acosta 164 6 F. Morbidelli 161 7 F. Di Giannantonio 154 8 F. Aldeguer 126 9 J. Zarco 114 10 F. Quartararo 109 11 B. Binder 91 12 R. Fernandez 73 13 L. Marini 72 14 M. Viñales 69 15 E. Bastianini 63 16 A. Ogura 58 17 J. Miller 52 18 J. Mir 46 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 23 21 P. Espargaro 16 22 T. Nakagami 10 23 M. Oliveira 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0

