Zarco with LCR Honda for two more years
Johann Zarco will remain with Castrol Honda LCR for at least the next two MotoGP seasons, with the Frenchman’s contract now extended through 2026 and 2027.
The deal continues his arrangement with HRC, meaning Zarco keeps full factory rider status and will receive the same technical package and updates as the Repsol Honda squad. He’ll also continue to represent the marque in events like the Suzuka 8 Hours.
Johann Zarco
“I’m very pleased to confirm that I will stay with LCR for the next two years. This is important because we have big goals to achieve and great opportunities looking ahead to 2027. When I signed with Honda at the end of 2023, I didn’t expect to find that second wind, which gave me the energy to secure another two-year contract with them. We already achieved one victory with Lucio and the team, and it would be fantastic to experience that again, so we are determined to keep pushing for strong results. Over the past two years, Honda has provided LCR with great support, and we believe we can continue growing and developing the bike through our hard work. I’d like to thank HRC, LCR, and everybody supporting us.”
It’s a vote of confidence from Honda after two seasons that saw Zarco and LCR deliver steady results and moments of real promise, highlighted by his win at Le Mans in 2024 and a podium at Silverstone in 2025.
For LCR, the extension provides stability and experience as the team looks to build on that foundation heading into the next phase of development. At 36, Zarco brings a wealth of know-how, and his feedback will remain central to Honda’s efforts to close the gap at the sharp end of the MotoGP grid.
Lucio Cecchinello – Castrol Honda LCR Team Principal
“Working with Johann is simply extraordinary; his professionalism is impeccable both on and off the track. We are pleased that HRC has renewed its trust in him for the next two years, and we are confident that his contribution to the development of the RCV in 2026 and 2027 will be crucial in our mission to bring Honda back to the top of the rankings. We are also proud to have been confirmed as a trusted partner of HRC in managing Johann and to continue being part of the Honda family.”
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
455
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
280
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
228
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
197
|
5
|
P. Acosta
|
164
|
6
|
F. Morbidelli
|
161
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
154
|
8
|
F. Aldeguer
|
126
|
9
|
J. Zarco
|
114
|
10
|
F. Quartararo
|
109
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
91
|
12
|
R. Fernandez
|
73
|
13
|
L. Marini
|
72
|
14
|
M. Viñales
|
69
|
15
|
E. Bastianini
|
63
|
16
|
A. Ogura
|
58
|
17
|
J. Miller
|
52
|
18
|
J. Mir
|
46
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
45
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
23
|
21
|
P. Espargaro
|
16
|
22
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
23
|
M. Oliveira
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
6
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
1
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
2026 MotoGP Calendar
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|
01/03
|
THA
|
Chang International Circuit
|
22/03
|
BRA*
|
Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna
|
29/03
|
USA
|
Circuit of the Americas
|
12/04
|
QAT
|
Lusail International Circuit
|
26/04
|
ESP**
|
Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|
10/05
|
FRA
|
Le Mans
|
17/05
|
CAT
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|
31/05
|
ITA
|
Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|
07/06
|
HUN
|
Balaton Park Circuit
|
21/06
|
CZE
|
Automotodrom Brno
|
28/06
|
NED
|
TT Circuit Assen
|
12/07
|
GER
|
Sachsenring
|
09/08
|
GBR
|
Silverstone Circuit
|
30/08
|
ARA
|
MotorLand Aragon
|
13/09
|
SMR
|
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|
20/09
|
AUT
|
Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|
04/10
|
JPN
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|
11/10
|
INA
|
Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|
25/10
|
AUS
|
Phillip Island
|
01/11
|
MAS
|
Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|
11/15
|
POR
|
Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
|
22/11
|
VAL
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo