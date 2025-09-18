Zero Motorcycles

New Australian Distributor

American electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero Motorcycles has appointed Australian Electric Motor Co. (AEMC) as its new strategic partner for the Australian market, following the recent collapse and restructuring of Peter Stevens Motorcycles.

Peter Stevens’ exit from the role of importer and distributor for Zero saw the company liquidate its remaining stock, creating uncertainty around the brand’s future in Australia. Zero has moved quickly to fill the gap, announcing that AEMC will now oversee the distribution, retail, and servicing of Zero’s full range of electric motorcycles, parts, accessories, and apparel across the country.

The decision marks a return to familiar ground for Zero. AEMC has been one of the brand’s most successful dealers in Australia, and also has close ties to the English Electric Motor Co in the UK — a long-time Zero retailer that has worked with the brand since 2017.

Zero’s Director of International Expansion, Adrian O’Donoughue, said the new arrangement would ensure continued support for existing customers while building the brand’s local presence.

“With our chapter alongside Peter Stevens coming to a close, we’re excited to continue building momentum with our longest-standing and best-selling dealer in Australia,” O’Donoughue said. “This new partnership ensures that both longtime owners and new riders can keep enjoying our bikes with full support for sales, parts, and service every step of the way.”

AEMC director Tobin Page said the company was well-placed to take on the expanded role.

“Zero Motorcycles remains a great brand we know and love,” Page said. “We’re excited to take the relationship to the next level, leveraging our experience as a Zero importer, retailer and service partner.”

Founded in 2021 and based on the Gold Coast, AEMC describes itself as Australia’s first dedicated electric motorcycle dealer and distributor. The company has been the country’s top-selling Zero retailer for the past three years and plans to grow the brand’s footprint as interest in electric two-wheelers continues to rise.

Zero, founded in 2006, sells its bikes in over 40 countries and currently offers 10 full-sized consumer models built across three platforms for street and dual-sport use. The brand also supplies purpose-built electric motorcycles to more than 240 police and government agencies across the US, EU, and other markets.