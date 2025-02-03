Big price drop across Zero Motorcycles Australia range

Zero Motorcycles Australia has announced a significant price realignment across its model line-up, underscoring a commitment to increasing accessibility to premium electric motorcycling.

The move also reflects a broader global trend in electric vehicle pricing, as manufacturers strive to make EVs attainable for a wider audience.

Chris Walton – General Manager, Zero Motorcycles Australia

“We believe electric motorcycling should be accessible to everyone, whether you’re commuting, adventuring, or enjoying the thrill of sports riding. This price adjustment reflects our commitment to leadership in the motorcycling EV space. Beyond the initial purchase, Zero Motorcycles deliver incredible long-term value. With significantly lower costs in registration, servicing, and energy compared to petrol-powered bikes, owning a Zero Motorcycle means up to 80% savings over five years. Our industry-leading five-year battery warranty and two-year motorcycle warranty provide added confidence, ensuring that riders enjoy the road ahead with both cost certainty and peace of mind—something we are very proud of.”

This pricing adjustment affirms Zero Motorcycles’ leadership in the electric two-wheeler space and emphasises a sustainable, long-term commitment.

Affordability for LAMS and commuters particularly gets a boost, with S and DS models now starting at just $11,995, making them exceptional choices for riders seeking low-maintenance, cost-effective commuting solutions.

However there’s a significant price drop across the entire range, with savings of up to $5,000, alongside leading total cost of ownership (TCO) savings due to negligible servicing needs, no oil or filter changes, and incredible fuel and registration savings over time.

The biggest price drops are found on the FXE and FX models – now priced at $19,500, saving $5,000 compared to previous pricing.

Premium DSR/X: New pricing at $43,995, reflecting a $2,805 reduction.

Head into your local Zero Motorcycles dealer to check out the range or head to:

https://www.zeromotorcycles.com.au

Zero Motorcyles Ride-Away Pricing

As of February 3, 2025