2025 FIM Speedway GP

Round Three – Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague

Poland’s five-time Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik hailed another landmark moment in his storied career as he celebrated his 100th FIM Speedway Grand Prix appearance with a record-extending 28th SGP win overnight at the FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague at the iconic Marketa Stadium, winning the final ahead of Swedish racer Fredrik Lindgren in second place. Denmark’s Leon Madsen third and Australia’s Jack Holder in fourth spot.

Zmarzlik also regained the Speedway GP World Championship lead from pre-meeting leader Brady Kurtz, moving on to 53 points, with the Aussie on 45 points after crashing out on the final turn of his last-chance qualifier following a close clash with Madsen.

Zmarzlik’s third victory in Prague – adding to his back-to-back wins in the 2020 Marketa double-header – was a result which crowned an astonishing century of Speedway GP appearances for one of the sport’s all-time greats.

This comes in the year he is chasing a record-equalling sixth Speedway GP World Championship as he bids to become the first rider in history to win four in a row.

The Lublin and Lejonen rider has reached an incredible 64 finals, winning 28 of them, and aged only 30, he looks set to rewrite the sport’s history books in the coming years.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I am very happy. This is a special moment for me because this is the 100th round in my Speedway GP career. I have won 28 of them and I am very happy about this. I feel this is a special moment. Reaching 64 finals is also great! I am really very happy and proud about this, but I will feel this more in later years when I look back on my career and at these statistics. From the first race, I felt really nice. The track was good for racing, and everyone made a good show for the crowd. It was a great result for me.”

Prague runner-up Fredrik Lindgren – now fifth in the standings on 40 points – joined Zmarzlik in qualifying automatically for the final after five heats. The Swede was pleased to reach his first final of 2025, keeping him in the title race as he stands 13 points adrift of Zmarzlik with seven rounds remaining.

Third-placed Madsen – this season’s Speedway GP first substitute rider – stepped into the Prague event as a replacement for injured Aussie rider Jason Doyle, who was ruled out with a hip injury. Having missed out on a place in this season’s series, Madsen was elated to underline his SGP credentials once again.

The Czech fans left Marketa Stadium’s record-extending 31st Speedway GP event happy after home hero Jan Kvech reached his first last-chance qualifier of 2025 and scored nine championship points – his best-ever SGP result in Prague, which also featured his first Speedway GP heat win at Marketa.

Next up is the ATPI FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Manchester double-header on June 13 and 14 – closely followed by the FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow on June 21.

2025 FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague Results

Bartosz Zmarzlik 20 Fredrik Lindgren 18 Leon Madsen 16 Jack Holder 14 Andzejs Lebedevs 12 Dan Bewley 11 Anders Thomsen 10 Jan Kvech 9 Martin Vaculik 8 Brady Kurtz 7 Mikkel Michelsen 6 Kai Huckenbeck 5 Max Fricke 4 Robert Lambert 3 Dominik Kubera 2 Daniel Klima 1

FIM Speedway GP Standings

Bartosz Zmarzlik 53 Brady Kurtz 45 Jack Holder 42 Andzejs Lebedevs 41 Fredrik Lindgren 40 Dan Bewley 34 Dominik Kubera 27 Robert Lambert 27 Anders Thomsen 24 Max Fricke 22 Jan Kvech 21 Leon Madsen 16 Patryk Dudek 16 Martin Vaculik 16 Mikkel Michelsen 16 Jason Doyle 8 Kai Huckenbeck 7 Erik Riss 2

Images Taylor Lanning and Jarek Pabijan