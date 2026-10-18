THE RESPONSE WAS WILD.
Advertorial
Thank you to everyone who tuned in for launch night last week. Riders right across Australia and New Zealand were online the moment pre-orders opened, and the response was insane.
If you placed a pre-order, thank you for backing us from day one. You’re among the first in Australia and New Zealand to own a ZXMOTO, and a member of our team will be in touch soon to talk you through the next steps
Ready to join them? Pre-orders are still open, and a fully refundable $500 deposit locks in introductory pricing and secures your place in the queue.
ARRIVAL MONTHS
- 500RR and 500RR LAMS: December 2026
- MX250: December 2026
- MX450: January 2027 (updated)
- 820RR: January 2027
- 500F and 500F LAMS: February 2027
Can’t see the model you’re interested in?
Keep an eye out for our second round of pre-order models being announced across the rally, naked, adventure and cruiser segments in late November.
ARRIVAL MONTHS
YOUR PLACE IN THE QUEUE
First shipments are limited, and units are allocated in the order pre-orders were received. Your place in the queue depends on when you placed your order for your chosen model.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
A member of our team will be in touch over the coming weeks to confirm your order and talk you through the next steps.
DEALER NETWORK – 1ST NOVEMBER
We’ll announce our initial dealer network at zxmoto.com.au on 1st November. More dealers are being finalised as we speak, and we’ll announce them in the following weeks.
IT’S OFFICIAL. WE ARE WORLD VICE-CHAMPIONS 🏆
In ZXMOTO’s first year in WorldSSP, Valentin Debise and the EASTROC ZXMOTO Factory Evan Bros Racing team have secured second in the FIM Supersport World Championship with a round to spare. Debise sealed it at Estoril on Sunday, on the same 820RR platform that arrives in the first shipment. The final round runs at Jerez this weekend, so follow along with us at @zxmoto.anz.
SECOND ROUND OF PRE-ORDERS
The 450 Rally and new models across the rally, naked, adventure and cruiser segments join the line-up from late November.
FAQs
How do I pre-order?
Head to zxmoto.com.au choose your model and colour, and place a $500 fully refundable holding deposit through our secure online checkout. You’ll receive an email confirming your pre-order and introductory price straight away. From there, a ZXMOTO representative will be in touch to finalise your order in the due course to connect you with your nearest dealership.
What about the 450 Rally and other models?
Last weeks pre-order launch is just the first phase. A second round of pre-orders opens from late November, as pricing and arrival timing are confirmed for the next wave of models. That includes the 450 Rally, along with new additions across the rally, naked, adventure and cruiser segments. Register your interest at zxmoto.com.au to be first in line.
How do I find my nearest dealer?
Once you’ve placed your pre-order, a ZXMOTO representative will contact you to finalise your order and connect you with your nearest dealership. Our full dealer network will be listed at zxmoto.com.au from 1 November.
Is my deposit refundable?
Yes. Your $500 holding deposit is 100% refundable. If you choose not to proceed, we’ll return it to the original card the payment was made on.
When will my bike arrive?
Each model’s “starting to arrive from” month is listed on zxmoto.com.au and in your pre-order confirmation. Pre-orders are allocated on a first come, first served basis, and your ZXMOTO representative will keep you updated as your bike gets closer.
*Terms & Conditions
A $500 deposit will secure your place in the queue for one of the first ZXMOTO motorcycles in Australia. This deposit is 100% refundable. Should you not wish to continue with your purchase, the deposit will be transferred back onto the orginal card your payment was made on. Expected arrival months for each model will be listed on zxmoto.com.au from 7pm AEDT on the 8th October 2026. Please note that arrival dates could be extended due to shipping, customs or other factors outside of ZXMOTO Australia’s control. Overseas models may be shown, and may be fitted with accessories. Please contact ZXMOTO Australia regarding final specifications.
ZXMOTO represents a new era of motorcycle manufacturing, founded around the idea of delivering high-quality, precision-engineered motorcycles across every segment. Whether it’s a championship-winning supersport, a versatile commuter, or a rugged off-road machine, every ZXMOTO is developed to a high standard from day one. The use of world-class components from suppliers such as Bosch, Brembo, TAISKO and KYB, combined with ZXMOTO’s own engineering and development, delivers a refined, reliable and confidence-inspiring ride for motorcyclists across a wide range of experience levels and riding styles.