THE RESPONSE WAS WILD.

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Thank you to everyone who tuned in for launch night last week. Riders right across Australia and New Zealand were online the moment pre-orders opened, and the response was insane.

If you placed a pre-order, thank you for backing us from day one. You’re among the first in Australia and New Zealand to own a ZXMOTO, and a member of our team will be in touch soon to talk you through the next steps

Ready to join them? Pre-orders are still open, and a fully refundable $500 deposit locks in introductory pricing and secures your place in the queue.