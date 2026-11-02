ZXMOTO Dealers are Confirmed
We’re pleased to announce the first phase of confirmed ZXMOTO dealerships across Australia and New Zealand!
Our first phase announcement stretch from Whangārei to Esperance, covering major cities and regional centres in both countries. Every one of them is an approved ZXMOTO dealership, ready to welcome riders through any stage of their motorcycling journey.
And we’re not stopping here. We’ve already progressed with several dealers in more key areas, and the next round of dealerships will be announced by Friday 27 November.
Victoria
MotoGo Brighton – Bentleigh
MotoInk – Coburg
Moto Ridenow – Bayswater
J&C Motorcycles – Moe
New South Wales
Excite Motorsports – Penrith
Bikebiz Motorcycles – Granville
Powersport Central – Morisset
ACT
Capital Ride Co. – Fyshwick
Queensland
Brisbane Motorcycles – Windsor
Moto Arena – Nerang
Western Australia
Motomax – Osborne Park
Motomax Midland – Midland
West Coast Automotive Group – Mandurah
Squilys Motorcycles – Esperance
South Australia
Adelaide Motorcycle Centre – Adelaide (Coming Soon)
New Zealand
North Coast Moto – Whangārei
Holeshot Motorcycles – Auckland
NV Motorcycles – Morrinsville
Bayride Motorcycles – Tauranga
Cyclespot Wellington – Lower Hutt
Casbolts Motorcycles – Christchurch
More dealers will be announced by Friday 27 November, and we’re already working and well progressed in the following areas:
QLD: Cairns, Townsville, Bundaberg, Sunshine Coast
NSW: Northern Rivers, Coffs Harbour, Central Coast, Wollongong, Mittagong, Albury
VIC: Shepparton, Wangaratta, Hoppers Crossing, Dandenong
TAS: Launceston
NZ: South Island
ARRIVAL MONTHS
500RR and 500RR LAMS: December 2026
MX250: December 2026
MX450: January 2027 (updated)
820RR: January 2027
500F and 500F LAMS: February 2027
Can’t see the model you’re interested in?
Keep an eye out for our second round of pre-order models being announced across the rally, naked, adventure and cruiser segments in late November.
YOUR PLACE IN THE QUEUE
First shipments are limited, and units are allocated in the order pre-orders were received. Your place in the queue depends on when you placed your order for your chosen model.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
A member of our team will be in touch over the coming weeks to confirm your order and talk you through the next steps.
FAQs
How do I pre-order?
Head to zxmoto.com.au choose your model and colour, and place a $500 fully refundable holding deposit through our secure online checkout. You’ll receive an email confirming your pre-order and introductory price straight away. From there, a ZXMOTO representative will be in touch to finalise your order in the due course to connect you with your nearest dealership.
What about the 450 Rally and other models?
The pre-order launch was just the first phase. A second round of pre-orders opens from late November, as pricing and arrival timing are confirmed for the next wave of models. That includes the 450 Rally, along with new additions across the rally, naked, adventure and cruiser segments. Register your interest at zxmoto.com.au to be first in line.
How do I find my nearest dealer?
Once you’ve placed your pre-order, a ZXMOTO representative will contact you to finalise your order and connect you with your nearest dealership.
Is my deposit refundable?
Yes. Your $500 holding deposit is 100% refundable. If you choose not to proceed, we’ll return it to the original card the payment was made on.
When will my bike arrive?
Each model’s “starting to arrive from” month is listed on zxmoto.com.au and in your pre-order confirmation. Pre-orders are allocated on a first come, first served basis, and your ZXMOTO representative will keep you updated as your bike gets closer.
Follow the Progression
For real-world content, behind-the-scenes updates, dealer announcements, pricing and model news, join our community on social media. Connect with us, ask questions, and watch these game-changing motorcycles arrive in real time.
*Terms & Conditions:
A $500 deposit will secure your place in the queue for one of the first ZXMOTO motorcycles in Australia. This deposit is 100% refundable. Should you not wish to continue with your purchase, the deposit will be transferred back onto the orginal card your payment was made on. Please note that arrival dates could be extended due to shipping, customs or other factors outside of ZXMOTO Australia’s control. Overseas models may be shown, and may be fitted with accessories. Please contact ZXMOTO Australia regarding final specifications.
ZXMOTO represents a new era of motorcycle manufacturing, founded around the idea of delivering high-quality, precision-engineered motorcycles across every segment. Whether it’s a championship-winning supersport, a versatile commuter, or a rugged off-road machine, every ZXMOTO is developed to a high standard from day one. The use of world-class components from suppliers such as Bosch, Brembo, TAISKO and KYB, combined with ZXMOTO’s own engineering and development, delivers a refined, reliable and confidence-inspiring ride for motorcyclists across a wide range of experience levels and riding styles