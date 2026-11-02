FAQs

How do I pre-order?

Head to zxmoto.com.au choose your model and colour, and place a $500 fully refundable holding deposit through our secure online checkout. You’ll receive an email confirming your pre-order and introductory price straight away. From there, a ZXMOTO representative will be in touch to finalise your order in the due course to connect you with your nearest dealership.



What about the 450 Rally and other models?

The pre-order launch was just the first phase. A second round of pre-orders opens from late November, as pricing and arrival timing are confirmed for the next wave of models. That includes the 450 Rally, along with new additions across the rally, naked, adventure and cruiser segments. Register your interest at zxmoto.com.au to be first in line.

How do I find my nearest dealer?

Once you’ve placed your pre-order, a ZXMOTO representative will contact you to finalise your order and connect you with your nearest dealership.

Is my deposit refundable?

Yes. Your $500 holding deposit is 100% refundable. If you choose not to proceed, we’ll return it to the original card the payment was made on.

When will my bike arrive?

Each model’s “starting to arrive from” month is listed on zxmoto.com.au and in your pre-order confirmation. Pre-orders are allocated on a first come, first served basis, and your ZXMOTO representative will keep you updated as your bike gets closer.