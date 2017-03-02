BMW introduce machined R nineT parts

Turning a motorbike into an unmistakably unique specimen is something that particularly fuels the motorcycling passion of many fans.

This is precisely why BMW Motorrad has extended the design program of its Original BMW Motorrad Accessories to include the “Machined” range of customising parts for the models R nineT, R nineT Pure, R nineT Scrambler, R nineT Racer and R nineT Urban G/S.

Elaborately produced in high-quality aluminium, their design is mainly intended to lend expression to an individual passion for fine, premium-grade motorcycle technology. The unique design was created in collaboration with Roland Sands, the well-known customiser based in USA/California.

A special manufacturing technique ensures a surface quality with attractive contrasts between glossy black and aluminium. The parts are initially made from an aluminium forging blank using a CNC-controlled machine tool, andthey undergo elaborate hand-polishing before application of a black coating.

Selected areas are then milled once more so that the original distinctive aluminium surface becomes visible again.

All “Machined Parts” bear a BMW logo or a BMW Motorrad inscription. The inscription, “by Roland Sands Design” is also applied to emphasise the designer’s signature style. In the colour combination black-aluminium, the parts blend in particularly organically with the vintage look of the models.

The following “Machined Parts” are now available from BMW Motorrad dealerships:

Cylinder head covers Machined

Oil filler neck lid Machined

Belt cover Machined

Headlight cover Machined

Handlebar end cover Machined

Rear axle cover Machined

Bevel gear bearing cover Machined

Swinging-arm pivot mount cover Machined

Other “Machined Parts” products are in preparation and further information will be released as they become available.

In addition to the brand new “Machined Parts”, the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories design program already offers a number of fine-quality customising parts that allow the members of the R nineT family to be adapted to individual taste, in a stylistically authentic manner.

Particularly worthy of mention here is the aluminium fuel tank produced by hand in boutique manufacturing quality according to rigorous BMW quality standards.

Manual brushing gives each individual tank an entirely unique surface structure which permanently underscores the classic, refined appearance of the R nineT, R nineT Pure and the R nineT Scrambler.

Identical to the serial-production part in shape and volume, the aluminium tank is available with seams that are either ground weld or deliberately left visible, according to personal taste.

In both variants, a high-gloss varnish coating on the polished, visible aluminium sections not only ensures a high-quality look but also provides reliable protection from unwanted oxidation processes.