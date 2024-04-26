ASBK 2024

Round Three- QLD Raceway

Australian Superbike / Supersport FP1

A slightly overcast sky was throwing shadows across Queensland Raceway this morning, but the track had started to warm up by the time Superbike competitors exited pit-lane for the first of their scheduled three 30-minute practice sessions at 1025 on Friday. The ambient temperature was registering 23-degrees and the track, a balmy 32-degrees.

Most of the grid tested here earlier in the month, but for Arthur Sissis this morning was the first time the South Australian threw a leg over the new Stop & Seal Yamaha Superbike. Not content with having six Supersport machines on the grid, Robbie Bolger’s team has thrown Sissis a lifeline after his regular Unitech-backed team ran into some problems. Not only has Arthur never thrown a leg over the bike, but no-one has shaken down the bike itself. They did have two Superbikes, but one of those was recently destroyed during testing while being shaken down by a mechanic. Thus, they really do start well behind the eight ball this weekend.

Josh Waters and Mike Jones were in no hurry to hit the track. The 30-minute session was almost at the halfway mark before they bothered to put in a time.

Bryan Staring led most of the opening session before being knocked out of top spot by Mike Jones with ten-minutes remaining.

Staring holds the race lap record here with a 1m07.861 he set in 2022 on the DesmoSport Ducati. The qualifying lap record is held by Mike Jones, a 1m07.673, also set in 2022, the year where some sections of the track had been resurfaced.

Glenn Allerton had set the very early pace before Staring went top, and the GT Racing BMW rider returned to the top of the time-sheets with five-minutes left on the clock, displacing Jones from P1. Allerton, was the first man in the 7s today, with a 1m07.945, as the three-time champ as he set about getting his championship back on track after a pre-season injury stunted his progress earlier in the season.

But in the dying seconds of the session, Mike Jones stole Allerton’s thunder, with a 1m07.896 on the YRT man’s 12th and final lap, seeing him start the day where he aims to finish the weekend, on top…. and Jones put in fewer laps than any other rider in the top ten.

Josh Waters ended the opening session in fourth place, ahead of Anthony West and Max Stauffer. Of course, we expect Josh to be battling for the win come Sunday, but it will be interesting to see if West and Stauffer can put themselves in that mix when the lights go out.

Troy Herfoss was in an uncharacteristic seventh place this morning. However, the defending champ had put in 21 laps, more than any other rider, which suggests he was evaluating long-run pace on the DesmoSport Ducati ahead of Sunday’s 16-lap contests.

Eighth place went to Cru Halliday on his 16th and final lap of the session, ahead of Broc Pearson. Young rookie, Cam Dunker, rounded out the top ten.

Arthur Sissis put in 15 laps as he familiarised himself with his new Superbike. The Stop & Seal Team will have plenty of feedback to act on before Superbike competitors are on track again at 1325 for FP2, ahead of their third and final 30-minute session for the day at 1515.

Superbike FP1 Times

Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m07.896 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m07.945 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m08.317 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m08.351 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m08.513 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m08.536 Troy Herfoss – Ducati 1m09.059 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m09.183 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m09.274 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m10.157 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m10.440 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m10.518 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m10.796 Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m10.823 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m12.125 Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m12.140 Ryan Yanko – Ducati 1m13.420 Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m13.498 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m13.758 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m17.279

Supersport FP1

Supersport competitors were on track early this morning, with pit-lane opening for the 18 entrants at 0920. Soon after the session got underway, though, a red flag stoppage interrupted the session, with Jake Farnwsworth going down at the final turn. But Farnsworth was back on track when the session resumed and bounced back to fourth quickest.

It was a Stop & Seal Racing 1-2-3-4 at the end of FP1 headed by Tom Toparis. Both Toparis and his young team-mate. Archie McDonald. were just under the previous qualifying lap record (1m11.127 set by Dunker in 2023), in the opening session. Toparis was on top with a 1m11.065, five-hundredths ahead of McDonald. Jack Mahaffy and Jake Farnsworth were half-a-second behind that duo.

Championship leader, Jonathan Nahlous, was eighth-quickest at the end of the opening 25-minute session, just behind Tom Bramich and Olly Simpson.

Supersport competitors have two more 25-minute sessions today. The second is scheduled to start at 1110, before they finish the day early with FP3 at 1420.

Supersport FP1 Times

Tom Toparis – 1m11.065 Archie McDonald – 1m11.121 Jack Mahaffy – 1m11.643 Jake Farnsworth – 1m11.697 Tom Bramich – 1m12.059 Olly Simpson – 1m12.153 Mark Chiodo 1m12.231 Jonathan Nahlous 1m12.615 Brandon Demmery 1m12.727 Jack Favelle 1m12.774 Corey Turner 1m12.846 Jacob Hatch 1m13.185 Marcus Hamod 1m13.362 Hayden Nelson 1m13.437 Glenn Nelson 1m13.619 Cooper Rowntree 1m15.400 Hunter Ford 1m16.047 Sam Pezzetta 1m18.426

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 109.5 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 84 3 Harrison VOIGHT Ducati 82 4 Broc PEARSON Ducati 71.5 5 Mike JONES Yamaha 61.5 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 61.5 7 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 60 8 Anthony WEST Yamaha 58.5 9 Bryan STARING Yamaha 58 10 Troy HERFOSS Ducati 47 11 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 41 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 38.5 13 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 37 14 John LYTRAS Yamaha 34 15 Josh SODERLAND Yamaha 29.5 16 Declan CARBERRY BMW 25.5 17 Ryan YANKO Ducati 20 18 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 14 19 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 13 20 Tim LARGE Yamaha 10.5 21 Michael KEMP Yamaha 9 22 Adam SENIOR Yamaha 4.5 23 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 3

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jonathan Nahlous 114 2 Jake Farnsworth 85 3 Tom Bramich 76 4 Olly Simpson 70 5 Marcus Hamod 66 6 Mark Chiodo 64 7 Jack Mahaffy 64

