CM – Yet another gone and almost forgotten Italian motorcycle manufacturer

With Phil Aynsley

I’m not sure anyone has produced a tally of every Italian motorcycle manufacturer – the list seems endless!

One fairly obscure brand was CM, founded in Bologna in 1930 by Mario Cavedagna and Oreste Drusiani.

They are mainly known for their of 4-stroke singles that ranged from 175 to 500cc, although a 125cc 2-stroke was produced from 1949 and an advanced, lightweight 250 2-stroke twin from 1950.

A 500cc parallel twin was added to the catalogue in 1950.

While most of their 4-stroke production bikes were OHV models, from 1934 the sports models used OHC designs.

In 1935 the 175cc models were dropped but the 250, 350 & 500cc continued and dedicated race bikes in 250 and 350cc sizes were raced with some success by Gugliemo Sandri.

CM were one of the 15 manufacturers allowed to continue production during the war years but their output was mainly 3-wheeled small transport vehicles. Motorcycle development continued however with frames with torsion springs & friction damper rear suspension appearing.

In 1947 the company replaced all their pre war models with a new OHC single 250cc design called the Gheppio which was soon followed by 500cc singles, the Sparviero & Grifone.

No new models were introduced until 1956 when a new 175cc design went into production, the Francolino. At the top of the range was this 175cc Francolino MSDS, built to compete in the hotly contested MSDS (Moto Sportiva Derivata di Serie) class. It is one of only two known to have survived. The cable operated exhaust “muffler” was a common device used to quieten the bikes when racing took them through villages.

By 1958 the company was in financial difficulties and despite the release of a 150cc scooter production ceased soon after. The brand was briefly revived by Negrini to produce mopeds in 1964 but this only lasted a couple of years.