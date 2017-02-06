GP Juniors Australia & Cup Regs, Specs announced

Motorcycling Australia (MA) and GP Juniors Australia have announced the official release of the Supplementary Regulations (Supp Regs) and Tech Specs for the 2017 Australian GP Juniors Australia Series and the highly anticipated GP Juniors Cup, making its debut this year, paving the way for home grown talent to rise up through the ranks.

GP Juniors Australia coordinator, Mark Bracks has worked closely with MA in formulating the rules and regulations behind the exciting new developmental series ahead of the GP Juniors Cup inaugural year.

Supp Regs provide information and regulations for official competition in Australia according to discipline, and include a full listing of race permitted additions, compulsory safety additions and further series regulations in general. Mark Bracks relayed his excitement about the approaching GP Juniors Cup initiatives:

Mark Bracks

“The philosophy of GP Juniors Australia is to unearth and foster new talent to become future champions. The introduction of the one-make GP Juniors Cup ensures a level playing field for everyone. Yet another positive step forward, is to have the 2017 Supp Regs and tech specs released. “I think everyone will be happy with the direction we are taking with the GP Juniors Cup and keeping the Yamaha R15 as standard and controlled as possible will keep costs down, making it more attractive and viable for mum’s and dad’s, as well as providing a platform for highlighting true Road Race talent. In the past, this formula has produced many excellent riders, including Mike Jones, Daniel Falzon and Josh Hook. It is our belief that the GP Juniors Cup will yield the same results”

MA’s newly appointed National Technical Officer, Pip Harrison also commented.

Pip Harrison

“The GP Juniors Cup is a fantastic platform suited to entry level competition. The Yamaha R15’s handling and power delivery characteristics are predictable, dependable and reliable. The GP Juniors Cup provides an immense opportunity for young riders to develop and advance in their sport. With the full backing and support of well-established organisations, at an affordable price, as the rider’s hone their skills and progress, who knows where they will end up!” Harrison concluded.

GP Junior Cup package inclusions

Total cost of the GP Junior Cup package is $4,499.00

Yamaha R15

Race fairing set

Braided steel front brake line

Lower set handlebars

Adjustment plates for rear set footpegs

Engine cover crash knobs fitted

Performance exhaust system fitted

Alternate rear sprockets kit

Rear stand pickups to enable race stand to be used

Graphics kit

Importantly, GP Juniors Cup coordinator, Bracks added; “In the coming weeks, a control tyre will be selected to complete the package for 2017.”

For a copy of the 2017 GP Juniors Australia Supp Regs Tech Specs, click here.

Along with races according to their own fixture, the GP Juniors Cup will feature at three rounds of the 2017 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) as below:

GP Juniors Australia and GP Junior Cup 2017 Calendar

Round 1: 17-19 March – Wakefield Park Raceway GP Juniors Cup*

Round 2: 28-30 April – Winton Motor Raceway GP Juniors Cup*

Round 3: TBC – TBC – GP Juniors Australia

and GP Juniors Cup

and GP Juniors Cup Round 4: 6-7 August – Wakefield Park Raceway GP Juniors Australia

and GP Juniors Cup

and GP Juniors Cup Round 5: 25-27 August – Morgan Park Raceway GP Juniors Cup*

Round 6: 24-26 November – Mallala Motorsport Park GP Juniors Australia

and GP Juniors Cup

*denotes a round with ASBK

For more information on the GP Juniors Cup, please visit www.gpjuniorsaustralia.com.au or ASBK website, or contact Mark Bracks via email.