ASBK 2024
Round Three – QLD Raceway
Australian Superbike FP4
Bryan Staring topped proceedings at Queensland Raceway on Friday with a 1m07.508. The West Australian put in a 1m07.887 in FP4 on Saturday morning before having a tip-off at turn six that briefly interrupted the progress of the MotoGo Yamaha man.
Mike Jones reeled off a 1m07.685 on his tenth lap of FP4, then immediately followed that up with a 1m07.697, a 1m07.841, a 1m07.661, 1m07.755, 1m07.825, 1m07.774, and a 1m07.766 before finishing off that incredible nine-lap run with a 1m07.673. That is some seriously stellar long-run pace that nobody else looks remotely likely to match on what we have seen go down so far this weekend.
Young Max Stauffer took top outright honours on Saturday morning, though, with a 1m07.461 on his 18th lap of the session. I believe that is the fastest-ever ASBK lap around here on a race weekend. He also did a 1m07.643 a couple of laps later but only recorded two laps in the 7s.
Cru Halliday had been a little off the pace on Friday, by his usual standards, but dipped into the 7s in FP4 on Saturday morning. A 1m07.951 early on before improving to 1m07.799 on his 12th lap; the YRT man then improved further to 1m07.726 on the next lap, which he then followed up with a 1m07.867, a 1m08.127 and a 1m07.929.
Josh Waters was fourth this morning but, as always, is likely playing his cards close to his chest. The McMartin Ducati rider dipped into the 7s four times during that session.
Glenn Allerton also dipped into the 7s, as did Troy Herfoss on his final lap of the session.
Arthur Sissis looking to be getting comfortable on the new Stop & Seal Yamaha, just outside the 7s, but ahead of Broc Pearson and Anthony West.
Bryan Staring holds the race-lap record here with a 1m07.861 he set in 2022 on the DesmoSport Ducati. The qualifying lap record is held by Troy Herfoss, a 1m07.655, set here on a Honda in 2023.
Superbikes are back on track later this afternoon for Qualifying from 1420. The opening 16-lap bout is slated for 1100 on Sunday morning, while the second and final bout of the round will get underway at 1455.
Superbike FP4
- Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m07.461
- Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m07.661
- Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m07.726
- Josh Waters – Ducati 1m07.737
- Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m07.810
- Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m07.887
- Troy Herfoss – Ducati 1m07.889
- Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m08.033
- Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m08.058
- Anthony West – Yamaha 1m08.254
- Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m08.418
- John Lytras – Yamaha 1m09.146
- Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m09.548
- Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m10.983
- Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m11.287
- Ryan Yanko – Ducati 1m11.353
- Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m11.867
- Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m12.571
- Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m12.748
- Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m13.155
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|109.5
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|84
|3
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Ducati
|82
|4
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|71.5
|5
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|61.5
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|61.5
|7
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|60
|8
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|58.5
|9
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|58
|10
|Troy HERFOSS
|Ducati
|47
|11
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|41
|12
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|38.5
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|37
|14
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|34
|15
|Josh SODERLAND
|Yamaha
|29.5
|16
|Declan CARBERRY
|BMW
|25.5
|17
|Ryan YANKO
|Ducati
|20
|18
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|14
|19
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|13
|20
|Tim LARGE
|Yamaha
|10.5
|21
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|9
|22
|Adam SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4.5
|23
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|3
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25 Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10