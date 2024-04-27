ASBK 2024

Round Three – QLD Raceway

Australian Superbike FP4

Bryan Staring topped proceedings at Queensland Raceway on Friday with a 1m07.508. The West Australian put in a 1m07.887 in FP4 on Saturday morning before having a tip-off at turn six that briefly interrupted the progress of the MotoGo Yamaha man.

Mike Jones reeled off a 1m07.685 on his tenth lap of FP4, then immediately followed that up with a 1m07.697, a 1m07.841, a 1m07.661, 1m07.755, 1m07.825, 1m07.774, and a 1m07.766 before finishing off that incredible nine-lap run with a 1m07.673. That is some seriously stellar long-run pace that nobody else looks remotely likely to match on what we have seen go down so far this weekend.

Young Max Stauffer took top outright honours on Saturday morning, though, with a 1m07.461 on his 18th lap of the session. I believe that is the fastest-ever ASBK lap around here on a race weekend. He also did a 1m07.643 a couple of laps later but only recorded two laps in the 7s.

Cru Halliday had been a little off the pace on Friday, by his usual standards, but dipped into the 7s in FP4 on Saturday morning. A 1m07.951 early on before improving to 1m07.799 on his 12th lap; the YRT man then improved further to 1m07.726 on the next lap, which he then followed up with a 1m07.867, a 1m08.127 and a 1m07.929.

Josh Waters was fourth this morning but, as always, is likely playing his cards close to his chest. The McMartin Ducati rider dipped into the 7s four times during that session.

Glenn Allerton also dipped into the 7s, as did Troy Herfoss on his final lap of the session.

Arthur Sissis looking to be getting comfortable on the new Stop & Seal Yamaha, just outside the 7s, but ahead of Broc Pearson and Anthony West.

Bryan Staring holds the race-lap record here with a 1m07.861 he set in 2022 on the DesmoSport Ducati. The qualifying lap record is held by Troy Herfoss, a 1m07.655, set here on a Honda in 2023.

Superbikes are back on track later this afternoon for Qualifying from 1420. The opening 16-lap bout is slated for 1100 on Sunday morning, while the second and final bout of the round will get underway at 1455.

Superbike FP4

Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m07.461 Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m07.661 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m07.726 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m07.737 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m07.810 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m07.887 Troy Herfoss – Ducati 1m07.889 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m08.033 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m08.058 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m08.254 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m08.418 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m09.146 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m09.548 Eddie Leeson – Yamaha 1m10.983 Paris Hardwick – Kawasaki 1m11.287 Ryan Yanko – Ducati 1m11.353 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m11.867 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m12.571 Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m12.748 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m13.155

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 109.5 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 84 3 Harrison VOIGHT Ducati 82 4 Broc PEARSON Ducati 71.5 5 Mike JONES Yamaha 61.5 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 61.5 7 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 60 8 Anthony WEST Yamaha 58.5 9 Bryan STARING Yamaha 58 10 Troy HERFOSS Ducati 47 11 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 41 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 38.5 13 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 37 14 John LYTRAS Yamaha 34 15 Josh SODERLAND Yamaha 29.5 16 Declan CARBERRY BMW 25.5 17 Ryan YANKO Ducati 20 18 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 14 19 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 13 20 Tim LARGE Yamaha 10.5 21 Michael KEMP Yamaha 9 22 Adam SENIOR Yamaha 4.5 23 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 3

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar