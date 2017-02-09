KTM Adventure bikes 3.99% finance plus more deals

Exploring used to be a tedious business, what with all the sailing ships, camels and scurvy… But with KTM, you can explore in fast forward, on one of our world-famous Adventure or Super Adventure models.

Forget the old “ships of the desert”, our Adventure bikes are more like speedboats of the desert …or the mallee, or the high country, in fact anywhere you want to go. A KTM adventure bike will get you there with a refined blend of raw sporting excitement and intelligent riding pleasure.

Better yet, until March 31, you can get a 2015 or 2016 KTM 1190 Adventure standard, 1190 Adventure R, or 1290 Super Adventure, on a beaut 3.99% Finance deal.

The KTM’s 1190 Adventure set new standards in the travel segment when it became the first motorcycle in the world to offer Bosch’s MSC (Motorcycle Stability Control) system, providing unrivalled ride dynamics, and undreamt of riding pleasure and control at speeds from slow and relaxed to very, very fast.

The 1190 Adventure R’s unique combination of muscular sports performance and intelligent electronic control systems make it perfectly suited for Australian conditions.

KTM’s 1290 Super Adventure proves that brawn and brains not only go together, they belong together. Its seamless meshing of sports riding and versatile enduro-style travel make it the clear benchmark in the travel enduro segment.

But wait, we’ve got more…

KTM’s 3.99% finance deal is offered ON TOP OF our existing promos – $2K worth of Free PowerParts on the 1190 Adventure R, and Free Panniers and an Akro slip-on for your 1190 Adventure or 1290 Super Adventure.

How’s that for a sweet deal that will have you out exploring this great country on one of the ultimate expressions of adventure motorcycling – a KTM.

Your exploration adventure awaits, so get in quick – but take some limes, because scurvy is still a thing.

For more information on KTM’s Adventure range, visit www.ktm.com.au

Advertising Disclaimer

*Credit provided by BOQ Credit Pty Limited ABN 92 080 151 266 (BOQC) (Australian Credit

Licence Number 393331) trading as KTM SportMotorcycle Finance. BOQC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ). BOQ does not guarantee or otherwise support the obligations or performance of BOQC or the products it offers. Fees and charges are payable. BOQC’s standard credit assessment criteria apply.

This offer is available to approved applicants who finance new 2015/2016 KTM 1190 & 1290 Models – during 01/02/2017 and 31/03/2017.

The rate of 3.99% pa is applicable on a 36 month term consumer loan agreement, fees and charges are payable. The comparison rate is 3.99% pa and is calculated on a loan amount of $10,000 for a term of 36 months. These rates are for secured loans only. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Interest rates quoted are indicative only and are subject to change without notice.

Full terms and conditions available at authorised, participating KTM SportMotorcycle Finance dealerships.