MotoHeaven Phillip Island MotoGP Hospitality Package

There’s no bigger motorcycling event on the Australian calendar than the MotoGP at Phillip Island and you can make this year’s annual pilgrimage one to remember in the MotoHeaven MotoGP hospitality suite.

To be held over the 26th to 28th of October this year, there’s not many better ways to experience this spectacular event than as part of the MotoHeaven Phillip Island MotoGP Hospitality Package.

With spaces limited to just 80, and including a VIP shuttle to and from your accommodation** to the Island, it couldn’t be any more convenient. A relaxed and fun environment that also offers kids tickets, ensuring it can be a family experience to remember.

Included in the three day package is entry to the circuit and grandstand, as well as MotoHeaven‘s Marquee and the Trackside Beer Garden, with gourmet food, morning tea, buffet lunch and afternoon tea all included, as well as barista made coffee, alchohol*, juice and soft drink.

Entrants will also receive a MotoHeaven MotoGP Event T-Shirt to make for an even more memorable experience, while the MotoHeaven MotoGP package makes for the perfect choice for those who are looking for a premium hospitality choice that isn’t affiliated with just one brand!

For the full run-down check out the MotoHeaven website (link) for the booking form. If you’re keen it’s time to start organising to get your spots before they run out.

2018 MotoHeaven Phillip Island MotoGP VIP Hospitality

26-28 October 2018 – Inclusions