The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) has announced that the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will make and eagerly anticipated return to Phillip Island in 2022 after being cancelled for the previous two seasons due to the ongoing pandemic.

Phillip Island is a favourite amongst riders who will no doubt welcome the chance to compete on the extremely fast-flowing Grand Prix Circuit which will now taking place during the weekend of the 14-16 October 2022.

As always Phillip Island is highlight on Australia’s sporting calendar, and next year’s event is shaping up to be another unmissable experience with two Aussies set to compete in the premier class.

Current Moto2 World Championship leader, Remy Gardner, will join Jack Miller at their home track where they will both be looking to impress in front of eager home fans.

Young Australian Joel Kelso will also make his local debut in the Moto3 World Championship with the CIP Greenpower team.

AGPC CEO, Andrew Westacott “We’re thrilled to bring the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix back home to Phillip Island, where it will once again deliver crucial support to the local region, which has been doing it tough throughout the pandemic.” “It’s been far too long since fans made the pilgrimage to Phillip Island. I can’t wait to see the MotoGP faithful back at the circuit, for what never fails to be an action-packed weekend.” “With two Australians now competing in the premier class, there’s never been a better time to visit Phillip Island and cheer on our homegrown talent. Who knows, we may even get an Aussie one-two fairytale finish!”

Dorna Sports CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta “We are excited to return to Australia, where we are always welcomed like family, when most of us are in fact furthest away from home.” “In addition to the stunning landscape and the exciting layout that offers great battles, the return to Phillip Island’s iconic circuit after two long years is one of the most awaited events for us. On top of that, we are proudly returning with Australian stars Jack Miller and Remy Gardner, who will surely be welcomed as heroes racing in the MotoGP category.”

Jack Miller, Ducati MotoGP “Everyone has been looking forward to returning to Phillip Island, so to be able to come back next October… for us MotoGP riders, it’s back where we belong. There’s nowhere else like it and racing at home in front of family and friends for us Aussies will be extra special this time – I can’t wait.”

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

(*Subject to change*)