MV Agusta Dragster RR Factory Custom

MV Agusta introduces the Reparto Veicoli Speciali RVS #1

An idea spawned from the partnership between MV Agusta and CRC (Centro Ricerche Castiglioni), RVS stands for Reparto Veicoli Speciali and is meant to represent design and engineering at the highest level. Now MV Agusta presents RVS#1, the very first project created by the Reparto Veicoli Speciali department.

Designers in the Reparto Veicoli Speciali took an already popular model as their starting point and then set about imagining and building a ‘factory custom’, similar to the original Dragster RR but more extreme. It will be assembled on the new ‘special vehicles’ production line at the Schiranna factory.

A limited, hand-built edition, every single RVS machine has a numbered, lightweight titanium badge applied to the steering head, which is CNC machined.

The heart of the RVS#1 is MV Agusta’s in-line three-cylinder 800cc engine, offering 150hp at 12800rpm – a compact and higher power-to-weight ratio powerplant.

Carefully selected components combine lightness and practicality to reduce bike weight to just 160kg – eight less than the standard Dragster 800 RR (weight-power 0.93 kg per hp in the kit configuration).

Featuring two injectors per cylinder and the counter rotating crankshaft configuration (that reduces inertia when changing direction), the engine is now further refined thanks to upgraded components such as the chain tensioner, starter motor, camshafts and valve guides; while combustion chamber flows have also been optimised.

The result is a more efficient Euro 4 engine that now features a removable gearbox. Redesigned gears ensure smoother, more precise shifting and the RVS#1 incorporates newly developed engine strategies for a unique ride.

The RVS#1 frame is a main tubular steel trellis frame that features the aeronautical-grade aluminium alloy side plates, with the model name engraved on the right-hand side. The instrument panel is mounted on a metal support, designed and built directly by CRC, the Research Center in San Marino.

Brake and clutch lines are model-specific, as are the Braking Sunstar Batfly front discs. The brake and clutch fluid reservoir plugs are made of billet aluminium. Wire-spoked, the Kineo wheels have a machined profile and the one red-coloured nipple.

Up front, the adaptive headlight features a carefully crafted outer ring, which reproduces a part of the MV Agusta logo. The inner area is LED segments, switched on according to the dynamic parameters defined by the inertial platform incorporated in the headlight. The LEDs come on/go out depending on the speed and tilt of the bike, lighting up the appropriate section of road. The rear LED light cluster ensures optimal vehicle visibility and features a new ‘smoked’ cover.

Tank and seat are also revised, the former has been machined so that titanium strips can be set in it, and the latter redesigned to enhance ergonomics and comfort, with a new honeycomb pattern.

The right-hand side of the bike also features a pair of LED spotlights, exclusive to the RVS#1. Mounted on a light carbon fibre support, the two LED lights are controlled by a dedicated handlebar switch and are connected to a pair of on-off status indicators.

Machined rear view mirrors are also added with a red-eyed skull graphic. The rider footpegs – anodised and then CNC machine-finished – take their cue from the MV Agusta cogwheel logo.

The titanium exhaust included in the kit was designed and built by SCProject together with MV Agusta. This racing-derived accessory improves performance while providing a clear weight saving. Designed for use on race tracks or areas not open to public traffic, this exhaust is not road-legal. Standard fitment are Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres.

For the full list of components featured on the MV Agusta RVS#1 see below:

RSV #1 Racing Parts Kit

Motorcycle Cover

Welcome Kit with Certificate of Origin

“Quick Release” Fuel Tank Cap

Engine Oil Cap – Black Ergal

Racing Exhaust Silencer with mounting kit

ECU with Racing Map

RH Titanium Footrest Protection

RH Air Scoop with Lamps and Dedicated Fixing Kit

Ergal Clutch Cover Protection

Complete Support for Ergal Frame Protection (RH/LH Side)

Engine Pick-Up Protection

Ergal Rearview Mirror

Ergal Rearview Mirror Connection Bushing

Titanium and Ergal Front Brake Lever Protection

Titanium and Ergal Clutch Lever Protection

RVS#1 standard features

Steering damper Manually adjustable with 8 settings

Headlight Adaptive full LED

Titanium components

Upper triple clamp plate

Footrest support protection

Front brake and clutch levers protections

Inserts for fuel tank

SC Project exhaust silencer

Carbon-fibre components

Rear swingarm protection cover

Painted rear mudguard

Airbox side fairings

RH/LH radiator air scoops and RH air scoop with lamps

Upper and lower chain guards Fuel tank protection cover

Complete front mudguard

Special Components

Headlight support

Dashboard support

Braking front and rear brake disk

Special handgrips

CNC rearview mirrors (by CRC)

RH/LH lever protections

CNC rear license plate holder arm

CNC license plate light

CNC rear swingarm protection

CNC clutch lever

CNC front brake lever

LED turn indicators

Seat personalized with hexagonal graphic stitching

Frame side plates and tail piece with surface aluminum machining

CNC adjustable footrest supports

CNC special footrests

Special semi-handle-bars

Special upper triple clamp

Clutch crankcase protection cover

CNC wheel nut and crown wheel nut

Generator crankcase protection cover, clutch protection cover, RH/LH engine side protections obtained by CNC

Front and rear wheels with milling on channel

Rear lights with smoke-grey colour lens

Special painting

MV Agusta Dragster RR RVS#1 Specifications