MV Agusta Dragster RR Factory Custom
MV Agusta introduces the Reparto Veicoli Speciali RVS #1
MV Agusta’s Reparto Veicoli Speciali ‘RVS#1’ – Image by Leo Iannelli

An idea spawned from the partnership between MV Agusta and CRC (Centro Ricerche Castiglioni), RVS stands for Reparto Veicoli Speciali and is meant to represent design and engineering at the highest level. Now MV Agusta presents RVS#1, the very first project created by the Reparto Veicoli Speciali department. 

The MV Agusta RVS#1 is the first creation from Reparto Veicoli Speciali

Designers in the Reparto Veicoli Speciali took an already popular model as their starting point and then set about imagining and building a ‘factory custom’, similar to the original Dragster RR but more extreme. It will be assembled on the new ‘special vehicles’ production line at the Schiranna factory.

The RVS#1 will feature a titanium numbered plate on the CNC machined triple clamp

A limited, hand-built edition, every single RVS machine has a numbered, lightweight titanium badge applied to the steering head, which is CNC machined.

Up and down quickshifter as standard fitment

The heart of the RVS#1 is MV Agusta’s in-line three-cylinder 800cc engine, offering 150hp at 12800rpm – a compact and higher power-to-weight ratio powerplant. 

Featuring MV Agusta’s 800cc triple-cylinder the RVS#1 offers 150hp

Carefully selected components combine lightness and practicality to reduce bike weight to just 160kg – eight less than the standard Dragster 800 RR (weight-power 0.93 kg per hp in the kit configuration).

Revised gearing and ECU settings offer a unique ride experience

Featuring two injectors per cylinder and the counter rotating crankshaft configuration (that reduces inertia when changing direction), the engine is now further refined thanks to upgraded components such as the chain tensioner, starter motor, camshafts and valve guides; while combustion chamber flows have also been optimised.

The skull with glowing eye is a recurring theme on the RVS#1

The result is a more efficient Euro 4 engine that now features a removable gearbox. Redesigned  gears ensure smoother, more precise shifting and the RVS#1 incorporates newly developed engine strategies for a unique ride.

The main tubular steel trellis frame that features the aeronautical-grade aluminium alloy side plates

The RVS#1 frame is a main tubular steel trellis frame that features the aeronautical-grade aluminium alloy side plates, with the model name engraved on the right-hand side. The instrument panel is mounted on a metal support, designed and built directly by CRC, the Research Center in San Marino.

Eye catching Braking Sunstar Batfly front discs

Brake and clutch lines are model-specific, as are the Braking Sunstar Batfly front discs. The brake and clutch fluid reservoir plugs are made of billet aluminium. Wire-spoked, the Kineo wheels have a machined profile and the one red-coloured nipple. 

Wire-spoked machined Kineo wheels

Up front, the adaptive headlight features a carefully crafted outer ring, which reproduces a part of the MV Agusta logo. The inner area is LED segments, switched on according to the dynamic parameters defined by the inertial platform incorporated in the headlight. The LEDs come on/go out depending on the speed and tilt of the bike, lighting up the appropriate section of road. The rear LED light cluster ensures optimal vehicle visibility and features a new ‘smoked’ cover.

The adaptive LED headlight is a complex piece of technology designed to offer the best lighting solution

Tank and seat are also revised, the former has been machined so that titanium strips can be set in it, and the latter redesigned to enhance ergonomics and comfort, with a new honeycomb pattern.

A revised tank and seat offer the ability to add titanium details and better comfort

The right-hand side of the bike also features a pair of LED spotlights, exclusive to the RVS#1. Mounted on a light carbon fibre support, the two LED lights are controlled by a dedicated handlebar switch and are connected to a pair of on-off status indicators.

Machined rearview mirrors, new ‘grips

Machined rear view mirrors are also added with a red-eyed skull graphic.  The rider footpegs – anodised and then CNC machine-finished – take their cue from the MV Agusta cogwheel logo.

The SCProject exhaust is a race/circuit only item designed for boosted power and lowered weight

The titanium exhaust included in the kit was designed and built by SCProject together with MV Agusta. This racing-derived accessory improves performance while providing a clear weight saving. Designed for use on race tracks or areas not open to public traffic, this exhaust is not road-legal. Standard fitment are Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres. 

The RVS#1 features the new adaptive LED headlight

For the full list of components featured on the MV Agusta RVS#1 see below:

The RVS#1 includes the race kit, with the contents listed below

RSV #1 Racing Parts Kit
  • Motorcycle Cover
  • Welcome Kit with Certificate of Origin
  • “Quick Release” Fuel Tank Cap
  • Engine Oil Cap – Black Ergal
  • Racing Exhaust Silencer with mounting kit
  • ECU with Racing Map
  • RH Titanium Footrest Protection
  • RH Air Scoop with Lamps and Dedicated Fixing Kit
  • Ergal Clutch Cover Protection
  • Complete Support for Ergal Frame Protection (RH/LH Side)
  • Engine Pick-Up Protection
  • Ergal Rearview Mirror
  • Ergal Rearview Mirror Connection Bushing
  • Titanium and Ergal Front Brake Lever Protection
  • Titanium and Ergal Clutch Lever Protection
Adaptive LED headlight and front lever protection

RVS#1 standard features
  • Steering damper Manually adjustable with 8 settings
  • Headlight Adaptive full LED
The titanium numbered plate on the upper triple clamp

Titanium components
  • Upper triple clamp plate
  • Footrest support  protection
  • Front brake and clutch levers  protections
  • Inserts for fuel tank
  • SC Project exhaust silencer
The single-sided swingarm is retained

Carbon-fibre components
  • Rear swingarm protection cover
  • Painted rear mudguard
  • Airbox side fairings
  • RH/LH radiator air scoops and RH air scoop with lamps
  • Upper and lower chain guards Fuel tank protection cover
  • Complete front mudguard
A host of CNC parts are fitted, along with engine protectors

Special Components
  • Headlight support
  • Dashboard support
  • Braking front and rear brake disk
  • Special handgrips
  • CNC rearview mirrors (by CRC)
  •  RH/LH lever protections
  • CNC rear license plate holder arm
  • CNC license plate light
  • CNC rear swingarm protection
  • CNC clutch lever
  • CNC front brake lever
  • LED turn indicators
  • Seat personalized with hexagonal graphic stitching
  • Frame side plates and tail piece with surface aluminum machining
  • CNC adjustable footrest supports
  • CNC special footrests
  • Special semi-handle-bars
  • Special upper triple clamp
Clutch crankcase protection cover, Generator crankcase protection cover, clutch protection cover, RH/LH engine side protections obtained by CNC

  • Clutch crankcase protection cover
  • CNC wheel nut and crown wheel nut
  • Generator crankcase protection cover, clutch protection cover, RH/LH engine side protections obtained by CNC
  • Front and rear wheels with milling on channel
  • Rear lights with smoke-grey colour lens
  • Special painting
The MV Agusta RVS#1

MV Agusta Dragster RR RVS#1 Specifications
  • Engine – Three-cylinder, four-stroke, 12 valve
  • Timing system – “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner
  • Total displacement – 798cc
  • Compression ratio – 13.3:1
  • Bore x stroke-  79 x 54.3mm
  • Max. power (at the crankshaft) – 103kW (140hp)@ 12500rpm / 110kW(150hp)@ 12800rpm
  • Max. torque  – 87Nm@10100rpm
  • Maximum speed – 245.0 km/h (153.1 mph)
  • Cooling system – Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators
  • Engine management system – Integrated ignition, injection system MVICS 2.0  (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System)  with six injectors. Engine control unit  Eldor EM2.0, throttle body full drive by  wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion-sensing  technology, control of detonation and misfire  Torque control with four maps, Traction  Control with eight levels of intervention Electronic quick-shift MV EAS 2.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift  up & down)
  • Clutch – Multi-disk wet clutch with hydraulic actuation
  • Transmission – Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
  • Chassis – ALS Steel tubular trellis frame, Rear swing arm pivot plates Aluminium alloy, Single sided swingarm Aluminium alloy,
  • Front suspension – 48mm Marzocchi USD telescopic, hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment, Fork travel 125mm
  • Rear suspension – Type Progressive Sachs, single shock  absorber with rebound and compression  damping and spring preload adjustment Wheel travel 125 mm (4.92 in.)
  • Front brakes – Double floating disc with Ø 320mm diameter, with steel Braking Bat Fly disks Front brake caliper Brembo radial-type, with 4 pistons  Ø 32mm
  • Rear brake –  Single Wave steel disc with Ø 220mm, Rear brake caliper Brembo with 2 pistons – Ø 34 mm
  • ABS System – Bosch 9 Plus with RLM  (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation
  • Wheels – Aluminium alloy spokes 3.50” x 17”, 6.00” x 17”
  • Tyres – Pirelli MT 60 RS WF 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W), Pirelli MT 60 RS WR 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W)
  • Fairing – Carbon fiber and thermoplastic
  • Emissions – Environmental Standard Euro 4, Combined fuel consumption 6,8 l/100 km,
  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
    • Wheelbase – 1380mm
    • Overall length – 2060mm
    • Overall width – 820mm
    • Saddle height – 811mm
    • Min. ground clearance – 149mm
    • Trail – 95mm
  • Dry weight – 168 kg / 160 kg
  • Fuel tank capacity – 16.5L
  • CO2 Emissions 163 g/km
