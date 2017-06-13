MV Agusta Dragster RR Factory Custom
MV Agusta introduces the Reparto Veicoli Speciali RVS #1
An idea spawned from the partnership between MV Agusta and CRC (Centro Ricerche Castiglioni), RVS stands for Reparto Veicoli Speciali and is meant to represent design and engineering at the highest level. Now MV Agusta presents RVS#1, the very first project created by the Reparto Veicoli Speciali department.
Designers in the Reparto Veicoli Speciali took an already popular model as their starting point and then set about imagining and building a ‘factory custom’, similar to the original Dragster RR but more extreme. It will be assembled on the new ‘special vehicles’ production line at the Schiranna factory.
A limited, hand-built edition, every single RVS machine has a numbered, lightweight titanium badge applied to the steering head, which is CNC machined.
The heart of the RVS#1 is MV Agusta’s in-line three-cylinder 800cc engine, offering 150hp at 12800rpm – a compact and higher power-to-weight ratio powerplant.
Carefully selected components combine lightness and practicality to reduce bike weight to just 160kg – eight less than the standard Dragster 800 RR (weight-power 0.93 kg per hp in the kit configuration).
Featuring two injectors per cylinder and the counter rotating crankshaft configuration (that reduces inertia when changing direction), the engine is now further refined thanks to upgraded components such as the chain tensioner, starter motor, camshafts and valve guides; while combustion chamber flows have also been optimised.
The result is a more efficient Euro 4 engine that now features a removable gearbox. Redesigned gears ensure smoother, more precise shifting and the RVS#1 incorporates newly developed engine strategies for a unique ride.
The RVS#1 frame is a main tubular steel trellis frame that features the aeronautical-grade aluminium alloy side plates, with the model name engraved on the right-hand side. The instrument panel is mounted on a metal support, designed and built directly by CRC, the Research Center in San Marino.
Brake and clutch lines are model-specific, as are the Braking Sunstar Batfly front discs. The brake and clutch fluid reservoir plugs are made of billet aluminium. Wire-spoked, the Kineo wheels have a machined profile and the one red-coloured nipple.
Up front, the adaptive headlight features a carefully crafted outer ring, which reproduces a part of the MV Agusta logo. The inner area is LED segments, switched on according to the dynamic parameters defined by the inertial platform incorporated in the headlight. The LEDs come on/go out depending on the speed and tilt of the bike, lighting up the appropriate section of road. The rear LED light cluster ensures optimal vehicle visibility and features a new ‘smoked’ cover.
Tank and seat are also revised, the former has been machined so that titanium strips can be set in it, and the latter redesigned to enhance ergonomics and comfort, with a new honeycomb pattern.
The right-hand side of the bike also features a pair of LED spotlights, exclusive to the RVS#1. Mounted on a light carbon fibre support, the two LED lights are controlled by a dedicated handlebar switch and are connected to a pair of on-off status indicators.
Machined rear view mirrors are also added with a red-eyed skull graphic. The rider footpegs – anodised and then CNC machine-finished – take their cue from the MV Agusta cogwheel logo.
The titanium exhaust included in the kit was designed and built by SCProject together with MV Agusta. This racing-derived accessory improves performance while providing a clear weight saving. Designed for use on race tracks or areas not open to public traffic, this exhaust is not road-legal. Standard fitment are Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres.
For the full list of components featured on the MV Agusta RVS#1 see below:
RSV #1 Racing Parts Kit
- Motorcycle Cover
- Welcome Kit with Certificate of Origin
- “Quick Release” Fuel Tank Cap
- Engine Oil Cap – Black Ergal
- Racing Exhaust Silencer with mounting kit
- ECU with Racing Map
- RH Titanium Footrest Protection
- RH Air Scoop with Lamps and Dedicated Fixing Kit
- Ergal Clutch Cover Protection
- Complete Support for Ergal Frame Protection (RH/LH Side)
- Engine Pick-Up Protection
- Ergal Rearview Mirror
- Ergal Rearview Mirror Connection Bushing
- Titanium and Ergal Front Brake Lever Protection
- Titanium and Ergal Clutch Lever Protection
RVS#1 standard features
- Steering damper Manually adjustable with 8 settings
- Headlight Adaptive full LED
Titanium components
- Upper triple clamp plate
- Footrest support protection
- Front brake and clutch levers protections
- Inserts for fuel tank
- SC Project exhaust silencer
Carbon-fibre components
- Rear swingarm protection cover
- Painted rear mudguard
- Airbox side fairings
- RH/LH radiator air scoops and RH air scoop with lamps
- Upper and lower chain guards Fuel tank protection cover
- Complete front mudguard
Special Components
- Headlight support
- Dashboard support
- Braking front and rear brake disk
- Special handgrips
- CNC rearview mirrors (by CRC)
- RH/LH lever protections
- CNC rear license plate holder arm
- CNC license plate light
- CNC rear swingarm protection
- CNC clutch lever
- CNC front brake lever
- LED turn indicators
- Seat personalized with hexagonal graphic stitching
- Frame side plates and tail piece with surface aluminum machining
- CNC adjustable footrest supports
- CNC special footrests
- Special semi-handle-bars
- Special upper triple clamp
- Clutch crankcase protection cover
- CNC wheel nut and crown wheel nut
- Generator crankcase protection cover, clutch protection cover, RH/LH engine side protections obtained by CNC
- Front and rear wheels with milling on channel
- Rear lights with smoke-grey colour lens
- Special painting
MV Agusta Dragster RR RVS#1 Specifications
- Engine – Three-cylinder, four-stroke, 12 valve
- Timing system – “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner
- Total displacement – 798cc
- Compression ratio – 13.3:1
- Bore x stroke- 79 x 54.3mm
- Max. power (at the crankshaft) – 103kW (140hp)@ 12500rpm / 110kW(150hp)@ 12800rpm
- Max. torque – 87Nm@10100rpm
- Maximum speed – 245.0 km/h (153.1 mph)
- Cooling system – Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators
- Engine management system – Integrated ignition, injection system MVICS 2.0 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors. Engine control unit Eldor EM2.0, throttle body full drive by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion-sensing technology, control of detonation and misfire Torque control with four maps, Traction Control with eight levels of intervention Electronic quick-shift MV EAS 2.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift up & down)
- Clutch – Multi-disk wet clutch with hydraulic actuation
- Transmission – Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
- Chassis – ALS Steel tubular trellis frame, Rear swing arm pivot plates Aluminium alloy, Single sided swingarm Aluminium alloy,
- Front suspension – 48mm Marzocchi USD telescopic, hydraulic fork in DLC treated aluminium, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment, Fork travel 125mm
- Rear suspension – Type Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Wheel travel 125 mm (4.92 in.)
- Front brakes – Double floating disc with Ø 320mm diameter, with steel Braking Bat Fly disks Front brake caliper Brembo radial-type, with 4 pistons Ø 32mm
- Rear brake – Single Wave steel disc with Ø 220mm, Rear brake caliper Brembo with 2 pistons – Ø 34 mm
- ABS System – Bosch 9 Plus with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation
- Wheels – Aluminium alloy spokes 3.50” x 17”, 6.00” x 17”
- Tyres – Pirelli MT 60 RS WF 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W), Pirelli MT 60 RS WR 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W)
- Fairing – Carbon fiber and thermoplastic
- Emissions – Environmental Standard Euro 4, Combined fuel consumption 6,8 l/100 km,
- DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
- Wheelbase – 1380mm
- Overall length – 2060mm
- Overall width – 820mm
- Saddle height – 811mm
- Min. ground clearance – 149mm
- Trail – 95mm
- Dry weight – 168 kg / 160 kg
- Fuel tank capacity – 16.5L
- CO2 Emissions 163 g/km
No Comment
You can post first response comment.