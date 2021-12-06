2021 Australian Supersport 300 Championship finale

In a dramatic final Supersport 300 race of the year Ben Baker made history becoming the first rider to win the Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship and the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup titles.

The 16-year-old has dominated the year in the Supersport 300 class and was only ever really challenged at round 1 where Carter Thompson took the race wins and during qualifying this weekend where he and Thompson were the front runners in qualifying.

Baker crashed in race 2 earlier today after battling with the leaders allowing Championship rivals Zac Johnson and Reece Oughtred to gain vital points.

Race 2 was taken out by Glenn Nelson ahead of Reece Oughtred with Archie McDonald came home third. Zac Johnson in fourth scoring crucial points to close the gap to Baker.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship The Bend Race Two

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 15m13.823 194 2 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.041 197 3 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.065 184 4 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +0.083 192 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.371 193 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.465 195 7 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.696 193 8 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.239 195 9 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +11.770 194 10 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.789 193 11 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.826 194 12 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.891 195 13 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.999 195 14 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +16.820 194 15 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.437 193 16 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.664 191 17 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +28.743 194 18 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.923 191 19 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.139 193 20 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.045 188 21 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.057 190 22 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.367 193 23 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +31.309 191 24 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.436 192 25 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +40.926 191 DNF Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +3 Laps 188 DNF Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +6 Laps 173

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship The Bend Race Three

In race 3, the pressure was on Baker to not only finish, but to ensure he finished in front of Championship challengers Johnson and Oughtred.

McDonald and Glenn Nelson continued their weekend long battle at the start of race 3 at the front, as Baker slipped to 6th place as Angus Grenfell, Tom Drane and Johnson jumped him.

By lap 3 Johnson had dived into the lead momentarily before Nelson punched back as Johnson visited the dirt but remained on track.

With a dozen riders in the front pack and only millimetres between them the lead swapped several times between Drane, James Jacobs, McDonald, Nelson with a massive pack of 14 riders all within two seconds.

Baker was trying to stay out of trouble in the big pack of riders and was sitting in 9th on lap 5 before he made several moves to sit in 5th at the first corner of lap 6.

Johnson crashed on lap six after colliding with another rider losing his Championship chase.

Drane, Baker, McDonald and Nelson diced on the last lap and as they crossed the finish it was McDonald for another win over Nelson, Drane, Grenfell, and Baker in 5th.

Baker was ecstatic with his Championship win thanking Greg and Lachlan Epis, Janis and Stewart Winton, Yamaha YRD, and his many sponsors.

Ben Baker

“A lot of work and effort has gone into this to take the double championship and I’m happy to be the first person to do it. Thanks to everyone for the support.”

Baker will love up to the highly competitive 600 Supersport class in 2022.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship The Bend Race Three

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 15m20.887 188 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.077 185 3 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.152 185 4 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.162 187 5 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.286 192 6 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +9.381 199 7 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.494 194 8 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.748 194 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.000 193 10 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.139 195 11 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.742 195 12 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.286 196 13 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +2.441 194 14 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.017 189 15 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.170 191 16 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.404 191 17 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.429 189 18 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +22.112 192 19 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.117 190 20 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.192 190 21 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.700 188 22 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.722 190 23 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.760 185 24 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +39.193 191 25 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +39.913 178 26 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +1m10.668 188

2021 Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship