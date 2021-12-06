2021 Australian Supersport 300 Championship finale
In a dramatic final Supersport 300 race of the year Ben Baker made history becoming the first rider to win the Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship and the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup titles.
The 16-year-old has dominated the year in the Supersport 300 class and was only ever really challenged at round 1 where Carter Thompson took the race wins and during qualifying this weekend where he and Thompson were the front runners in qualifying.
Baker crashed in race 2 earlier today after battling with the leaders allowing Championship rivals Zac Johnson and Reece Oughtred to gain vital points.
Race 2 was taken out by Glenn Nelson ahead of Reece Oughtred with Archie McDonald came home third. Zac Johnson in fourth scoring crucial points to close the gap to Baker.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship The Bend Race Two
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|15m13.823
|194
|2
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.041
|197
|3
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.065
|184
|4
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+0.083
|192
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.371
|193
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.465
|195
|7
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.696
|193
|8
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.239
|195
|9
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+11.770
|194
|10
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.789
|193
|11
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.826
|194
|12
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.891
|195
|13
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.999
|195
|14
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+16.820
|194
|15
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+17.437
|193
|16
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.664
|191
|17
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+28.743
|194
|18
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.923
|191
|19
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+29.139
|193
|20
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+30.045
|188
|21
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+30.057
|190
|22
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+30.367
|193
|23
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+31.309
|191
|24
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+32.436
|192
|25
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+40.926
|191
|DNF
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3 Laps
|188
|DNF
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6 Laps
|173
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship The Bend Race Three
In race 3, the pressure was on Baker to not only finish, but to ensure he finished in front of Championship challengers Johnson and Oughtred.
McDonald and Glenn Nelson continued their weekend long battle at the start of race 3 at the front, as Baker slipped to 6th place as Angus Grenfell, Tom Drane and Johnson jumped him.
By lap 3 Johnson had dived into the lead momentarily before Nelson punched back as Johnson visited the dirt but remained on track.
With a dozen riders in the front pack and only millimetres between them the lead swapped several times between Drane, James Jacobs, McDonald, Nelson with a massive pack of 14 riders all within two seconds.
Baker was trying to stay out of trouble in the big pack of riders and was sitting in 9th on lap 5 before he made several moves to sit in 5th at the first corner of lap 6.
Johnson crashed on lap six after colliding with another rider losing his Championship chase.
Drane, Baker, McDonald and Nelson diced on the last lap and as they crossed the finish it was McDonald for another win over Nelson, Drane, Grenfell, and Baker in 5th.
Baker was ecstatic with his Championship win thanking Greg and Lachlan Epis, Janis and Stewart Winton, Yamaha YRD, and his many sponsors.
Ben Baker
“A lot of work and effort has gone into this to take the double championship and I’m happy to be the first person to do it. Thanks to everyone for the support.”
Baker will love up to the highly competitive 600 Supersport class in 2022.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship The Bend Race Three
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|15m20.887
|188
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.077
|185
|3
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.152
|185
|4
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.162
|187
|5
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.286
|192
|6
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+9.381
|199
|7
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.494
|194
|8
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.748
|194
|9
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.000
|193
|10
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.139
|195
|11
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.742
|195
|12
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.286
|196
|13
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.441
|194
|14
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.017
|189
|15
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.170
|191
|16
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+21.404
|191
|17
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+21.429
|189
|18
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+22.112
|192
|19
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.117
|190
|20
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.192
|190
|21
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.700
|188
|22
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.722
|190
|23
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.760
|185
|24
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+39.193
|191
|25
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+39.913
|178
|26
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1m10.668
|188
2021 Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|1
|18
|16
|171
|2
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|14
|20
|11
|143
|3
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|16
|17
|134
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|13
|15
|13
|127
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|25
|18
|25
|119
|6
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|12
|13
|12
|111
|7
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|20
|16
|18
|108
|8
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|25
|20
|96
|9
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|17
|87
|10
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|7
|12
|8
|78
|11
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|76
|12
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha
|75
|13
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|17
|7
|15
|67
|14
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|2
|4
|3
|56
|15
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha
|46
|16
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha
|2
|6
|41
|17
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|40
|18
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki
|39
|19
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|11
|10
|35
|20
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha
|10
|11
|10
|33
|21
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha
|4
|32
|22
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|9
|8
|14
|31
|23
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki
|31
|24
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|8
|9
|9
|30
|25
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|26
|26
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha
|23
|27
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|6
|6
|7
|19
|28
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|16
|29
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|3
|5
|5
|14
|30
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|5
|14
|31
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|10
|32
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha
|7
|33
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|1
|3
|1
|5
|34
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|35
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|1
|2
|3