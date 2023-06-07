2023 World Supercross team line-ups finalised

We finally get to see the full team and rider line-up for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship, with the final 13 spots filled and the opening round kicking off July 1, in Birmingham at the Villa Park Stadium in Great Britain.

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said this announcement marks an important milestone in the organisation’s efforts to take Supercross to fans around the world with an even greater spread of international talent.

Adam Bailey – SX Global CEO

“Since day one, it’s been our ambition to draw talent from all over the world, and I feel that this year’s lineup to date supports that. The teams have done a fantastic job assembling a remarkable group of top riders determined to win a World Title, and we have athletes from the USA, France, England, Scotland, Venezuela, Germany, Australia, Canada and Brazil. We have a mix of returning riders and new faces, and each rider brings their own unique style, personality and fan following that will translate into fantastic racing and intense rivalries. We’re just weeks away from Birmingham, and we couldn’t be more excited to arrive in England at the start of our first full season. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds when racing kicks off at Villa Park.”

The Craig Dack Racing team will remain virtually unchanged as Josh Hill returns to the WSX 450 class, while Aaron Tanti and Luke Clout will contest a second season in the SX2 250 class. Tanti will be out for redemption when the new season kicks off after just falling shy of the podium in 2022, finishing fourth overall.

Rounding out the BUD Racing team are Frenchmen Anthony Bourdon and Adrien Escoffier, who will contest the SX2 250 class in this year’s Championship. The two riders had strong seasons in 2022, both finishing in the top 10 in the WSX 450 class.

Jace Owen is another familiar face returning to the World Supercross Championship arena. He has switched to the Team GSM camp for 2023 but will continue to race in the SX2 250 class.

Three new recruits in the WSX 450 class are Kevin Moranz, Honda NILS, Anthony Rodriguez, MDK Motorsports SX, and Grant Harlan, Craig Dack Racing.

World Supercross Championship newcomers in the SX2 250 class include young-guns Cullin Park and Hunter Yoder, who will enjoy learning from their legendary PMG teammate Ken Roczen, Max Miller, who joins MDK Motorsports, and Gage Linville, who will join Firepower Polyflor Honda.

2023 World Supercross Championship Teams & Riders

2023 World Supercross Championship Teams & Riders Rick Ware Racing Joey Savatgy WSX USA Kawasaki Colt Nichols WSX USA Kawasaki Shane McElrath SX2 USA Yamaha Henry Miller SX2 USA Yamaha Honda NILS Jordi Tixier WSX France Honda Kevin Moranz WSX USA Honda Chris Blose SX2 USA Honda Kyle Peters SX2 USA Honda Team GSM Gregory Aranda WSX France Yamaha Thomas Ramette WSX France Yamaha Maxime Desprey SX2 France Yamaha Jace Owen SX2 USA Yamaha Firepower Froth Honda Dean Wilson WSX Scotland Honda Justin Brayton WSX USA Honda Firepower Polyflor Honda Max Anstie SX2 England Honda Gage Linville SX2 USA Honda MDK Motorsports SX Cade Clason WSX USA KTM Anthony Rodriguez WSX Venezuela KTM Justin Bogle SX2 USA KTM Max Miller SX2 USA KTM MotoConcepts Cole Seely WSX USA Honda Vince Friese WSX USA Honda Michael Alessi SX2 USA Honda Mitchell Oldenburg SX2 USA Honda PMG Ken Roczen WSX German Suzuki Kyle Chisholm WSX USA Suzuki Cullin Hunter SX2 USA Suzuki Hunter Yoder SX2 USA Suzuki BUD Racing Justin Hill WSX USA Kawasaki Cédric Soubeyras WSX France Kawasaki Anthony Bourdon SX2 France Kawasaki Adrien Escoffier SX2 France Kawasaki Club MX FXR Matt Moss WSX Australia Yamaha Luke Neese WSX USA Yamaha Enzo Lopes SX2 Brazil Yamaha Cole Thompson SX2 Canada Yamaha Craig Dack Racing Grant Harlan WSX USA Yamaha Josh Hill WSX USA Yamaha Aaron Tanti SX2 Australia Yamaha Luke Clout SX2 Australia Yamaha

2023 World Supercross Calendar