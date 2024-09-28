2025 FIM Endurance World Championship

The race to win the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship is go with confirmation of the calendar for next year’s 46th EWC season.

Mirroring the schedule that challenged ace motorcycle riders and their teams and captivated global television audiences in 2024, the 2025 fixture list features two 24-hour races and two events held over a duration of eight hours.

The action kicks off with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April and concludes with the Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard in September. In between are visits to Circuit de Spa Francorchamps for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos in June followed by the 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August.

As in 2024, all four events will count for the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams and Manufacturers and the Superstock-based FIM Endurance World Cup for Teams and Manufacturers. However, Superstock squads will continue to count their best three scores.

The newly-announced FIM Production World Trophy will be contested over the three European EWC events in 2025 with the Yamaha R7 Endurance Series a support race during the 24 Heures Motos and the 8 Hours of Spa Motos weekends.

2025 FIM EWC Calendar

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos, Le Mans, France: 17-20 April

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: 6-7 June

Round 3: 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Suzuka Circuit, Japan: 1-3 August

Round 4: Bol d’Or, Circuit Paul Ricard, France: 18-21 September

Jean-Baptiste Ley – Motorsport Events Director at Warner Bros Discovery Sports

“We are very pleased to be able to count on four pillar events as the backbone of the EWC again in 2025. Not only have these events continued to provide plenty of unmissable moments for the fans, they have also provided a level of stability that has allowed the EWC to go from strength to strength.

“However, we remain committed to expanding the EWC calendar and continue to work towards that goal. At present, it’s not realistic due to the increased costs for the teams, even with the strong logistical support WBD Sports has offered in the past. As a result, in close collaboration with the FIM, we’ve focused our development on strengthening the EWC pyramid and reinforcing the endurance base. This is essential for nurturing new talent and ensuring the continued growth of endurance racing.

“Considering the significant increase in performance and professionalism among the EWC and Superstock teams in recent years, it was crucial for WBD Sports to concentrate its efforts on keeping the championship as affordable and accessible as possible to newcomers. With a successful four-race format and the creation of the new FIM Production Trophy, the EWC now offers a platform for all categories of teams: from the smallest, passionate privateers who have written some of the most inspiring human stories in endurance racing, to the top manufacturer-supported teams, who deliver an incredible spectacle and thrilling battles every season.”

Paul King – FIM Circuit Racing Commission Director

“By announcing the 2025 FIM EWC calendar so soon after the completion of the 2024 season we are not only giving the riders and teams the chance to really kick-start their preparations for next year, we are also building on the positive momentum generated throughout 2024.

“WBD Sports has delivered a calendar that offers important stability through the inclusion of four tried and trusted events that hold plenty of appeal as well as being organised to a very high standard. At the same time, while we recognise the ambition to expand the calendar in future years, it’s very important to focus on the development of the EWC pyramid as a means of further strengthening the discipline through the creation of the new FIM Production World Trophy.

“We are also pleased that riders and teams from the new Yamaha R7 Endurance Series will get the chance to experience the EWC as a support race during two events before they hopefully consider following the pathway to the top of endurance racing that the pyramid has created.”