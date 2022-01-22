$500 OFF + BONUS REAR RACK!
Super SOCO has teamed up with Ducati to create the CUx Ducati Special Edition electric scooter – a luxury version of the CUx model. To celebrate the last of the Ducati Special Edition CUx Smart Scooters, Super SOCO is giving you $500 off the ride away price, plus a BONUS rear carrier rack!*
Race into Super SOCO dealerships today to secure one of the last Special Edition CUx scooters ever, but hurry, this offer is valid until 28th February 2022 or until stocks last.
Crafted with a combination of intelligent technologies and functional design, the CUx electric scooter was engineered to give you the most out of your riding experience. Free yourself with the CUx electric scooter!*
The CUx Ducati Special Edition is used as the Ducati Racing Team’s preferred method of paddock transport for the MotoGP championship worldwide.
Terms & Conditions:
The $500 off + Bonus Rear Rack promotion starts on 24th January 2022 and ends on 28th February 2022. By purchasing a CUx Ducati Special Edition during this period, customers will receive $500 off the ride away price of $5,490, making the promotional ride away price $4,990, AND will also receive one (1) free Rear Carrier Rack accessory worth $89.95. This offer is valid on new CUx Ducati Special Edition units only. Excludes demonstrator units. Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes fitment. Super SOCO Australia retains the right to cancel the promotion at any time. Please check with your nearest Super SOCO dealership for stock queries.
*Vehicle restricted speed to suit LA category restriction. Can be ridden on a car licence in QLD, WA & SA. Range based on 45klm p/hr with 75kg rider. Cost based on average national electricity rate.y rate.