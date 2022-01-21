Jack Miller tests positive for COVID

Jack Miller is unable to fly to Europe after recently testing positive to Covid.

Jack has no symptoms and is continuing to train, but unfortunately due to not being able to travel, he will not make the official Ducati MotoGP Team Launch next week in Europe.

Hopefully he will be able to make the Sepang Test scheduled to be held on February 5-6. MotoGP is then scheduled to test the following week at the new Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia.

I could only dodge it for so long before it jumped up and bit me! 😂 However, we’re all good and healthy in 🇦🇺 until I can travel soon as, looking forward to being back with the @ducaticorse team! 🤟 pic.twitter.com/ik17O6R17O — Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus) January 21, 2022

