The team at Benelli know that there’s nothing quite like summer-time riding. So as an early Christmas present, we’re giving you an incredible deal across the ENTIRE Benelli motorcycle range.
Until the end of January 2021, get a super low 3.99% PA* comparison rate across the multi award-winning range, including Italy’s number #1 selling model, the TRK 502.
TIME TO TOUR
TRK 502
Italy’s #1 selling motorcycle, the TRK 502 took out the “Best LAMS Adventure Sport” award for the 3rd year in a row, proving to be a favorite alternative to larger capacity adventure-sport tourers. With its amazing wind & weather protection & capable suspension, the multi-award winning (and LAMS approved) TRK 502 from Benelli, is the adventure-ready tourer you’ve been waiting for. Updated and ready to go, the TRK 502 is your ticket to freedom!
TNT 135
Looking for a run-around motorcycle with the enjoying racy look of a larger machine? Look no further than the all-new TNT 135. Most powerful in class, equipped with a 5-speed gearbox that allows easily achievable highway speeds. The new TNT has been created to win the hearts of a user that demands the utmost from their equipment, while still providing an unparalleled, enjoyable experience.
752S
Born from the concepts of sportiness and elegance that have made the historic brand from Pesaro so famous, the 752S marks the return of Benelli to the 750cc segment, bringing you an exciting, captivating and unique naked bike. At the heart of the 752S, is a silky smooth 750cc twin-cylinder engine. The 752S also offers you illustrious Italian heritage at a competitive price point, with premium components such as Brembo brakes, Marzocchi forks, KYB shocks & Pirelli tyres that come standard with the 752S.
Get in quick to secure your new Benelli motorcycle at a super low 3.99% PA* comparison finance rate. Our dedicated team is ready to help you apply for finance, just click the link below.
It’s time to find out for yourself why the Benelli learner approved range has become the fastest-growing and biggest-selling brand in 2019 & 2020 throughout Italy!
WINNERS – BIKE OF THE YEAR
The 2020 BikeSales “Bike of the Year” Awards (BOTY) recognises excellence across 11 separate motorcycle categories, and for the second year in a row, Benelli has just taken out the top spot in two categories.
– Best LAMS Adventure-Sport: TRK 502
– Best LAMS Cruiser: 502C
Benelli continues to impress with its multi-award winning range of motorcycles. Come and test ride the range at your nearest Benelli dealership, and experience what the #BenelliHype is all about!
THE STORY OF AN EMOTION
Benelli – The Story of an Emotion.
Pure Passion Since 1911.
The Benelli company’s ability to build unique Italian motorcycles for the road and track, has been revered in the world of motorcycle engineering for over 100 years. Since the beginning of the Industrial age, Benelli has progressively brought new designs and performance to their motorcycles to the enthralled public, and spawned a growing passion in those fortunate enough to own one
3.99% PA* Comparison Rate Finance – Terms & Conditions
*Finance for approved Australian customers only on a maximum loan term of 36 months. The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 10/12/2020 and is subject to change without notice. The comparison rate is 3.99% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3-year term. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees, or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Finance arranged by Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 692 017, Australian Credit Licence 483180. All applications are subject to Urban Motor Finance’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees, and charges apply. A broker origination fee may apply. Offer available across the Benelli range of NEW units only. Applications must be approved before 30/01/2021 and delivered before 31/01/2021.