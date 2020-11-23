Harry Khouri in 2021 WorldSSP300

Aussie teenager Harry Khouri will ride next year for RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki in the WorldSSP300

championship.

Harry competed this year in the IDM Supersport 300 and won several races onboard a Kawasaki Ninja 400

Harry Khouri

“I am really excited to be riding for RT Motorsports by SKM team in the 2021 WSS300 season. I know the season is a new challenge with a higher level again, but I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, and using this opportunity to learn and improve.”

16-year-old Harry was born in Richmond, New South Wales and debuted in 2017 in the Australian Superbike

Championship in the Supersport 300 class and last year started venturing to Europe for more experience.

RT Motorsports by SKM Team Manager Rob Vennegoor

“We are very happy that Harry will race for us next year. He impressed a lot in this year’s IDM Supersport 300

championship but had some bad luck in his fight for the championship. We are convinced that with a year of

experience on the Kawasaki Ninja 400 he will do well in the World Championship. We have a long and successful relationship with young talents from Australia.”

WorldSSP300 race winner Tom Booth-Amos and Dorren Loureiro will be Harry’s team-mates next season.