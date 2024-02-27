Lambretta X300

Lambretta Australia has announce the imminent arrival of their latest innovation, the X300 – an all-new model they tell us fuses classic heritage and contemporary design.

Crafted under the leadership of Lambretta’s Chief Executive Officer, Walter Scheffrahn, the X300 features a sleek and distinctive design, setting it apart from its predecessors.

At the heart of the X300 lies a 275 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 4-valve single-cylinder engine.

Crafted on a tubular steel frame, the X300 is equipped with a double arm-link front suspension and dual absorbers at the rear.

It rides on 12-inch alloy rims and IRC tyres (size 120/70 front, 130/70 rear).

Stopping duties are handled by a single ø220 mm front disc and a ø219 mm rear disc, complemented by a dual-channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS). Moreover, its LED lighting system, keyless ignition, and analogue-digital combination meter panel add modern convenience and functionality.

The Lambretta X300 will be available at the end of March 2024 in four new colour schemes – White Latte, Mustard Yellow, Amero Red or Gemma White for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $9,990 ride away.

Interested customers are encouraged to contact their nearest authorised Lambretta dealer for more information or visit lambrettaaustralia.com.au