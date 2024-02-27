Lambretta X300
Lambretta Australia has announce the imminent arrival of their latest innovation, the X300 – an all-new model they tell us fuses classic heritage and contemporary design.
Crafted under the leadership of Lambretta’s Chief Executive Officer, Walter Scheffrahn, the X300 features a sleek and distinctive design, setting it apart from its predecessors.
At the heart of the X300 lies a 275 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 4-valve single-cylinder engine.
Crafted on a tubular steel frame, the X300 is equipped with a double arm-link front suspension and dual absorbers at the rear.
It rides on 12-inch alloy rims and IRC tyres (size 120/70 front, 130/70 rear).
Stopping duties are handled by a single ø220 mm front disc and a ø219 mm rear disc, complemented by a dual-channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS). Moreover, its LED lighting system, keyless ignition, and analogue-digital combination meter panel add modern convenience and functionality.
The Lambretta X300 will be available at the end of March 2024 in four new colour schemes – White Latte, Mustard Yellow, Amero Red or Gemma White for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $9,990 ride away.
Interested customers are encouraged to contact their nearest authorised Lambretta dealer for more information or visit lambrettaaustralia.com.au
|Lambretta X300 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, Liquid-cooled
|Displacement
|275 cc
|Fuel management
|EFI
|Max power
|18.5 kW @ 8250 rpm
|Max torque
|24.5 Nm @ 6250 rpm
|Ignition
|ECU
|Starter
|Electric start
|Gearbox
|Automatic CVT
|Final drive
|Belt
|Length
|1922 mm
|Width
|741 mm
|Height
|1117 mm
|Wheelbase
|1370 mm
|Seat height
|790 mm
|Weight
|160kg
|Tank capacity
|7.5 L
|Front tyre
|120/70 – 12
|Rear tyre
|130/70 – 12
|Suspension front
|Double arm link
|Suspension Rear
|Dual rear shock absorbers
|Brakes front
|Twin piston caliper, single ø220mm hydraulic disc with dual channel ABS
|Brakes rear
|Single-piston caliper, ø219mm hydraulic disc with dual channel ABS