Moto News Weekly Wrap
May 25, 2021
What’s New:
- One-night 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship!
- Texas Half-Mile cancelled due to weather
- 2021 Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland cancelled
- Jeffrey Herlings wins British MX Round 2 at Lyng
- 2021 Southwick National moves to July 10
- Sherco boasts extensive Hattah line-up for 2021
- 2021 Australian Classic Motocross entries open
- Tim Gajser shows off his new track – Tiga243land
- May madness for GYTR YJR
- Silk Way Rally 2021 route revealed
- John Penton GNCC 2021 Report
- 2021 Racing Calendars
- 2021 Provisional MXGP
- 2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore
- 2021 Australian Penrite ProMX
- 2021 Speedway GP
- 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
- 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies
- 2021 AMA Supercross
- 2021 GNCC
- 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
- 2021 Progressive American Flat Track
- 2021 New Zealand Motocross
- 2021 New Zealand Cross-Country
- 2021 New Zealand Enduro
- 2021 Australian Supercross (provisional)
- And more…
One-night 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship!
The 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship will consist of one blockbuster round, with a massive prize pool and Championship title on offer at Oakburn Park, Tamworth, NSW, December 3 and 4. There we’ll see Australia’s best go head-to-head to be crowned Motorcycling Australia’s 2021 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Champion.
Fans are in for a real treat as the majority of competitors are currently in Europe racing and on return to Australia later this year, meaning riders will be in prime racing condition to battle it out for the Championship.
Speedway fans are expected to see some of the world’s best in action, and while entries are yet to open, they are likely to see 2020 Australian Speedway Champion Max Fricke and a cast of former Australian and World Champions and elite Australian international riders.
Qualifying will be held on December 3 and racing fires into action on December 4.
The Australian Under 21’s and 250cc Championship will be held at Gillman Speedway, South Australia on November 27 and the Australian 125cc Individual and Teams Championship will be held at Sidewinders Speedway, South Australia between September 23-25.
Texas Half-Mile cancelled due to weather
Due to the continued and anticipated rainfall at Texas Motor Speedway, the 2021 Texas Half-Mile has been cancelled. Despite the dedicated efforts of the Progressive AFT track prep crew, the heavy rainfall expected to continue throughout the evening will prevent the event from continuing on Sunday.
Fans who have purchased tickets may receive a credit to be used for any race promoted by AFT Events within the 2021 calendar year – including the June 18-19 OKC Mile doubleheader – or a refund for the cancelled event. Customers who have purchased advance tickets will be contacted directly by AFT Events with further information.
Progressive AFT will continue its season next season with the Chicago Half-Mile in Joliet, Ill. on Saturday, May 29 at Dirt Oval Route 66.
2021 Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland cancelled
Due to the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 in Poland, the 2021 Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland, scheduled to take place on August 7, 2021 at the PGE Narodowy stadium has been cancelled.
Michał Sikora – President of the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Association
“We are very sorry to have to cancel the event and assessed all possibilities before coming to this tough decision. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic with the restrictions on fans being able to watch safely has made this impossible. I would like to reassure fans that all tickets for the Warsaw SGP will remain valid or refunds will be issued and we ask for patience and understanding going forward.”
Paul Bellamy – Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG
“We’re sad to not be returning to Warsaw in 2021 and know the event will be missed by riders and fans this year. We fully support the PZM in their decision. The ongoing uncertainty around social distancing, venue capacity and other pandemic-related restrictions posed multiple challenges to staging an event of this scale and installing a temporary track in a multi-purpose stadium.”
The FIM Speedway Grand Prix series is set to return on July 16 and 17 as the 2021 season kicks off in Prague with a double-header at the Anlas Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix, taking place at Marketa Stadium.
Jeffrey Herlings wins British MX Round 2 at Lyng
Jeffrey Herlings scored a 2-1 result to finish as the overall winner at Lyng for the second round of the 2021 ACU British Championship, marking his first race appearance of the year.
The 26-year-old elected to travel to the UK to compete in the second date of the national series in the absence of other pre-season events and with the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship delayed twice. Herlings last rolled into a start gate at the Grand Prix of Citta di Faenza, September 2020.
The Dutchman used his factory KTM 450 SX-F to head Timed Qualification by over a second around the shallow hillside course. In the first moto he ran out of time to chase down the figure of native racer Ben Watson after having to stop briefly to dislodge a stone from the rear end of the bike.
He collected a solid runner-up finish. In the second outing he hounded his MXGP peer and made the move to lead the field. Less than a second split Herlings and Watson at the flag and thanks to his victory he reached the highest step of the podium even though they tied on points.
Jeffrey Herlings
“It was a good day of racing. I had a bit of a problem in the first moto and lost around ten seconds while I sorted out the stone. I came back through the pack but the track wasn’t easy for passing and I finished on the leader’s rear wheel. In the second moto I had to come back from 6-7th at the start, although I could reach 1st place this time. I had a few issues with arm-pump but I guess that’s normal after eight months away from a race! We’ll keep working from here and hope to get a bit better each week until we go to Russia.”
The Grand Prix of Russia opens 2021 MXGP in three weeks.
ACU British Motocross Championship MX1 overall result, Round 2, Lyng
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|47
|2
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|47
|3
|Tommy Searle
|Honda
|36
|4
|Adam Sterry
|KTM
|33
|5
|Jake Millward
|KTM
|33
2021 Southwick National moves to July 10
Following newly lifted COVID-19 restrictions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the annual visit to New England which was originally scheduled for June 26, will now commence on July 10 as the fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.
The decision to move Southwick to a later date is in an effort to better accommodate event organizers at The Wick 338. Due to previous concerns in the ongoing communication with state and local health officials in Hampden County to host large public gatherings, preparations for this year’s event were briefly halted.
However, following the latest announcement from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to lift the state’s remaining restrictions, the staff at The Wick 338 has resumed its efforts to welcome the anticipated return of American motocross, following the event’s cancellation last season.
Roy Janson – Managing Director at MX Sports Pro Racing
“We want to commend Rick Johnson, Keith Johnson, and the team at The Wick 338 for their resiliency over the past year. They have faced quite a difficult task navigating the state’s mitigation strategies, but have remained steadfast in doing everything possible to successfully host the Southwick National for the 2021 season. Fortunately, their patience has allowed them to reach this celebratory juncture in which fans will be openly welcomed to watch the world’s fastest racers tackle the hallowed sands of Southwick, albeit at a slightly later date than originally planned.”
The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will begin on Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway I National in Southern California. With its new date on the calendar, the Southwick National will move from Round 4 of the season to Round 5, following the RedBud National over the Independence Day holiday.
Sherco boasts extensive Hattah line-up for 2021
The Pirelli Motul Sherco Racing Team has assembled a potent blend of youth and experience for the 2021 running of the prestigious Hattah Desert Race in Victoria from July 2-4.
The traditional follow-up to the Finke Desert Race will see off-road legend Ben Grabham, former motocrosser turned enduro rider Justin Carafa and Tasmanian hotshot Jonte Reynders all competing for the distributor-backed team in the event near Mildura, while Nathan Trigg will also hit the energy-sapping scrub and sand on a Sherco.
Grabham, 39, is already a multiple outright winner of the Hattah, and this year he’ll compete in the Veterans class on a 450 SEF Factory, while Reynders will campaign the 300 SE Factory two-stroke that has already taken him to a slew of top three results in the Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) over the last two years.
Carafa will make it three different French-built Shercos under the Pirelli Motul Sherco Racing Team banner on the company’s big bertha – a 500 SEF Factory.
Grabham, or ‘Grabbo’ to the motorcycle racing set, is a part-time racer these days as he devotes most of his energies towards a coaching business specialising in one-on-one riding tuition.
Racing will always remain a part of his DNA, though, and he recently competed in round two of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship for the Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team, finishing in a strong fourth position.
However, the Hattah will see him return to his bread-and-butter – pushing to the limits in vast open spaces. It’s a storied career which has taken him all the way to a top 15 finish in the famed Dakar Rally.
Ben Grabham
“I’m on bikes quite a lot these days with my coaching business (Grabbo’s Trail and Track) and I’m over a niggling arm injury so why not give the Hattah another go. I’ve really loved riding the Sherco two-stroke in the extreme enduro events, so now I’m jumping on the big four-stroke to give that a go.”
Reynders, 24, is really hitting his straps in 2021 after a second place finish in the AORC opener and then dominating round three of the Tasmanian enduro series.
He’s back at Hattah for the second time and failing to finish the rain-lashed event in 2019 because of a mechanical problem on the final lap – a bitter pill to swallow after leading his class by as much as five minutes. His chance for redemption in 2020 was then scuppered by a Covid-enforced cancellation.
Jonte Reynders
“I am super keen to get to Hattah this year and hopefully do a full four-hour race in the usual conditions. I’m looking forward to the long race and seeing what we can achieve on the 300 two-stroke. I think the 300 will be great in the tighter sections of the track but won’t obviously have the top-end speed on the straights. I’m aiming to win the 300 class and finish top 20 outright.”
Carafa returns to the Sherco factory operation after competing for the brand during the tail end of the last decade, which included an eyebrow-raising victory on the 125 SE-R enduro bike in a support class at the Australian Motocross Championship!
Justin Carafa
“I’ve raced at Hattah 10 times and, even though I keep telling myself I won’t do it again, I keep changing my mind!” said Carafa, who runs a thriving concreting business on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. When (team manager) Derek offered me a ride on the 500, I coldn’t resist and it’s also a good chance to push hard in the outright battle on the big four-stroke. I’d like to think I’m easy to work alongside as well, so I’m hoping that it’ll be a great event for us.”
Meanwhile, Trigg (450 SEF Factory) knows the Hattah landscape like the back of his hand, with the farmer living just down the road from the race epicentre at Ouyen.
The 27-year-old was fourth in the over 450cc four-stroke class in 2019, and seventh overall, and he’ll be riding the Mallee Motorcycles-backed 450 SE Factory that he’s using in the Finke Desert Race on the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.
The 2021 Hattah Desert Race begins with scrutineering and sign-on in Red Cliffs – 25km north of Hattah – on Friday, July 2, followed by the prologue on Saturday to determine the starting order for Sunday’s competition. For the senior riders, racing will encompass eight laps of a 37km circuit, while juniors will also be in action.
2021 Australian Classic Motocross entries open
Nowra Motoplex will soon come alive in July when hundreds of competitors descend on the venue for the 2021 Australian National Post Classic Motocross and Classic Motocross. The Australian Classic Motocross Championship will be held on July 9-11, and the Australian Post Classic Championship will be held July 16-18.
The Heaven VMX Club Inc will host the Championships which will see the best senior solo and sidecar classes in Australia compete at Nowra Motoplex, Braidwood Rd, Yerriyong, NSW.
With more than 20 classes of competition in the Classic Motocross Championship and more than 30 classes in the Post Classic Championship, the action is expected to deliver sensational racing over both weekends.
Both weekends kick off with practice on the Friday, before on-track action gets under way Saturday from 8.15am with racing kicking off at 9.30am. Sunday race action kicks off from 8.30am.
The 2021 Australian National Post Classic Motocross and Classic Motocross Championship supplementary regulations and entry forms are available here.
Tim Gajser shows off his new track – Tiga243land
Join reigning MXGP world champion Tim Gajser as he shows you around his new track, Tiga243land. The Team HRC rider competed here as a 65cc kid but decided to buy this facility this year in order to step-up his training regime, as he attempts to win his fifth world motocross title.
You can also check out a full lap of the track below:
May madness for GYTR YJR
The month of May has been a hectic one for the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team riders with nearly every state in action over the past few weekends. Races spread from Perth in the west, Tasmania in the south and Queensland in the north and with GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing making their presence felt.
Tasmania
The month kicked off with the Penguin circuit hosting round two of the Tasmanian Motocross Championships and the duo of Angus Pearce and Jay Jennings looking to build on their round one results.
Angus led the way with his round win in the 13-16 years 125/250cc class with 3-1-1- results on the day. Angus had just returned from injury as he battled his way back into form but he managed to take the win on the day and increase his lead in the championship to 13 points.
Jay Jennings did battle in two divisions, the 10-12 years 65cc and the 9-11 years 85cc and proved to be ultra-consistent in both classes. He finished with second place in both and racked up six second place results to keep him well placed in championship as the series progresses. He leads both classes with a 16 point lead in the 65cc and a 21 point lead on the 85 proving his consistency is paying off.
Western Australia
Round two of the WA Junior Motocross Championships hit Hendley Park on the same weekend with both Jake Rumens and Deegan Fort ready to do battle across four classes in a busy weekend for the team. Rumens on board his YZ85 and YZ125, while Fort handles the 65 and 85cc duties.
Rumens finished the day with a win on board his YZ85 taking 1-3-1 results and close in on the series leader. He backed that up with a third place finish in the 125 class in what was a strong day for the young gun.
Deegan Fort also wanted his slice of the podium action and did that by securing a second place finish on his YZ65 in the 10 – 12 years group and a third place in the 9-11 years 85cc making it a big weekend for the team with a podium result in all classes contested.
After two rounds of the championship, Rumens sits second and fifth on his 85 and 125 respectively, while Fort holds down second place on both his 65 and 85.
New South Wales
The Maitland round of the East Coast MX series in New South Wales got under way in May and despite the event having wet weather issues in recent times, conditions were good for round two of the popular series and the event was well attended with a big rider turnout over the weekend.
Flying the YJR flag at the event were the Kingsford brothers, with both Ryder and Kayd in action. Ryder was doubling classing it, contesting the 13-15 years 125 and 13-15 years 250cc while Kayd held things down in the 12-15 years 85cc division.
Ryder claimed the win in the 250 class with 3-1-2 results. A fall in races one and three cost him the perfect score in the class but he was able to quicky rebound in each race to salvage good results and take the round win on the day.
He also secured third place on his YZ125, making it another trip to the podium for the day. He finished with 3-2-3 results and wasn’t happy with how he rode this bike on the day and is determined to get things back on track next outing.
For younger brother Kayd, he took the win on his 85 with two race wins and a second place in a good days racing. Kayd has battled injury in recent times but is now starting to build some continuity into his riding and the results are starting to show.
Queensland
It was round four of the Sunshine State Motocross Series at the Warwick circuit recently and that track proved to be one of the more challenging in recent times. Lead up rain left it wet and thick all the way through but with a fine and sunny weekend, the track become rutty, technical and sorted out the men from the boys.
Kobe Drew continues his outstanding form in 2021 with another two class victory at Warwick. He won all three motos on his YZ125 in the 13-15 years 125cc class after having to charge his way through the pack in each moto.
On the 250, he almost made it the perfect weekend for the second round running but come up just short finishing with 2-1-1 results but still enough to claim the round win. The success in both classes saw Drew extend his lead in the series and with one round remaining just needs to use his smarts to secure both series victories.
Jake Cannon showed he knew how to handle the ruts and bumps at Warwick as he dominated the 12-15 years 85cc class. Cannon won all three motos on his YZ85 with a comfortable gap over his rivals. He also proved consistent in the 125cc class, taking fourth place.
Cannon holds the lead in the 85cc class and second place on the 125, right behind teammate Drew.
Victoria
The Victorian junior Motocross championships continued Warrnambool over the weekend with round two taking place. As many as five of the YJR team riders converged for the event and again posted impressive results.
Jay Jennings and Angus Pearce from Tasmania as well as Jake Rumens from WA, joined the Victorian pair of Pat martin and Jobe Dunne at the event.
Jobe Dunne took a hard fought win in the 9-11 years 85cc class with 1-3-1 results to finish a handful of points clear of Tasmanian counterpart Jay Jennings in second with his 3-2-2 finishes. Jennings made it a double podium day when he took the victory in the 10-12 years 65cc class with 1-2-2 results.
In the bigger bikes, Angus Pearce charged home with a second place in the 13-15 years 125 cc class and racked up a third place finish on the 250 with another consistent and strong performance.
Pat Martin was just a hair behind Pearce in both divisions where he finished fourth on the 250cc machine with 6-5-4 moto scores and fourth again on the 125 taking 5-4-2 results. Jake Rumens chimed in with a fifth place result in the 12-15 years 85cc class and improved as the day went on.
Silk Way Rally 2021 route revealed
On May 19, the final route of the 11th Edition of the 2021 International Silk Way Rally was officially unveiled during a presentation in Moscow. With just over a month to go before this key event in the summer off-road calendar, preparations have entered their final phase.
It is from Omsk, Russia, a city situated at the confluence of two rivers, the Irtysh and the Om, that the Silk Way rally 2021 Start Ceremony will take place on July 1st, 2021.
At the end of the 10 days of this adventure through spectacular landscapes; forests, steppes, deserts, sandy tracks and wadi crossings, the caravan will reach UlaanBaatar, the capital of the country of the blue sky.
The finish and the podium ceremony of this 11th Edition will take place on July 11 in the Mongolian capital, on their National Day that marks the beginning of the famous Nadaam festivities.
The route of this Silk Way Rally 2021, which promises to be particularly demanding, will cover some 5,500 kilometres, including more than 3,500 kilometres of selective section. And while the first stages in Russia will serve essentially as a warm-up, with a total of 329 timed kilometres, the arrival on Mongolian soil will signal the start of hostilities with stages featuring between 340 and 540 kilometres of daily selective sections.
Another novelty of this new route is a radical shortening of liaisons (untimed sections). In 2021, the aggregate length of liaisons will make up only 37% of the total race distance which represents a record figure in the history of the transcontinental Silk Way Rally.
The rally schedule still includes the most demanding stage of the race – the marathon. On this stage participants will have to repair their cars and bikes on their own, with it being strictly forbidden for any other team members to approach the vehicles. The day of the marathon stage will be a kind of a day-off for the tech support teams – they will be based at another bivouac and stay off the race on that day.
John Penton GNCC 2021 Report
The stage was set at Sunday Creek Raceway as hot and humid temperatures were felt throughout the entire weekend at the 32nd Annual Wiseco John Penton GNCC, which was Round 7 of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, an AMA National Championship.
When the green flag waved it was Ricky Russell getting a good start off the line, earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award. Russell would hold the early lead as the riders made their way into the woods. As the race wore on Russell would begin to feel the pressure from FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley.
Heading to the finish line to complete lap three, Kelley would find himself in the number one position with Josh Strang also making his way around Russell for the second place position. Kelley and Strang would continue to battle at the front of the pack, and as the pair came around on the last lap Strang would take over the lead position right before the Penton section of the track to earn his first win of the season.
Josh Strang
“15 years in any job is fairly solid…15 years going to the same track without a win is a really long time! The John Penton GNCC slipped through my fingertips in 2008 so to finally check this one off yesterday was awesome. Always a tough race and yesterday was no different! Man I’m pumped, thank you to everyone who supports me and all the fans on the track!”
Kelley would hold onto second for the day, but not without pressure from the hard-charging AmPro Yamaha-backed rider Steward Baylor. On lap one, Baylor would come around in the fifth place position and would have to continue to push throughout the duration of the race. Baylor would find himself as far back as sixth on lap three but would put his head down and make his way up to third by the time the white flag came out. Baylor would end up rounding out the top three overall finishers in Ohio.
After holding the early lead Russell would fall back to fourth on the day and find himself emersed in another battle with Joshua Toth for the last couple of laps. Russell would hold off Toth by 15 seconds for fourth. Toth would have a bit of a tough day after a second turn crash and then another on track incident bent his rear brake lever under his engine. After the first lap Toth would have to make a pit stop to adjust the lever, costing him some valuable time. Toth would once again go to work as he made his way back into the woods, working his way up to fifth by the time the checkered flag flew.
Jordan Ashburn had a consistent day in Ohio as he continued to battle for a top five finish. Unfortunately. Ashburn would be unable to hold onto fifth as Toth made his way around. Ashburn would be able to continue to race in the sixth place position for the last two laps of racing and remains fifth in the points standings after seven rounds of racing.
Battling for the seventh place position in the XC1 class throughout the day were Grant Baylor and Trevor Bollinger. Both Baylor and Bollinger were swap the seventh place position multiple times throughout the three-hour race, with Baylor being able to cross the line just 18 seconds ahead of Bollinger for that position. Bollinger would finish eighth in XC1 and 10th overall on the day.
Sherco-backed rider Benjamin Herrera came through to earn ninth in the XC1 class after battling the grueling heat and humidity for three hours. As for AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael he would unfortunately only be able to complete one lap of racing at round seven.
In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Craig DeLong coming through to earn his first win of the 2021 season. DeLong would get off to a good start and would immediately begin to place a gap over the rest of the XC2 field. Around the halfway point of racing DeLong would have around a two minute lead, and as he headed into the final couple of laps of racing, he would continue on to take the win. DeLong remains second in the points standings after seven rounds of racing.
Earning his third podium finish of the season was Lyndon Snodgrass. As the riders came through on the opening lap Snodgrass found himself back in the fifth place position, but he would steadily make his way through the pack finding himself in third as the two-lap card came out. With just two laps to go Snodgrass would put his head down and push, making the pass for second just before the white flag came out. Snodgrass continued to hold onto second for the last lap, coming through with a minute gap back to third.
Jonathan Girroir would come into Sunday’s race a bit under the weather, but he was focused on battling for another win as the race got underway. Girroir started out the day in fourth place but would make his way to second by lap two of the race. In the grueling heat, Girroir would continue to push himself but with two laps remaining he would be unable to hold of a charging Snodgrass. Girroir would come through to finish third in the XC2 class and continues to hold the points lead by 24 points.
The FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class saw a new winner emerge in the Ohio heat. After Jason Lipscomb jumped out to grab the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales Holeshot Award, it would be the familiar face of Jonathan Johnson taking the lead on lap one, but Ben Parsons was ready to battle for his first win of the season after finishing third at the past two rounds of racing. Parsons would make the pass on lap two, and he continue to push for the remaining three laps of racing. Parsons would come through with over a three minute lead on the rest of the XC3 field.
Johnson continued to hold onto second in the class, but he would be unable to push for his seventh-straight win of the season after Parsons made the pass stick. Chase Colville would push to try to get out to an early lead but would go down in the first turn. After jumping back on the bike, Colville would make his way into the third place position by the time they came through timing and scoring on lap one. Colville would continue to run in third for the duration of the race, rounding out the FMF XC3 class podium.
Earning The John Penton top amateur honors was Joseph Cunningham as he came through to earn the 250 A class win, and 18th overall. Finishing second in the 250 A and on the top amateur podium was Tristian Landrum with his 21st overall finishing position. Will Sievenpiper rounded out the top amateur podium after earning the Open A class win and would come through 22nd overall.
In the 10 a.m. race it was Rachael Archer coming through to take the overall win, and her third WXC class win. Archer would move into the leader after Mackenzie Tricker grabbed the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. Archer would continue to lead the way for all four laps of the two-hour race, as she took the checkered flag with over a two minute gap back to second place.
Finishing second in the WXC class was Korie Steede as she would move into podium position on the last lap of racing. After running third early in the race, Steede would be forced back to fifth and then make the pass for fourth with one lap to go. Steede would put herself in a great position as Becca Sheets and Tayla Jones had an on track incident and would be pushed back further in the pack.
Jones would come through to take the final WXC podium position after battling throughout the entire race for it. Jones would work her way up from fifth to third on the second lap, but then would have to push once again on the last lap trying to hold off the defending champion, Sheets. Jones would come through to the checkered flag 17 seconds ahead of Sheets for the third place finishing position.
In the Youth race it would be Cole Forbes earning his fifth youth overall win of the season, as well as the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class. Forbes sits fifth in the points standings. Chase Landers finished in the runner-up position in the YXC1 class, but he remains in the points lead. Thor Powell landed another podium finish in the season with a third overall and in the YXC1 class. Powell continues to hold third in class standings.
In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Ryan Amancio earning his second-straight win of the season. Peyton Feather came through second on the day in the class but holds onto the points lead in the YXC2 class. Andrew Segars rounded out the top three finishers in the class as he continues to look to battle for a championship.
In the 85cc (12-13) class it was Brody Amos earning the win, while Brayden Baisley earned the 85cc (7-11) class win. Caleb Wood battled back to earn the 65cc (10-11) class win with Hunter Hawkinberry taking home the 65cc (7-9) win. In the Girls (8-15) class it was Ellie Winland earning her fourth win of the season, with Ruby Fustini finishing in the runner-up position. Gage Hill came out taking the Trail Rider class win.
The AMSOIL Moto Hero went to Trevison Brunton, father of Gear Rep and racer Steven Brunton. Trevison is a World War II Veteran, and was drafted into the Korean War, serving in the United States Armed Forces. He is 91 years holding hailing from Port Orange, Florida. Trevison comes from a long line of military service as his father, siblings, wife and kids all served in the military.
The next round of GNCC Racing takes place June 5-6, in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania for the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon.
2021 John Penton Results
|Place
|Racer
|Class
|Man
|Elapsed
|1
|JOSH V STRANG
|XC1
|KAW
|03:03:05.038
|2
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|XC1
|KTM
|03:03:11.899
|3
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|XC1
|YAM
|03:03:12.593
|4
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|XC1
|GAS
|03:04:37.180
|5
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|XC1
|KTM
|03:04:52.959
|6
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|XC1
|HQV
|03:07:50.819
|7
|CRAIG B DELONG
|XC2
|HQV
|03:09:10.578
|8
|GRANT BAYLOR
|XC1
|GAS
|03:10:12.220
|9
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|XC2
|KAW
|03:10:19.505
|10
|TREVOR AARON BOLLINGER
|XC1
|HQV
|03:10:30.258
|11
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|XC2
|GAS
|03:11:08.420
|12
|BENJAMIN NELKO
|XC2
|HQV
|03:11:45.117
|13
|CODY J BARNES
|XC2
|HON
|03:11:51.500
|14
|RUY BARBOSA
|XC2
|HON
|03:12:02.896
|15
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|XC1
|SHR
|03:14:11.916
|16
|EVAN SMITH
|XC2
|HQV
|03:14:14.958
|17
|JESSE ANSLEY
|XC2
|KTM
|03:17:21.732
|18
|JOSEPH R CUNNINGHAM
|250 A
|KAW
|03:17:58.594
|19
|BEN L PARSONS
|XC3
|GAS
|03:18:26.930
|20
|SIMON J JOHNSON
|XC2
|KTM
|03:20:39.577
|Place
|Name
|Total
|1
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|157
|2
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|148
|3
|GRANT BAYLOR
|126
|4
|JOSH V STRANG
|122
|5
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|116
|6
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|106
|7
|JOSHUA M TOTH
|94
|8
|LAYNE MICHAEL
|62
|9
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|43
|10
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|36
|11
|BENJAMIN HERRERA
|30
|12
|CORY BUTTRICK
|12
|13
|TREVOR AARON BOLLINGER
|11
|14
|TYLER D MEDAGLIA
|6
|Place
|Name
|Total
|1
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|186
|2
|CRAIG B DELONG
|162
|3
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|122
|4
|CODY J BARNES
|118
|5
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|101
|6
|LIAM DRAPER
|97
|7
|RUY BARBOSA
|94
|8
|THORN DEVLIN
|92
|9
|EVAN SMITH
|87
|10
|JESSE ANSLEY
|71
|11
|HUNTER W NEUWIRTH
|63
|12
|BENJAMIN NELKO
|62
|13
|BRENDEN J POLING
|50
|14
|CHRISTOPHER VENDITTI
|49
|15
|VINCENT SMITH
|47
|16
|SIMON J JOHNSON
|46
|17
|RYDER LAFFERTY
|43
|18
|TEGAN R TEMPLE
|23
|19
|SEBASTIAN TAVERNE
|23
|20
|ANGUS RIORDAN
|14
|21
|BREWER CAWLEY
|12
|22
|MICHAEL MCLEAN
|9
|23
|LAYTON SMAIL
|7
|24
|JOSEPH FERRARO
|5
|25
|STEVE NICHOLAS
|1
|Place
|Name
|Total
|1
|JONATHAN T JOHNSON
|205
|2
|CHASE A COLVILLE
|160
|3
|BEN L PARSONS
|151
|4
|ZACK HAYES
|122
|5
|MAX FERNANDEZ
|101
|6
|JASON LIPSCOMB
|100
|7
|NOAH CLARK
|97
|8
|JAKE H FROMAN
|96
|9
|MICHAEL J PILLAR
|90
|10
|JEREMY LALLEMENT
|58
|11
|ELI CHILDERS
|54
|12
|DUSTIN SIMPSON
|53
|13
|JACK N JOY
|34
|14
|TREVOR S BARRETT
|29
|15
|RUSSELL BOBBITT
|28
|16
|MICHAEL DELOSA
|11
|17
|JOHN MELE
|9
|18
|COLT W CONVERSE
|8
|19
|LUCAS VALDEBENITO
|8
|20
|CAMERON ISHMAEL
|7
|Place
|Name
|Total
|1
|BECCA N SHEETS
|188
|2
|RACHAEL ARCHER
|183
|3
|TAYLA JONES
|132
|4
|KORIE STEEDE
|118
|5
|RACHEL GUTISH
|118
|6
|PRESTIN RAINES
|95
|7
|SHELBY A TURNER
|93
|8
|TAYLOR TAYLOR
|76
|9
|JOCELYN BARNES
|70
|10
|MARINA CANCRO
|70
|11
|ANNELISA DAVIS
|58
|12
|ABBY DEFEO
|56
|13
|MACKENZIE TRICKER
|50
|14
|ELIZABETH PEREZ
|47
|15
|EDEN NETELKOS
|46
|16
|RAMSEY HENDERSON
|13
|17
|AVA SILVESTRI
|12
|18
|JAMIE ASTUDILLO
|11
|19
|SHERYL B HUNTER
|10
|20
|VALERIE HORENSKY
|8
|21
|KELSEY L SALTAR
|6
|22
|ALLI PHILLIPS
|6
|23
|ALLISON ROLAND-KEELING
|5
2021 Racing schedule
2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Location
|Date
|1
|Russia, Orlyonok
|June 13
|2
|Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|June 27
|3
|Italy, Maggiora
|July 4
|4
|Latvia, Kegums
|July 11
|5
|Netherlands, Oss
|July 18
|6
|Czech Republic, Loket
|July 25
|7
|Flanders Belgium, Lommel
|August 1
|8
|Sweden, Uddevall
|August 15
|9
|Finland, Iitti-Kymiring
|August 22
|10
|Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|September 5
|11
|Sardegna Italy, Riola Sardo
|September 19
|12
|Germany, Teutschenthal
|October 3
|13
|France, TBA
|October 10
|14
|Spain, Arroyomolinos
|October 17
|15
|Portugal, Agueda
|October 24
|16
|Trentinto Italy, Pietramurata
|October 31
|17
|Argentina, TBC
|November 14
|18
|Asia, Borobudur
|November 28
|19
|Indonesia, Bali
|December 5
2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Rounds 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|July 17-18
|Rounds 7 & 8
|TBA, QLD
|August 6-7
|Rounds 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|September 18-19
|Rounds 11 & 12
|Omeo, VIC
|October 16-17
2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3
|3
|May-30
|Gilman, South Australia
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|4
|Jun-27
|Maitland, NSW
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup
|5
|Jul-25
|Wodonga, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|6
|Aug-08
|QMP, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)
|7/8
|August 14-15
|Coolum, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)
MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Apr-24
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|May-15
|2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|May-22
|2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Bergring Arena
|Jun-05
|2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Marketa Stadium
|Jun-19
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|Jul-17
|2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Principality Stadium
|Jul-31
|2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND
|Olympic Stadium
|Aug-14
|2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|G&B Arena
|Aug-28
|2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Anatoly Stepanov Stadium
|Sep-11
|2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO
|Vojens Speedway Center
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)
|Round 2
|June 3-6
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|AMF
|Round 3
|July 10/11
|TBD
|Italy
|FMI
|Round 4
|July 27-31
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|FRM
|Round 5
|August 14/15
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|AMA
|Round 6
|September 18/19
|TBD
|Poland
|PZM
|Round 7
|October 1-3
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|RFME
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|June 7-13
|Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|July 1-11
|Silkway Rally (RUS)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|August 13-22
|Rally do Sertoes (BRA)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 1
|Feb 20-21
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Micro
|Rnd 7
|May 22-23
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 8
|Jun 5-6
|Mason-Dixon
|Mount Morris, PA
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 9
|Jun 26-27
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|eMTB
|Rain
|Jul 10-11
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
|–
|Jul-31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB
|Hurricane Mills, TN
|eMTB
|Rnd 10
|Sep 11-12
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 11
|Sep 25-26
|Burr Oak
|Millfield, OH
|Micro
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|Round
|Date
|Raceway
|Location
|Round 1
|May 29
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|Round 2
|June 5
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Round 3
|June 19
|High Point National
|Mt Morris, PA
|Round 5
|July 10
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Round 4
|July 3
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Round 6
|July 17
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|Round 7
|July 24
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Round 8
|August 14
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, MY
|Round 9
|August 21
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Round 10
|August 28
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 11
|September 4
|Pala National
|Pala, CA
|Round 12
|September 11
|Hangtown National
|Sacremento, CA
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 4
|May 22
|Texas Half-Mile
|Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
|Rnd 5
|May 29
|Chicago Half-Mile
|Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL
|Rnd 6
|June 18
|OKC Mile I
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 7
|June 19
|OKC Mile II
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 8
|June 26
|Lima Half-Mile
|Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
|Rnd 9
|July 17
|DuQuoin Mile
|DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
|Rnd 10
|July 24
|Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA
|Rnd 11
|August 14
|New York Short Track
|Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
|Rnd 12
|August 21
|Peoria TT
|Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
|Rnd 13
|September 4
|Springfield Mile I
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 14
|September 5
|Springfield Mile II
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 3
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC)
|5th, 6th & 7th June
|Round 4
|Masterton; Martinborough
|12th June & 13th June
FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Provisional)
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Nation
|18-20 Feb
|Dubai Intl Baja
|Dubai
|UAE
|28-30 May
|Baja do Pinahl
|Serta
|Portugal
|17-19 Jun
|Baja Jalapao 500
|Teruel
|Spain
|23-25 Jul
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|5-8 Aug
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29 Aug-1 Sep
|Atacama Baja 1
|Copiapo
|Chile
|2-4 Sep
|Atacama Baja 2
|Copiapo
|Chile
|28-30 Oct
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA
2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled
2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)
7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC
2021 Finke Desert Race
11-14 June – Northern Territory
2021 Hattah Desert Race
3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria
2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship
9-11 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross
16-18 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)
30 August – 4 September – Italy
U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series
- March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
- April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA
- May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC
U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series
- May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro
- May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
- May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro