Texas Half-Mile cancelled due to weather

Due to the continued and anticipated rainfall at Texas Motor Speedway, the 2021 Texas Half-Mile has been cancelled. Despite the dedicated efforts of the Progressive AFT track prep crew, the heavy rainfall expected to continue throughout the evening will prevent the event from continuing on Sunday.

Fans who have purchased tickets may receive a credit to be used for any race promoted by AFT Events within the 2021 calendar year – including the June 18-19 OKC Mile doubleheader – or a refund for the cancelled event. Customers who have purchased advance tickets will be contacted directly by AFT Events with further information.

Progressive AFT will continue its season next season with the Chicago Half-Mile in Joliet, Ill. on Saturday, May 29 at Dirt Oval Route 66.

2021 Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland cancelled

Due to the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 in Poland, the 2021 Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland, scheduled to take place on August 7, 2021 at the PGE Narodowy stadium has been cancelled.

Michał Sikora – President of the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Association

“We are very sorry to have to cancel the event and assessed all possibilities before coming to this tough decision. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic with the restrictions on fans being able to watch safely has made this impossible. I would like to reassure fans that all tickets for the Warsaw SGP will remain valid or refunds will be issued and we ask for patience and understanding going forward.”

Paul Bellamy – Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG

“We’re sad to not be returning to Warsaw in 2021 and know the event will be missed by riders and fans this year. We fully support the PZM in their decision. The ongoing uncertainty around social distancing, venue capacity and other pandemic-related restrictions posed multiple challenges to staging an event of this scale and installing a temporary track in a multi-purpose stadium.”

The FIM Speedway Grand Prix series is set to return on July 16 and 17 as the 2021 season kicks off in Prague with a double-header at the Anlas Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix, taking place at Marketa Stadium.

Jeffrey Herlings wins British MX Round 2 at Lyng

Jeffrey Herlings scored a 2-1 result to finish as the overall winner at Lyng for the second round of the 2021 ACU British Championship, marking his first race appearance of the year.

The 26-year-old elected to travel to the UK to compete in the second date of the national series in the absence of other pre-season events and with the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship delayed twice. Herlings last rolled into a start gate at the Grand Prix of Citta di Faenza, September 2020.

The Dutchman used his factory KTM 450 SX-F to head Timed Qualification by over a second around the shallow hillside course. In the first moto he ran out of time to chase down the figure of native racer Ben Watson after having to stop briefly to dislodge a stone from the rear end of the bike.

He collected a solid runner-up finish. In the second outing he hounded his MXGP peer and made the move to lead the field. Less than a second split Herlings and Watson at the flag and thanks to his victory he reached the highest step of the podium even though they tied on points.

Jeffrey Herlings

“It was a good day of racing. I had a bit of a problem in the first moto and lost around ten seconds while I sorted out the stone. I came back through the pack but the track wasn’t easy for passing and I finished on the leader’s rear wheel. In the second moto I had to come back from 6-7th at the start, although I could reach 1st place this time. I had a few issues with arm-pump but I guess that’s normal after eight months away from a race! We’ll keep working from here and hope to get a bit better each week until we go to Russia.”

The Grand Prix of Russia opens 2021 MXGP in three weeks.

ACU British Motocross Championship MX1 overall result, Round 2, Lyng

Pos Rider Man. Points 1 Jeffrey Herlings KTM 47 2 Ben Watson Yamaha 47 3 Tommy Searle Honda 36 4 Adam Sterry KTM 33 5 Jake Millward KTM 33

2021 Southwick National moves to July 10

Following newly lifted COVID-19 restrictions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the annual visit to New England which was originally scheduled for June 26, will now commence on July 10 as the fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

The decision to move Southwick to a later date is in an effort to better accommodate event organizers at The Wick 338. Due to previous concerns in the ongoing communication with state and local health officials in Hampden County to host large public gatherings, preparations for this year’s event were briefly halted.

However, following the latest announcement from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to lift the state’s remaining restrictions, the staff at The Wick 338 has resumed its efforts to welcome the anticipated return of American motocross, following the event’s cancellation last season.

Roy Janson – Managing Director at MX Sports Pro Racing

“We want to commend Rick Johnson, Keith Johnson, and the team at The Wick 338 for their resiliency over the past year. They have faced quite a difficult task navigating the state’s mitigation strategies, but have remained steadfast in doing everything possible to successfully host the Southwick National for the 2021 season. Fortunately, their patience has allowed them to reach this celebratory juncture in which fans will be openly welcomed to watch the world’s fastest racers tackle the hallowed sands of Southwick, albeit at a slightly later date than originally planned.”

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will begin on Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway I National in Southern California. With its new date on the calendar, the Southwick National will move from Round 4 of the season to Round 5, following the RedBud National over the Independence Day holiday.

Sherco boasts extensive Hattah line-up for 2021

The Pirelli Motul Sherco Racing Team has assembled a potent blend of youth and experience for the 2021 running of the prestigious Hattah Desert Race in Victoria from July 2-4.

The traditional follow-up to the Finke Desert Race will see off-road legend Ben Grabham, former motocrosser turned enduro rider Justin Carafa and Tasmanian hotshot Jonte Reynders all competing for the distributor-backed team in the event near Mildura, while Nathan Trigg will also hit the energy-sapping scrub and sand on a Sherco.

Grabham, 39, is already a multiple outright winner of the Hattah, and this year he’ll compete in the Veterans class on a 450 SEF Factory, while Reynders will campaign the 300 SE Factory two-stroke that has already taken him to a slew of top three results in the Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) over the last two years.

Carafa will make it three different French-built Shercos under the Pirelli Motul Sherco Racing Team banner on the company’s big bertha – a 500 SEF Factory.

Grabham, or ‘Grabbo’ to the motorcycle racing set, is a part-time racer these days as he devotes most of his energies towards a coaching business specialising in one-on-one riding tuition.

Racing will always remain a part of his DNA, though, and he recently competed in round two of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship for the Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team, finishing in a strong fourth position.

However, the Hattah will see him return to his bread-and-butter – pushing to the limits in vast open spaces. It’s a storied career which has taken him all the way to a top 15 finish in the famed Dakar Rally.

Ben Grabham

“I’m on bikes quite a lot these days with my coaching business (Grabbo’s Trail and Track) and I’m over a niggling arm injury so why not give the Hattah another go. I’ve really loved riding the Sherco two-stroke in the extreme enduro events, so now I’m jumping on the big four-stroke to give that a go.”

Reynders, 24, is really hitting his straps in 2021 after a second place finish in the AORC opener and then dominating round three of the Tasmanian enduro series.

He’s back at Hattah for the second time and failing to finish the rain-lashed event in 2019 because of a mechanical problem on the final lap – a bitter pill to swallow after leading his class by as much as five minutes. His chance for redemption in 2020 was then scuppered by a Covid-enforced cancellation.

Jonte Reynders

“I am super keen to get to Hattah this year and hopefully do a full four-hour race in the usual conditions. I’m looking forward to the long race and seeing what we can achieve on the 300 two-stroke. I think the 300 will be great in the tighter sections of the track but won’t obviously have the top-end speed on the straights. I’m aiming to win the 300 class and finish top 20 outright.”

Carafa returns to the Sherco factory operation after competing for the brand during the tail end of the last decade, which included an eyebrow-raising victory on the 125 SE-R enduro bike in a support class at the Australian Motocross Championship!

Justin Carafa

“I’ve raced at Hattah 10 times and, even though I keep telling myself I won’t do it again, I keep changing my mind!” said Carafa, who runs a thriving concreting business on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. When (team manager) Derek offered me a ride on the 500, I coldn’t resist and it’s also a good chance to push hard in the outright battle on the big four-stroke. I’d like to think I’m easy to work alongside as well, so I’m hoping that it’ll be a great event for us.”

Meanwhile, Trigg (450 SEF Factory) knows the Hattah landscape like the back of his hand, with the farmer living just down the road from the race epicentre at Ouyen.

The 27-year-old was fourth in the over 450cc four-stroke class in 2019, and seventh overall, and he’ll be riding the Mallee Motorcycles-backed 450 SE Factory that he’s using in the Finke Desert Race on the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

The 2021 Hattah Desert Race begins with scrutineering and sign-on in Red Cliffs – 25km north of Hattah – on Friday, July 2, followed by the prologue on Saturday to determine the starting order for Sunday’s competition. For the senior riders, racing will encompass eight laps of a 37km circuit, while juniors will also be in action.

2021 Australian Classic Motocross entries open

Nowra Motoplex will soon come alive in July when hundreds of competitors descend on the venue for the 2021 Australian National Post Classic Motocross and Classic Motocross. The Australian Classic Motocross Championship will be held on July 9-11, and the Australian Post Classic Championship will be held July 16-18.

The Heaven VMX Club Inc will host the Championships which will see the best senior solo and sidecar classes in Australia compete at Nowra Motoplex, Braidwood Rd, Yerriyong, NSW.

With more than 20 classes of competition in the Classic Motocross Championship and more than 30 classes in the Post Classic Championship, the action is expected to deliver sensational racing over both weekends.

Both weekends kick off with practice on the Friday, before on-track action gets under way Saturday from 8.15am with racing kicking off at 9.30am. Sunday race action kicks off from 8.30am.

The 2021 Australian National Post Classic Motocross and Classic Motocross Championship supplementary regulations and entry forms are available here.

Tim Gajser shows off his new track – Tiga243land

Join reigning MXGP world champion Tim Gajser as he shows you around his new track, Tiga243land. The Team HRC rider competed here as a 65cc kid but decided to buy this facility this year in order to step-up his training regime, as he attempts to win his fifth world motocross title.

You can also check out a full lap of the track below:

May madness for GYTR YJR

The month of May has been a hectic one for the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team riders with nearly every state in action over the past few weekends. Races spread from Perth in the west, Tasmania in the south and Queensland in the north and with GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing making their presence felt.

Tasmania

The month kicked off with the Penguin circuit hosting round two of the Tasmanian Motocross Championships and the duo of Angus Pearce and Jay Jennings looking to build on their round one results.

Angus led the way with his round win in the 13-16 years 125/250cc class with 3-1-1- results on the day. Angus had just returned from injury as he battled his way back into form but he managed to take the win on the day and increase his lead in the championship to 13 points.

Jay Jennings did battle in two divisions, the 10-12 years 65cc and the 9-11 years 85cc and proved to be ultra-consistent in both classes. He finished with second place in both and racked up six second place results to keep him well placed in championship as the series progresses. He leads both classes with a 16 point lead in the 65cc and a 21 point lead on the 85 proving his consistency is paying off.

Western Australia

Round two of the WA Junior Motocross Championships hit Hendley Park on the same weekend with both Jake Rumens and Deegan Fort ready to do battle across four classes in a busy weekend for the team. Rumens on board his YZ85 and YZ125, while Fort handles the 65 and 85cc duties.

Rumens finished the day with a win on board his YZ85 taking 1-3-1 results and close in on the series leader. He backed that up with a third place finish in the 125 class in what was a strong day for the young gun.

Deegan Fort also wanted his slice of the podium action and did that by securing a second place finish on his YZ65 in the 10 – 12 years group and a third place in the 9-11 years 85cc making it a big weekend for the team with a podium result in all classes contested.

After two rounds of the championship, Rumens sits second and fifth on his 85 and 125 respectively, while Fort holds down second place on both his 65 and 85.

New South Wales

The Maitland round of the East Coast MX series in New South Wales got under way in May and despite the event having wet weather issues in recent times, conditions were good for round two of the popular series and the event was well attended with a big rider turnout over the weekend.

Flying the YJR flag at the event were the Kingsford brothers, with both Ryder and Kayd in action. Ryder was doubling classing it, contesting the 13-15 years 125 and 13-15 years 250cc while Kayd held things down in the 12-15 years 85cc division.

Ryder claimed the win in the 250 class with 3-1-2 results. A fall in races one and three cost him the perfect score in the class but he was able to quicky rebound in each race to salvage good results and take the round win on the day.

He also secured third place on his YZ125, making it another trip to the podium for the day. He finished with 3-2-3 results and wasn’t happy with how he rode this bike on the day and is determined to get things back on track next outing.

For younger brother Kayd, he took the win on his 85 with two race wins and a second place in a good days racing. Kayd has battled injury in recent times but is now starting to build some continuity into his riding and the results are starting to show.

Queensland

It was round four of the Sunshine State Motocross Series at the Warwick circuit recently and that track proved to be one of the more challenging in recent times. Lead up rain left it wet and thick all the way through but with a fine and sunny weekend, the track become rutty, technical and sorted out the men from the boys.

Kobe Drew continues his outstanding form in 2021 with another two class victory at Warwick. He won all three motos on his YZ125 in the 13-15 years 125cc class after having to charge his way through the pack in each moto.

On the 250, he almost made it the perfect weekend for the second round running but come up just short finishing with 2-1-1 results but still enough to claim the round win. The success in both classes saw Drew extend his lead in the series and with one round remaining just needs to use his smarts to secure both series victories.

Jake Cannon showed he knew how to handle the ruts and bumps at Warwick as he dominated the 12-15 years 85cc class. Cannon won all three motos on his YZ85 with a comfortable gap over his rivals. He also proved consistent in the 125cc class, taking fourth place.

Cannon holds the lead in the 85cc class and second place on the 125, right behind teammate Drew.

Victoria

The Victorian junior Motocross championships continued Warrnambool over the weekend with round two taking place. As many as five of the YJR team riders converged for the event and again posted impressive results.

Jay Jennings and Angus Pearce from Tasmania as well as Jake Rumens from WA, joined the Victorian pair of Pat martin and Jobe Dunne at the event.

Jobe Dunne took a hard fought win in the 9-11 years 85cc class with 1-3-1 results to finish a handful of points clear of Tasmanian counterpart Jay Jennings in second with his 3-2-2 finishes. Jennings made it a double podium day when he took the victory in the 10-12 years 65cc class with 1-2-2 results.

In the bigger bikes, Angus Pearce charged home with a second place in the 13-15 years 125 cc class and racked up a third place finish on the 250 with another consistent and strong performance.

Pat Martin was just a hair behind Pearce in both divisions where he finished fourth on the 250cc machine with 6-5-4 moto scores and fourth again on the 125 taking 5-4-2 results. Jake Rumens chimed in with a fifth place result in the 12-15 years 85cc class and improved as the day went on.

Silk Way Rally 2021 route revealed

On May 19, the final route of the 11th Edition of the 2021 International Silk Way Rally was officially unveiled during a presentation in Moscow. With just over a month to go before this key event in the summer off-road calendar, preparations have entered their final phase.

It is from Omsk, Russia, a city situated at the confluence of two rivers, the Irtysh and the Om, that the Silk Way rally 2021 Start Ceremony will take place on July 1st, 2021.

At the end of the 10 days of this adventure through spectacular landscapes; forests, steppes, deserts, sandy tracks and wadi crossings, the caravan will reach UlaanBaatar, the capital of the country of the blue sky.

The finish and the podium ceremony of this 11th Edition will take place on July 11 in the Mongolian capital, on their National Day that marks the beginning of the famous Nadaam festivities.

The route of this Silk Way Rally 2021, which promises to be particularly demanding, will cover some 5,500 kilometres, including more than 3,500 kilometres of selective section. And while the first stages in Russia will serve essentially as a warm-up, with a total of 329 timed kilometres, the arrival on Mongolian soil will signal the start of hostilities with stages featuring between 340 and 540 kilometres of daily selective sections.

Another novelty of this new route is a radical shortening of liaisons (untimed sections). In 2021, the aggregate length of liaisons will make up only 37% of the total race distance which represents a record figure in the history of the transcontinental Silk Way Rally.

The rally schedule still includes the most demanding stage of the race – the marathon. On this stage participants will have to repair their cars and bikes on their own, with it being strictly forbidden for any other team members to approach the vehicles. The day of the marathon stage will be a kind of a day-off for the tech support teams – they will be based at another bivouac and stay off the race on that day.