2023 FIM Endurance World Championship
Suzuka 8 Hour – Sunday, August 6, 2023
Team HRC, Honda’s factory team, has welcomed a new partner, Japan Post Co., Ltd., to participate as “Team HRC with Japan Post” in the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race, to be held at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Team HRC with Japan Post will field Tetsuta Nagashima, now fully recovered, alongside Takumi Takahashi and Xavi Vierge, as Iker Lecuona is now set to replace Alex Rins in the LCR Honda Team at the MotoGP British Grand Prix on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Tetsuta Nagashima
“I am truly honored to be able to participate in the Suzuka 8 Hours again this year. I would like to thank Honda and HRC for giving me this opportunity. I’m feeling good about my preparations as the tests went well, but I will keep up my concentration leading up to the race in August. I am looking forward to contributing to Team HRC’s consecutive victories, and I hope all of our fans will support us.”
2023 Endurance World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Man.
|Total
|1
|YART Yamaha Official EWC Team
|Yamaha
|118
|2
|F.C.C. TSR Honda France
|Honda
|117
|3
|BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM
|BMW
|85
|4
|YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL
|Suzuki
|66
|5
|HONDA VILTAIS RACING
|Honda
|56
|6
|Kawasaki Webike Trickstar
|Kawasaki
|56
|7
|TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING
|Kawasaki
|46
|8
|ERC Endurance Ducati
|Ducati
|38
|9
|Motobox Kremer Racing #65
|Yamaha
|28
|10
|KM 99
|Yamaha
|27
|11
|MACO RACING Team
|Yamaha
|22
|12
|TEAM MOTO AIN
|Yamaha
|19
|13
|Team LRP Poland
|BMW
|18
|14
|Wójcik Racing Team EWC
|Yamaha
|17
|15
|Team Bolliger Switzerland #8
|Kawasaki
|16
2023 Endurance Teams Superstock Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Man.
|Total
|1
|Chromeburner-RAC 41-Honda
|Honda
|85
|2
|Honda No Limits
|Honda
|79
|3
|NATIONAL MOTOS HONDA
|Honda
|77
|4
|TECMAS-MRP BMW RACING TEAM
|BMW
|69
|5
|TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO
|Kawasaki
|65
|6
|3ART BEST OF BIKE
|Yamaha
|53
|7
|Wójcik Racing Team STK
|Yamaha
|50
|8
|TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE
|Suzuki
|49
|9
|TEAM SLIDER ENDURANCE
|Yamaha
|48
|10
|JUNIOR TEAM LMS SUZUKI
|Suzuki
|25
|11
|BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS
|Kawasaki
|20
|12
|Holland Motorstore Racing
|Yamaha
|19
|13
|JMA RACING ACTION BIKE
|Suzuki
|18
|14
|ADSS 97
|Kawasaki
|17
|15
|PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3
|Yamaha
|12
|16
|CAM RACING TEAM
|Suzuki
|11
|17
|Team Aviobike
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|Moto Sport Endurance
|Yamaha
|10
|19
|TEAM RACING 85 BY CREATEC
|Kawasaki
|9
|20
|WERC MOTORS EVENTS
|Suzuki
|9
|21
|ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91
|Kawasaki
|9
|22
|team 2TS
|Yamaha
|6
|23
|LCR ENDURANCE
|Yamaha
|5
|24
|SEIGNEUR MOTORSPORT TEAM MONT-BLANC
|BMW
|4
|25
|UNISERV MOTO82 TEAM
|Kawasaki
|3
|26
|TEAM 202
|Yamaha
|2
|27
|TEAM PLAYERS
|Kawasaki
|1
|28
|TMC 35 PMO
|Yamaha
|1