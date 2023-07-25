2023 FIM Endurance World Championship

Suzuka 8 Hour – Sunday, August 6, 2023

Team HRC, Honda’s factory team, has welcomed a new partner, Japan Post Co., Ltd., to participate as “Team HRC with Japan Post” in the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race, to be held at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Team HRC with Japan Post will field Tetsuta Nagashima, now fully recovered, alongside Takumi Takahashi and Xavi Vierge, as Iker Lecuona is now set to replace Alex Rins in the LCR Honda Team at the MotoGP British Grand Prix on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Tetsuta Nagashima

“I am truly honored to be able to participate in the Suzuka 8 Hours again this year. I would like to thank Honda and HRC for giving me this opportunity. I’m feeling good about my preparations as the tests went well, but I will keep up my concentration leading up to the race in August. I am looking forward to contributing to Team HRC’s consecutive victories, and I hope all of our fans will support us.”

2023 Endurance World Championship Standings

Pos Team Man. Total 1 YART Yamaha Official EWC Team Yamaha 118 2 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda 117 3 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW 85 4 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL Suzuki 66 5 HONDA VILTAIS RACING Honda 56 6 Kawasaki Webike Trickstar Kawasaki 56 7 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Kawasaki 46 8 ERC Endurance Ducati Ducati 38 9 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 Yamaha 28 10 KM 99 Yamaha 27 11 MACO RACING Team Yamaha 22 12 TEAM MOTO AIN Yamaha 19 13 Team LRP Poland BMW 18 14 Wójcik Racing Team EWC Yamaha 17 15 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 Kawasaki 16

2023 Endurance Teams Superstock Standings