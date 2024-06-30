2024 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Round 9 – Lima Half-Mile

Images courtesy of AFT, by Tim Lester

AFT Singles – Lima Half-Mile

Estenson Racing Yamaha’s Tom Drane held off a motivated Kody Kopp to win the AFT Singles Main Event at Lima this weekend, and while Chase Saathoff took the holeshot from pole, Drane cut up underneath him to snatch away the lead exiting Turn 2 on the opening lap.

Drane gapped the field by nearly one-and-a-half seconds by the time the race hit halfway, Kopp charging like a champion once he finally overhauled Saathoff to fix his sights on the Australian.

The Rick Ware Racing star proceeded to eat up tenths per lap, closing to within a quarter of a second as the two encountered thick swaths of lapped traffic with just over a minute remaining.

Just as Kopp was attempting to execute a decisive move, the two stormed past a downed rider and then negotiated another pack of slower traffic that kicked up a wave of pea gravel. Whether Kopp expected a red flag, simply lost out through the lappers, or some combination of the two, Drane took full advantage of the chaos to emerge with his grip on the race resecured.

The Estenson Racing ace sailed on to earn his third victory of the season by just under a half second, snapping Kopp’s three-race win streak in the process.

Tom Drane

“(Lima’s) definitely similar to what we race back home… To be able to get this win feels so good. I can’t thank my whole team enough for all the effort they’ve put in and all the training we’ve done so we can race so hard the whole race. I could feel Kody coming towards the end there, and I had to really put those last laps together.”

Saathoff took a lonely third, but his sixth podium of the season wasn’t enough to prevent Drane from seizing control of second in the standings. Kopp still leads both challengers by a significant margin, 204-172-168.

The championship’s fourth- and fifth-ranked riders, Trent Lowe and James Ott, finished in those same positions on Saturday but only after chasing down promising rookie Evan Renshaw, who equaled his best-career Progressive AFT finish in sixth.

Aiden RoosEvans, Tyler Raggio, Travis Petton IV, and Logan Eisenhard rounded out the top ten.

AFT Singles Main Result – Lima Half-Mile

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 21 Laps 25 2 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 0.472 21 3 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 4.229 18 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 15.061 16 5 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 15.208 15 6 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R 16.148 14 7 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F 16.527 13 8 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F 21.283 12 9 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F 24.520 11 10 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F 26.614 10 11 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F 20 Laps 9 12 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 0.649 8 13 Jacob Vanderkooi Husqvarna FC 450 1.114 7 14 Evan Kelleher KTM 450 SX-F 3.868 6 15 Landen Kawczak KTM 450 SX-F FE 4.002 5 16 Justin Jones Husqvarna FC 450 9.249 4 17 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 11.971 3 18 Jordan Jean Honda CRF450R 12.136 2 19 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 19 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 204 2 Tom Drane 172 3 Chase Saathoff 168 4 Trent Lowe 139 5 James Ott 117 6 Travis Petton 96 7 Tarren Santero 88 8 Tyler Raggio 86 9 Logan Eisenhard 84 10 Evan Renshaw 83 11 Dalton Gauthier 76 12 Hunter Bauer 75 13 Jared Lowe 74 14 Aidan RoosEvans 59 15 Justin Jones 51 16 Shayna Texter-Bauman 32 17 Justin Anselmi 22 18 Michael Inderbitzin 19 19 Landen Kawczak 19 20 Ian Wolfe 19

Mission SuperTwins – Lima Half-Mile

Grand National Championship leader Dallas Daniels checked off another career goal with a peerless performance in this year’s edition of the Lima Half-Mile, Round 9 of the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing,

Despite lining up for Saturday’s Main Event as the only rider among the leading Mission AFT SuperTwins title contenders without a prior win at the Allen County Fairgrounds to his name – and despite Yamaha similarly being without a premier-class victory in the history of the fabled event in Lima, Ohio – Daniels was simply unstoppable from start to finish.

The Estenson Racing hero immediately leapt out into the lead and set about executing his escape. Ripping off a series of laps quicker than anyone had managed all day long, Daniels stretched out his advantage by big chunks over the race’s opening half.

With some three seconds separating him from Brandon Robinson and five from Jared Mees, Daniels was already deep into traffic by the race’s halfway point. Even after easing up late, he would go on to lap more than half the field before at last taking the checkered flag with nearly six-and-a-half seconds in hand.

Despite the one-sided nature of the win, there was still a fair amount of drama near the front. Reigning champion Mees reeled Robinson in from a couple seconds back, ultimately moving through with an inside-outside-inside maneuver as the clocks hit zero.

That development was actually to Daniels’ benefit – at least for the time being – as it allowed him to open his championship lead over second-ranked Robinson that much further. He now leads by 21-points over the Mission Roof Systems pilot (195-174) with the factory Indian ace two points further adrift in third (172).

Dallas Daniels

“When you’re a little kid, there are just certain tracks you dream of winning. As soon as I got on that twin, something clicked (here), but I just got nipped by some really great riders. It was a tough pill to swallow because both years I was fast… I just knew I had to get the job done tonight. I got a good start, and I just put my head down those first few laps, and the rest is history. We made a little bit of a change before the Main Event, and I was a little bit skeptical on it. But (my crew) sat me down and said they trusted it, and whatever they trust, I trust. Things were just clicking; I felt like I was on a cloud just riding. What a night.”

Last year’s Lima HM winner, Briar Bauman, got away in fourth but proved unable to match the torrid early pace at the front. Instead, he found himself fighting a losing battle in his attempt to keep Davis Fisher pinned behind him to hold the position to the end.

Brandon Price finished five seconds back of the Fisher-Bauman fight in sixth, followed by Jarod Vanderkooi and Dalton Gauthier, who was actually the final rider still on the lead lap despite taking eighth. Chad Cose and Cameron Smith completed the top ten.

Aussie Max Whale is yet to return to competition in the SuperTwins class, having broken his ankle in New York.

SuperTwins Main Result – Lima Half-Mile

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 26 Laps 25 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 6.478 21 3 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 7.444 18 4 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 10.015 16 5 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 12.623 15 6 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 17.61 14 7 Jarod VanDerKooi Indian FTR750 21.453 13 8 Dalton Gauthier Royal Enfield 650 22.332 12 9 Chad Cose Yamaha MT-07 25 Laps 11 10 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 1 10 11 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 1.394 9 12 Logan Mcgrane Kawasaki Ninja 650 4.492 8 13 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 4.61 7 14 Dan Bromley Honda Transalp 14.347 6 15 Wyatt Vaughan Kawasaki Ninja 650 24 Laps 5 16 Kevin Stollings Kawasaki Ninja 650 10.499 4 17 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 12.016 3 18 Ryan Wells Kawasaki Ninja 650 9 Laps 2

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 195 2 Brandon Robinson 174 3 Jared Mees 172 4 Briar Bauman 151 5 Brandon Price 114 6 Jarod VanDerKooi 112 7 Davis Fisher 109 8 Trevor Brunner 84 9 Dan Bromley 76 10 Bronson Bauman 71 11 Cameron Smith 65 12 Declan Bender 64 13 Sammy Halbert 58 14 Max Whale 54 15 Kolby Carlile 45 16 Johnny Lewis 43 17 Dalton Gauthier 40 18 Ben Lowe 33 19 Billy Ross 23 20 Logan Mcgrane 21

Progressive American Flat Track will conclude its month-long run of four consecutive races with the Memphis Shades DuQuoin Mile at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, Illinois, on Saturday, July 6.