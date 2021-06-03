Ex Rossi crew chief moves from test team to lead Maverick’s garage

Following the Italian GP, Esteban García Amoedo, crew chief for Maverick Vinales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP mutually agreed to end their working relationship with immediate effect.

Silvano Galbusera will take over the role of Crew Chief for Maverick Viñales for the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season.

Galbusera was the man hand picked by Valentino Rossi to replace Jeremy Burgess when he parted ways with the Australian crew chief.

The performance of Vinales seems to run hot and cold and this is perhaps seen as a circuit breaker to try and break that cycle and get Maverick back on track, every weekend, every session. That said, when Galbusera was Rossi’s crew chief in the team, Maverick was generally faster than the #46 across most recent seasons.

Vinales, more often than not out-performed Valentino Rossi when they were team-mates but the Spaniard has been consistently beaten for race pace by Fabio Quartararo ever since the young rookie got on a Yamaha in MotoGP. That has continued this year when the Frenchman joined Monster Yamaha as team-mate to Vinales.

Vinales has had proven crew chiefs in Ramon Forcada, followed by Garcia and will now have a third man in his hot seat to try and turn things around. Arguably, Vinales had his best results in MotoGP when working with Forcada, who now works with Franco Morbidelli. Esteban Garcia though had helped Vinales to his Moto3 Title back in 2013.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“Esteban joined our team in 2019. He and Maverick had already worked together before in 2013 and won the Moto3 World Championship that year. We are very grateful to Esteban for his dedication and passion during our time spent together, which led to eleven podiums for Maverick, including four wins, three second places, and four third places. Saying ’Goodbye‘ to one of our crew members is always a sad occasion, but it was a mutual decision based on what‘s best for both parties. We wish Esteban all the best for the future.”