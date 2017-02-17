1980 Coca Cola 800 – With Phil Aynsley

This first running of the Coca-Cola 800 was quite a big deal back in the day with the winner receiving $10,000! It was open to both prototype and production machines up to 1300cc and to TT F1 bikes.

Kawasaki entered one of their extremely rare Z1000SRs with Gregg Hansford and Jim Budd riding

It finished eighth after suffering from ignition problems

Honda entered two ‘factory’ RSCs 1062, with riders Mick Cole and Alan Decker winning the event. Rod Cox and Malcolm Campbell on a production Honda CB 900 came second while Ron Boulden and Rick Walden finished third on a production Yamaha XS 1100.

Other interesting entries included a Honda CBX 1000, Kawasaki Z1300 and a certain Ducati 900NCR ridden by Dave Robbins and Wayne Gardner.

A Honda CBX1000

The Mentor Motorcycles/Peter Molloy Honda

Steve Trinder