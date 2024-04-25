2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Four – Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0,0 de España

Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

This is the 38th consecutive year that a motorcycle Grand Prix has been held at Jerez since its debut in 1987. With two GPs in 2020, this is the 39th GP at the track. Assen is the only current venue to hold consecutive events for longer: 71 successive years from 1949 to 2019.

There have been 10 MotoGP winners at Jerez since 2002: Valentino Rossi (6 wins), Marc Marquez (3), Jorge Lorenzo (3), Dani Pedrosa (3), Fabio Quartararo (2), Francesco Bagnaia (2), Jack Miller (1), Casey Stoner (1), Loris Capirossi (1) and Sete Gibernau (1). Alberto Puig’s victory at Jerez on May 7th, 1995, was the first home win for a Spanish rider in the premier class.

10 current full-time riders on the MotoGP grid have premier class podiums at Jerez: Marc Marquez (7), Maverick Viñales (3), Quartararo (3), Bagnaia (3), Miller (2), Johann Zarco (1), Alex Rins (1), Franco Morbidelli (1), A. Espargaro (1) and Binder (1).

With Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli on the podium at Jerez in 2021, it was the first time there was no Spaniard on the rostrum at the track since 2003, when Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi and Troy Bayliss were the first three across the line and no Spanish riders finished the race at all (Carlos Checa retired, Sete Gibernau crashed out).

Most successful riders at Jerez

Valentino Rossi 9 (6 x MotoGP, 1 x 500cc, 1 x 250cc, 1 x 125cc)

Jorge Lorenzo 5 (3 x MotoGP, 2 x 250cc)

Dani Pedrosa – 4 (3 x MotoGP, 1 x 250cc)

Mick Doohan 4 x 500cc

Alex Criville 4 (3 x 500cc, 1 x 125cc)

Current rider Jerez form guide

#1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) has two MotoGP wins here: in 2022 (from pole) and in 2023. He has finished on the podium four more times at Jerez: P2 in MotoGP in 2021, P3 in Moto2 in 2018 (on his way to clinching the title), P2 in Moto2 in 2017 (his first podium in the class) and P3 in Moto3 in 2016. In 2023, he finished second in the Sprint.

#5 Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) has finished on the podium three times here: P3 in the 125cc in 2011, P2 in Moto2 in 2015 and P2 in MotoGP in 2018. He crashed out of the race in the last two GP races here.

#6 Stefan Bradl (HRC Test Team) has a best result of P4 at Jerez in 125cc in 2008. He finished P7 in 2012, his best MotoGP result at the track. #10 Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) won the Moto2 race here in 2020 (Spanish GP), which was the first of his three wins of that season. He finished P6 in 2023, his best MotoGP result at the track so far.

#12 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) won here in Moto3 in 2013 (on his way to clinching the title), and has taken three more podiums, all in MotoGP: P3 in 2019 (his first podium on home turf in the class) and P2 in both races held at Jerez in 2020. In 2023, he had to retire on the last lap after losing his chain.

#20 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team) took his maiden MotoGP pole here, becoming the youngest rider to do so in the class (20 years 14 days old) in 2019. He secured his first MotoGP win in 2020/1 (from pole) and won again in 2020/2, also from pole. In 2021, he took his fourth pole in a row at the track, led from Lap 4 before dropping back due to arm pump. He added another podium here, finishing P2 in in 2022. However, in 2023, he qualified 16th, which was his worst qualifying result at that time, and crashed at Turn 2 on the opening lap, taking out Oliveira in the process, causing a red flag. He was given a Long Lap penalty prior to the second start, which he served but exceeded the track limit and had to take it again before eventually finishing P10.

#21 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) has one podium here, a P3 scored in MotoGP in 2021. It’s his most recent podium. In 2023, he crashed in the opening lap at Turn 2 in the Sprint, taking out A. Marquez, A. Fernandez and Bezzecchi. He was given a Long Lap penalty for Sunday’s race.

#23 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) took the first of his three Moto2 wins of 2020 here on his way to clinching the title. In 2022, he finished P8 in MotoGP for his best MotoGP result at the track so far. In 2023, he tried to come back following the injury he sustained in the Sprint in Portugal but had to withdraw on Saturday prior to qualifying.

#25 Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) finished P5 in Moto2 in 2021, his best GP result at Jerez. In 2022, he missed the Spanish GP due to a right-hand injury sustained at the previous GP in Portugal. 2023 was his first visit to Jerez in MotoGP and he finished P15 in the race.

#26 Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is the rider with the second most podiums at Jerez (11 – 1x250cc and 10xMotoGP), behind Rossi (13). He has won four times here: once in 250cc (2005), and three times in MotoGP (2008, 2013 and 2017). He has also qualified on pole four times, including three times in MotoGP. In 2023, he took part in his first Grand Prix since the 2021 Styrian GP, he qualified sixth, finished P6 in his Sprint debut and P7 in the race.

#30 Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda LCR) achieved his best MotoGP result at Jerez, finishing P4 in 2020/2 and again in 2021. These performances are tied with his P4 finish at the 2020 Europe GP in Valencia as his career best in the class.

#31 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) has two GP podiums at Jerez: a win in Moto3 in 2021 and P2 in Moto2 in 2023.

#32 Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing) has four GP appearances here, in 2009 and 2010 in 125cc and in 2021 and 2022 in MotoGP. He hasn’t yet scored points, coming home 21st in 2009, crashing out in 2010, taking 19th in 2021, and 21st in 2023.

#33 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took his maiden GP win at Jerez in Moto3 in 2016 (after recovering from a penalty that saw him start from the back of the grid). He scored his second podium here in 2023, in MotoGP, finishing P2, after taking his second Sprint win.

#36 Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) has a best result of P3 at Jerez, taken in Moto3 in 2017. Mir’s best MotoGP result here is P5, scored in both 2020/2 (on his way to the world title) and 2021.

#37 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) took his maiden GP podium here in 2019, finishing P3 in Moto2 after qualifying P3. In 2023, he finished P13 in his first MotoGP race here.

#41 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing)’s best result in MotoGP was P3 scored in 2022 after qualifying in third. In 2023, he took the pole (his most recent), crashed out in the Sprint and finished Sunday’s race in P5.

#42 Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team) has finished on the podium three times at Jerez: P3 in Moto3 in 2014 and in Moto2 in 2016, and second place in MotoGP in 2019.

#43 Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took his second MotoGP win here in 2021, which was his first with Ducati. He also qualified on pole here in Moto3 in 2014. In 2023, he qualified second, for his best qualifying result with KTM (later equalled in Silverstone), scored his first Sprint podium finishing P3 and his first (and only) GP race podium with KTM, also finishing P3.

#49 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) took his only win in 2021 in Moto2 here, after qualifying second. His best MotoGP result here is P12 scored in 2023.

#72 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) has finished on the podium three times here: P2 in Moto3 in 2018, P3 at the 2020 Andalucia GP in Moto2 (after taking his maiden pole in the class), and P2 in 2021 in Moto2 (after qualifying third). His best MotoGP result is P9, scored in 2022. In 2023, he was knocked out by Morbidelli at Turn 2 in the opening lap of the Sprint (causing a red flag), but eventually scored one point, finishing P9.

#73 Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) won in Jerez in Moto2 in 2017 from pole (his first Moto2 win and first Moto2 pole). His best MotoGP result here is P8 scored at the 2020 Andalusian GP and in 2023. In 2023, he was knocked out by Morbidelli at Turn 2 in the opening lap of the Sprint (causing a red flag), but eventually finished P8.

#88 Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) has a best result of P2 in Moto3 in 2015 and in Moto2 in 2018. He also finished P3 in Moto2 in 2017. In 2020/1, he finished P8 for his best MotoGP result here. In 2023, he finished P5 in the Sprint (his best Sprint result so far), but he was knocked out by Quartararo at Turn 2 on the opening lap of Sunday’s race.

#89 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) has stood on the podium once in Jerez: P3 in Moto2 at the 2020 Spanish GP. He has also qualified on pole three times: twice in Moto3 (2017, 2018) and once in Moto2 (his only pole in the class). In 2023, he finished P4 in the race (his best MotoGP result here) and P4 in the Sprint.

#93 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) has won three times here, all in MotoGP: 2014 (from his only pole in the class at the track), 2018 and 2019. He also finished on the podium in MotoGP in 2013 (P2), 2015 (P2), 2016 (P3) and 2017 (P2), as well as in 125cc in 2009 (P3) and in Moto2 in 2012 (P2). At the 2020 Spanish GP, he took the lead on Lap 3 and then ran off at Turn 4 on Lap 5, dropping down to 16th. He made his way up to third before crashing at Turn 3 and breaking his right arm. In 2023, he missed the Spanish GP, still recovering from the hand injury sustained following a collision with Oliveira and Martin in Portugal.

Most successful brands at Jerez

Most wins by brand: Honda 22 – Yamaha 10 – Ducati 4 – Suzuki 2

Honda: Honda has 22 premier class wins at Jerez; the most recent being in 2019 with Marc Marquez winning from third on the grid. Marquez has qualified on pole just the once in the class at the track, in 2014 on his way to winning the race. Honda riders have won 10 of the last 22 MotoGP races held at Jerez since 2002.

Yamaha: Yamaha have had 10 premier class wins at Jerez, nine in MotoGP since 2002 with three different riders: Rossi (2005, 2007, 2009, 2016), Lorenzo (2010, 2011, 2015) and Quartararo (2020/1, his maiden win in the class, and 2020/2). Quartararo has qualified on pole four times in a row from 2019 (his maiden pole in the class) to 2021.

Ducati: Ducati has taken four premier class wins at Jerez, with Capirossi in 2006 (from pole), Miller in 2021 (for his second win in the class) and Bagnaia in 2022 (from pole) and in 2023.

Aprilia: Aleix Espargaro’s P3 in 2022 is Aprilia’s best premier class result in Jerez, and he was on pole in 2023.

KTM: Brad Binder finished P2 at Jerez in 2023, which is the best result at the track for KTM in the class. Miller was P3, which is the only other podium for KTM at the track in the class. Binder also won the first ever Sprint at Jerez last year.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 80 2 Bastianini 59 3 Viñales 56 4 Acosta 54 5 Bagnaia 50 6 Binder 49 7 Espargaro 39 8 M Marquez 36 9 Di Giannantonio 25 10 Miller 22 11 Bezzecchi 20 12 Quartararo 19 13 A Marquez 14 14 Oliveira 13 15 R Fernandez 7 16 A Fernandez 7 17 Mir 7 18 Zarco 5 19 Rins 3 20 Nakagami 2 21 Marini 0 22 Morbidelli 0

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Sergio 51 2 ROBERTS Joe 49 3 LOPEZ Alonso 38 4 CANET Aron 38 5 OGURA Ai 33 6 GONZALEZ Manuel 30 7 ALDEGUER Fermin 29 8 RAMIREZ Marcos 28 9 BALTUS Barry 23 10 VIETTI Celestino 22 11 ARENAS Albert 20 12 ALCOBA Jeremy 17 13 CHANTRA Somkiat 11 14 FOGGIA Dennis 10 15 ARBOLINO Tony 9 16 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 3 17 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 18 AGIUS Senna 2 19 MOREIRA Diogo 2 20 BINDER Darryn 1 21 ÖNCÜ Deniz 1 22 SALAC Filip 1 23 MASIA Jaume 0 24 GUEVARA Izan 0 25 AJI Mario 0 26 CARDELUS Xavi 0 27 DIXON Jake 0 28 ESCRIG Alex 0 29 ARTIGAS Xavier 0

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 65 2 ALONSO David 63 3 KELSO Joel 28 4 ORTOLA Ivan 23 5 SUZUKI Tatsuki 22 6 VEIJER Collin 21 7 RUEDA Jose Antonio 20 8 PIQUERAS Angel 20 9 ESTEBAN Joel 20 10 NEPA Stefano 19 11 ROULSTONE Jacob 19 12 MUÑOZ David 18 13 FURUSATO Taiyo 16 14 ROSSI Riccardo 13 15 YAMANAKA Ryusei 13 16 FERNANDEZ Adrian 11 17 BERTELLE Matteo 10 18 CARRARO Nicola 6 19 OGDEN Scott 4 20 ZURUTUZA Xabi 3 21 DETTWILER Noah 2 22 PEREZ Vicente 2 23 FARIOLI Filippo 1 24 LUNETTA Luca 1 25 WHATLEY Joshua 0 26 BUASRI Tatchakorn 0 27 AL SAHOUTI Hamad 0

Jerez MotoGP Schedule AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP 1750 Moto2 FP 1845 MotoGP FP1 2115 Moto3 FP1 2205 Moto2 FP1 2300 MotoGP Practice

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 P2 1725 Moto2 P2 1810 MotoGP FP2 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2350 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2200 Moto2 Race 2310 MotoGP Race

