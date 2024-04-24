Challenging round for Jay Wilson in Kyushu, Japan

This weekend at Kyushu was a Japanese MX double header with a round on Saturday and another separate round on Sunday. The conditions proved next to perfect on Saturday and Jay Wilson took the opportunity to again proved he is the man to beat with a perfect 1-1 scorecard.

Then the rain set in. Conditions went from good to downright ugly in a hurry as relentless rain fell on the venue. And so did Wilson’s results. Jay finished with 3-9 results for the day in what he describes as… awful.

The opening race saw Wilson in a three-way battle and well within striking distance of the race win, but three crashes in the wet and treacherous conditions soon extinguished any chance of that and was forced to take third.

Determined to bounce back in race two, Wilson charged to second, went for the lead only to get off-line and completely drown his bike. He battled on again only to get stuck in a rut and unable to get out for over two minutes as conditions worsened. When he was finally able to get loose, the best he could manage with a ninth place and for the first time since racing in Japan, he was off the podium.

“I haven’t had a day like that for a long time, I’m usually pretty good in the mud but I really struggled today as my starts weren’t great, I lost vision early in both races and I was just copping roost for 30 minutes every time on the track. Maybe it’s a reality check I needed. With Haruki back here again now, he has stepped up the pace so it’s time to get back to work and ensure there is no repeat of last weekend again…. Ever.”

Wilson still leads the championship after three rounds with an 18-point lead over Haruki Yokoyama.

Australian ProMX MX65 Futures class entries open

The inaugural MX65 Futures events will soon be hosted alongside three rounds of the 2024 Australian ProMX Championship, beginning with the Maitland, New South Wales round scheduled for May 25-26 and entries for the first event are officially now open.

Powered by KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS, the new MX65 Futures category will join the ProMX schedule at Maitland, MX Farm Queensland and Queensland Moto Park (QMP), open to 10-U12 Years riders on all brands of 65 cc motocross models.

Participants will be treated to a complete race team experience across the MX65 Futures race weekends, including guided track walks, access to the KTM Racing Team, GASGAS Racing Team, and Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team riders, as well as receiving a MX65 Futures Goodie Bag, and more.

In addition, a ‘Come and Try’ electric bike station will give attendees the opportunity to test ride the new 2024 electric-powered dirt bikes from KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. The ever-popular Flair Riders Stunt Show led by GASGAS Ambassador Jack Field will be in action at each of the MX65 Futures races.

Entries are now open through the official website of the Australian ProMX Championship at:

www.auspromx.com.au.

Ken Roczen injury update

Ken Roczen broke his tib plateau foot and a toe racing in Nashville last weekend, putting him out for at least the remainder of the supercross season.

“Alright, after further evaluation it looks like I will be out for a little bit. It turns out I broke my tib plateau, my foot and my toe. No surgery is required as of right now but we are still gathering some information and further evaluation. That’s really all I have for now. Bye bye SX24 you were pretty cool! My fans and partners, you guys make it super fun and it’s a joy coming to the races and get that support you guys give us.”

Aaron Plessinger contract extension and injury

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has re-signed fan favorite Aaron Plessinger for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which will continue to include the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships ahead of the SMX Finals Series.

At 28 years of age, Plessinger is currently in the prime of his premier class career, to remain equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition into next year and to continue the rapid progression that he and the team had achieved in 450SX this season, prior to him being injured in Round 13 at Foxborough.

“I’m really excited to be staying with Red Bull KTM through 2025. It is an awesome team and I think we’re going to do some big things together in the future – even bigger and better than what we’ve achieved so far. I couldn’t be more stoked to be staying within this family and building upon where we’re at, the level that we have been able to reach this season. For this year we made some major changes in the pre-season and really haven’t changed the bike at all since, which has really, really worked out in our favor. I’ve won my first Supercross Main Event, have gotten three podiums in total, and something’s clicked for us this year. This is the most enjoyment I’ve had in my entire 450 career and I’m just enjoying the ride, which is rare, and I’m very fortunate. I’m stoked to be back for 2025, so hope we keep progressing and I will be doing my best to perform to the level that we aim to once I am able to line up again outdoors. I’ll keep riding my heart out when I’m back from injury and am really blessed to be staying with the crew.”

Plessinger was sidelined from the Massachusetts race following a crash in the opening qualifying session. The impact resulted in a fracture of the proximal ulna bone in the elbow region of his arm, which will require an anticipated recovery time of 4-6 weeks.

Ironman MX Series Round Two – Coffs Harbour Wrap

The second round of the Ironman MX series was held at Coffs Harbour over the weekend, where Travis Olander won the Seniors MX1 A-Grade class, ahead of Matthew Prott and Luke Holder. Max Locock took out the MX1 B Grade, Chad Williams second and Rory Clements third. In the MX1 Clubman, it was Blayze Wooderson taking the victory, ahead of Zack Anlezark and Rylan Lewry.

Travis Olander also won the MX2 A-Grade class, ahead of Jack Byrne and Jack Soloman respectively. In MX2 B-Grade Oliver Paterno topped the results, Chad Williams second, Rory Clements third. MX2 Clubman was won by Koby Leach, Caleb Mitchell second, Keano Robinso third.

Travis Olander also took out the MX All Powers results, heading off Jack Byrne and Matthew Prott for the win.

Of the Vets, Charles Statt took out the 30-39s class, Luke Holder second and Samuel Gill third. In the 40+ Vets class, Christian Horwood won, Christoper Thomas second, Nathan Webber third.

Georgia Keene won the Senior Womens, Donna Turner second and Kate Fuller third, while the Junior Teen Girls class was won by Syra Perry, Mia Cameron second, Aida Harris third. The Junior 12-U16 85 cc Girls won by Syra Perry, Mia Cameron second and Aida Harris third.

In the Junior Lites 125 cc 13-14 yrs class we saw Beau Price take the win, ahead of Kade Tipper and Oliver Rex, Tyler Phillips and Jahli Thompson rounding out the top five.

The Junior Lites 125 cc 14-16yrs class meanwhile, saw Drew Kremer on the top step of the podium, Seth Thomas second, and Kai Austin third, Soren Staudinger and Koby Reed rounding out that top five.

Drew Kremer also won the Junior Lites 250 cc class, Koby Reed second, Jett Sanderson third, and Bodhi Thompson and Jaxon Gayler completing the top five.

Archie Black took out the Junior 10-U12 65 cc class, Jamie Ross and Taj Cosgrove rounding out the podium in second and third respectively.

We also saw Archie Black take out the Junior 9-12yrs 85 cc Standard Wheel runnings, ahead of Chase Sherlock and Phuryous Kidd.

Seth Thomas took out the Junior 14-16yrs 85 cc Big Wheel class, Ritchie Lawler second and Lachlan Nevell third. In the Junior 12-13yrs 85 cc Big Wheel class meanwhile, Seth Ellem was top performer, Cooper Parkes second and Levi Ellis third.

Harrison Rex took out the Junior 50 cc Auto Division 2 class, Jack Lehmann second, Jack Horisberger third.

Lucas Nilsson was top Nippers Demosntration/Division 1 rider, Robbie Coombes second and Finn Jarvis third. Aria Carmady took out the Girls 9-U12 65 cc class as the only entrant, and Cooper Nilsson topped the Junior 7-U10 65 cc results, Rowdy Rabjones second, Cannon Glover third.

2024 Ironman MX Series Round Two Results

Seniors MX1 A-Grade

Travis Olander Matthew Prott Luke Holder Connor Rossandich Jaiden Eggins

Seniors MX1 B-Grade

Max Locock Chad Williams Rory Clements Nathan Fisher Cameron Johnson

MX Senior Women

Georgia Keene Donna Turner Kate Fuller

Seniors MX1 Clubman

Blayze Wooderson Zack Anlezark Rylan Lewry Matt Landi Reece Brand

Seniors MX2 A-Grade

Travis Olander Jack Bryne Jack Soloman

Seniors MX2 B Grade

Oliver Paterno Chad Williams Rory Clements Cameron Johnson Kai Lewry

Seniors MX2 Clubman

Koby Leach Caleb Mitchell Keano Robinson Cameron Loder Taj Thompson

MX Vets 30-39yrs

Charles Statt Luke Holder Samuel Gill Trent Loder Nathan Fisher

Vets 40+yrs

Christian Horwood Christopher Thomas Nathan Webber Neil Loder Greg James

MX All Powers

Travis Olander Jack Bryne Matthew Prott Rory Clements Christopher Thomas

Sunshine State MX Series Round Three Wrap

The sun was shining down on the hillside of Queensland Moto Park for Round Three of the Honda Sunshine State MX Series this weekend and Day One provided great racing across the Junior, Women’s and Vet Classes.

Honda Racing Australia’s Charli Cannon showcased why she is Australia’s fastest female, along with the Junior and Vet Classes who got to enjoy the prime conditions of QMP. David Melish topping the Vet Pro class, Ty Gilchrist fastest Vet Expert, and Jacob Reeves taking out the Clubman Vets.

Day two rolled around and it was time for the Pro, Expert and Clubman Senior classes to hit the track on Sunday, but after the sun shone down on the hillside of Queensland Moto Park on Saturday, Mother Nature had other plans for Sunday. After overnight rain, the skies proceeded to open dumping rain on the Hillside venue, leading to racing being postponed after the first round of Motos.

Dean Ferris took out the MX1 Pro class, ahead of Todd Waters and Jack Mather, while Ryder Kingsford won the MX2 Pro class, Reid Taylor second, Brock Flynn third.

See below for the top threes of each class:

MOTUL MX2 PRO CLASS

Ryder Kingsford Reid Taylor Brock Flynn

HONDA MX1 PRO CLASS

Dean Ferris Todd Waters Jack Mather

LUCAS CIVIL MX2 EXPERT CLASS

Jake Cannon Jett Williams Seth Burchell

LUCAS CIVIL MX1 EXPERT CLASS

Connor Rossandich Casey Wilington Robbie Murchison

HONDA MX2 CLUBMAN CLASS

Joel Freeburg Jaxon Smith Darci Whalley

HEATWAVE VISUALS MX1 CLUBMAN CLASS

Daniel Philips Samuel Macnielle Jordan Holzworth

HONDA JUNIOR LITES 4 STROKE CLASS

Jackson Fuller Jack Deveson Peter Wolfe

FIST HANDWEAR VET PRO CLASS

David Melish Lee Voss Steven Groves

DRITIMES VETERANS EXPERT CLASS

Ty Gilchrist Nathan Bernard Steven Moreels

SHOT RACEWEAR MINI LITES 12-U16 CLASS

Max Stevenson Nate Perrett Kyle Harvey

MAXXIS 65cc 10-U12 CLASS

Blake Bohannon Kyle Sproule Noah Thomas

LUCAS CIVIL 65cc 7-U10 CLASS

Hudson Francis Nate Lee Nate Forwood

RHINO WOMENS CLASS

Charli Cannon Taylah Thompson Darci Whalley

HYPERLIFE CLOTHING CLUBMAN VETERANS CLASS

Jacob Reeves Sam Lawrence David Trevethan

MOTOREX MINI LITES 9-U12 CLASS

Blake Hohannan Ethan Wolfe Sidney Stephenson

PIRELLI JUNIOR LITES 2 STROKE 13-U16 CLASS

Jack Deveson Jackson Fuller Riley Burgess

FORTH 50cc AUTO 7-U9 CLASS

Nate Forwood Joe Thurlby Jake Knighton

Red Bull Romaniacs offers entry fee support for all FIM Juniors

WESS has announced a collaboration with Red Bull Romaniacs aimed at encouraging junior competitors into competing the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. In partnership with Aria, Red Bull Romaniacs will extend a 50% support towards the entry fee for all FIM Juniors participating in the championship.

Throughout the event, Red Bull Romaniacs will offer daily physio/athletic therapy sessions at a renowned wellness center in Sibiu/Aria exclusively for FIM Juniors participating in the event. This initiative underscores Red Bull Romaniacs’ dedication to nurturing young talent, which is of course the future of the sport.

The 2024 season of the FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Championship will now feature five races, providing junior competitors with unparalleled opportunities to showcase their skills on an international stage.

Martin Freinademetz – Red Bull Romaniacs organiser

“We are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of motorcycling champions. Through substantial support for FIM Juniors, we aim to empower young riders to pursue their passion and excel in the sport.”

Bumper weekend for Sherco Factory Racing competitors globally

The weekend, saw official Sherco Factory Racing Team riders win several victories in national series globally, Teodor Kabakchiev in Extreme Enduro in Brazil, Mario Roman in the Spanish Extreme Enduro Championship, Julien Roussally in the Portuguese Enduro Championship and Antoine Magain in the Belgium Enduro Championship. Benoit Bincaz also climbed onto the third step of the podium in the French Trials Championship and Adam Raga finished fourth in Spain.

Belgian Enduro Championship

Antoine Magain took part in round one of the Belgian championship despite battling health problems which prevented him from participating in the last round of the World Enduro Championship. He finished first in the E2/E3 category and the scratch category in conditions made difficult by the weather.

Antoine Magain

“The first round of the Belgian championship was in Saint-Hubert this past Sunday. After two complicated weeks for me where I had to be hospitalised after contracting a bacteria that knocked me out, I was happy to be back and able to start. The day’s program consisted of 2 specials and 4 loops of more or less 65km, all made more complicated than expected, following some unpredictable weather. I won the E2/E3 category and the scratch. It was a nice surprise, because I was wondering before the start how I would do due to my state of health and my lack of training… I think that the health situation is all behind me, so now we must get back to work to get back to 100%!”

Portuguese Enduro Championship

Julien Roussaly had an appointment in Monsaraz for the fourth round of the Portuguese Enduro Championship. The course consisted of three timed special stages and the riders had to race three and a half loops on dry, dusty ground. Julien won this new event and increased his lead in the general classification of the Championship.

Julien Roussaly

“This was the fourth round of the Portuguese Championship. The race was a single day event which was held in Monsaraz, a very beautiful little village with its castle and lakes. The racecourse was very beautiful with three and a half laps to complete. It was very dry and dusty and once again very hot. On the sporting side, I was very happy to win again in Portugal. I was able to increase my lead in the championship. This bodes very well because we have passed the halfway point in the championship. The specials were very beautiful. I really enjoyed riding. Now I must focus on the first test in France this next weekend!”

Brazilian Hard Enduro Championship: Barãomaniacs

The third round of the Brazilian Hard Enduro Championship took place in the capital of Hard Enduro National Enduro Racing, in Barão de Cocais. The name of the race, Barãomaniacs refers to the Romaniacs which is considered to be the most difficult race on the calendar. The two days of competition drew riders from several parts of Brazil and nine foreign riders including Teodor Kabakchiev.

The program consisted of a prologue in the city center, on the Place de La Loga. The main race was held in the enchanted mountain, the nickname given to the region of Barão, famous for its very technical trails. Teodor Kabakchiv won the event with more than 24 minutes, ahead of the second place finisher the South African Wade Young.

Teo Kabakchiev

“It was my first time in Brazil. The weather was hot. The race was quite demanding. Only a few of us were able to make it to the finish line successfully. I am happy with how it went. As fatigue started to set in, I managed to pull a big gap and take the win.”

Spanish Hard Enduro Championship

Mario Roman continued his preparation for the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and raced in the fifth round of the Spanish Hard Enduro Championship, in Peroxa in Galicia. For his second participation in the Spanish Championship this year, he earned another victory.

Mario Roman

“It was a very good race, one of the toughest of the Spanish Championship, if not the toughest. I completed 6 laps on a very technical course, my fastest lap was about 34 mins and I was able to make one lap more than the second rider on the podium. I am very happy with the performance, the bike worked very well, and my mechanic Loris is doing a great job. I am looking forward to the race in Lagares this coming weekend and the world championship in two weeks.”

Spanish Trial Championship

The 2024 Spanish Trial Championship resumed this Sunday in the mountains of the region of Malaga, in Benahavís, just seven kilometres from the Costa del Sol. It was the fourth round of a championship which has a total of eight rounds.

For the second year in a row, this typical Andalusian town, with white houses and narrow streets hosted the most important national Trials competition. The Club Deportivo Motorista of Benahavís was in charge of the organisation.

The weather was perfect: warm and sunny but a light rain which made its appearance around midday had an impact on the scores. Adam Raga had two zone mistakes; without which he would have had the victory. He finished fourth.

Adam Raga

“This weekend went well, I felt good on the bike, and it worked really well. I rode well throughout the race, except in one area where I failed twice. Without that, I would have won. I finished fourth in the end, it’s not the result I wanted, but the sensations are good.”

2024 AORC Rounds 3 & 4 – Mount Misery Wrap

For the full report and results see:

Round Three – Saturday

Mount Misery proved a tough mistress with technical twists in dry conditions demanding an absolute need for patience. Located in the Pyrenees Shire Council, Waubra is 35 km North of Ballarat. Home to Mount Misery, Waubra is famous for its the Waubra wind farm. After seven tests, it was certainly the patient racers who took the major spoilts.

Landing atop the leader board on Saturday was Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha, Threesix Motorsports) in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Kogan Lock (GASGAS) in EJ.

Round Three Senior Top 20

Pos Rider Class Time 1 Kyron BACON E1 1:29:51.3 2 Daniel MILNER E2 1:30:23.0 3 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:33:40.7 4 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:34:30.9 5 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:34:49.6 6 Jye DICKSON E3 1:35:11.5 7 Tom BUXTON E1 1:35:30.0 8 William DENNETT E2 1:35:43.5 9 Beau RALSTON E2 1:36:32.4 10 Fraser HIGLETT E3 1:36:33.1 11 Ben KEARNS E2 1:37:10.3 12 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 1:37:34.9 13 Billy HARGY E3 1:37:57.3 14 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 1:38:43.2 15 Kogan LOCK EJ 1:39:37.0 16 Max MIDWINTER E2 1:40:38.0 17 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 1:40:57.3 18 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 1:41:26.5 19 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:41:42.5 20 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:42:07.2

Round Four – Sunday

Hearts were broken, and legends were made at Mount Misery on Sunday. Seniors tackled the WR450F test track once again, but that didn’t make the day’s Sprints any easier.

After five Sprints, Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) came out on top in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Motor Australia, Yamalube) in EJ.

Round 4 Senior Top 20

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Daniel MILNER E2 1:03:52.3 2 Jonte REYNDERS E2 1:05:10.3 3 William DENNETT E2 1:06:45.9 4 Andrew WILKSCH E2 1:07:38.6 5 Korey MCMAHON E1 1:07:43.6 6 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:07:58.7 7 Tom BUXTON E1 1:08:02.4 8 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 1:08:33.2 9 Jye DICKSON E3 1:08:49.3 10 Billy HARGY E3 1:09:01.5 11 Fraser HIGLETT E3 1:09:23.1 12 Beau RALSTON E2 1:09:24.5 13 Ben KEARNS E2 1:09:27.1 14 William PRICE E1 1:10:17.6 15 Brock NICHOLS E1 1:10:34.4 16 Jett YARNOLD EJ 1:10:41.2 17 Jake HENDERSON E2 1:11:18.9 18 Max MIDWINTER E2 1:11:45.0 19 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY E3 1:12:03.3 20 Kogan LOCK EJ 1:12:54.9

Supports and Juniors – Saturday & Sunday

For the Seniors, Round 3 saw them tackle either the WR450F or MXstore track, followed by the WR450F or Offroad Advantage track for Round 4. Coming out victorious in EV was Tony Albert (TJ’s Motorcycle Repairs) for Round 3 and Mathew Fish (KTM) for Round 4.

In EM, Evan Blackstock (KTM) and Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) claimed Round 3 and Round 4 wins respectively. In EL, David Fleming (KTM) and Troy Henderson (KTM) claimed Round 3 and 4, respectively.

For our Juniors, they navigated the Offroad Advantage track on Saturday, followed by the MXstore track on Sunday.

Coming out on top was Dylan McDonald (McDonald Racing) in J4, Madi Simpson (Honda Ride Red, Fly Racing) in JG, Marcus Nowland (Yamaha Junior Racing) in J3, Mitchell Dolbey (Husqvarna) for Round 3 and Harley Hutton (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) for Round 4 in J2.

Drake Hutton (Belle Property Samford) tok the win for Round 3 and William Rickhuss (The Nicholson Hotel, Bairnsdale Bikes) for Round 4 in J1, and finally Lachlan Devlin (Devlin Electrical) for Round 3 and Elijah Newton (Dubbo City BJ Engineering) in JJ.