- Roczen out for remainder of season
- Challenging round for Jay Wilson in Kyushu, Japan
- Australian ProMX MX65 Futures class entries open
- Aaron Plessinger contract extension and injury
- Ironman MX Series Round Two – Coffs Harbour Wrap
- Sunshine State MX Series Round Three Wrap
- Red Bull Romaniacs offers entry fee support for all FIM Juniors
- Bumper weekend for Sherco Factory Racing competitors globally
- 2024 AORC Rounds 3 & 4 – Mount Misery Wrap
- 2024 AMA Supercross Round 14 – Nashville Rider Quotes
Challenging round for Jay Wilson in Kyushu, Japan
This weekend at Kyushu was a Japanese MX double header with a round on Saturday and another separate round on Sunday. The conditions proved next to perfect on Saturday and Jay Wilson took the opportunity to again proved he is the man to beat with a perfect 1-1 scorecard.
Then the rain set in. Conditions went from good to downright ugly in a hurry as relentless rain fell on the venue. And so did Wilson’s results. Jay finished with 3-9 results for the day in what he describes as… awful.
The opening race saw Wilson in a three-way battle and well within striking distance of the race win, but three crashes in the wet and treacherous conditions soon extinguished any chance of that and was forced to take third.
Determined to bounce back in race two, Wilson charged to second, went for the lead only to get off-line and completely drown his bike. He battled on again only to get stuck in a rut and unable to get out for over two minutes as conditions worsened. When he was finally able to get loose, the best he could manage with a ninth place and for the first time since racing in Japan, he was off the podium.
Jay Wilson
“I haven’t had a day like that for a long time, I’m usually pretty good in the mud but I really struggled today as my starts weren’t great, I lost vision early in both races and I was just copping roost for 30 minutes every time on the track. Maybe it’s a reality check I needed. With Haruki back here again now, he has stepped up the pace so it’s time to get back to work and ensure there is no repeat of last weekend again…. Ever.”
Wilson still leads the championship after three rounds with an 18-point lead over Haruki Yokoyama.
Australian ProMX MX65 Futures class entries open
The inaugural MX65 Futures events will soon be hosted alongside three rounds of the 2024 Australian ProMX Championship, beginning with the Maitland, New South Wales round scheduled for May 25-26 and entries for the first event are officially now open.
Powered by KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS, the new MX65 Futures category will join the ProMX schedule at Maitland, MX Farm Queensland and Queensland Moto Park (QMP), open to 10-U12 Years riders on all brands of 65 cc motocross models.
Participants will be treated to a complete race team experience across the MX65 Futures race weekends, including guided track walks, access to the KTM Racing Team, GASGAS Racing Team, and Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team riders, as well as receiving a MX65 Futures Goodie Bag, and more.
In addition, a ‘Come and Try’ electric bike station will give attendees the opportunity to test ride the new 2024 electric-powered dirt bikes from KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. The ever-popular Flair Riders Stunt Show led by GASGAS Ambassador Jack Field will be in action at each of the MX65 Futures races.
Entries are now open through the official website of the Australian ProMX Championship at:
www.auspromx.com.au.
Ken Roczen injury update
Ken Roczen broke his tib plateau foot and a toe racing in Nashville last weekend, putting him out for at least the remainder of the supercross season.
Ken Roczen
“Alright, after further evaluation it looks like I will be out for a little bit. It turns out I broke my tib plateau, my foot and my toe. No surgery is required as of right now but we are still gathering some information and further evaluation. That’s really all I have for now. Bye bye SX24 you were pretty cool! My fans and partners, you guys make it super fun and it’s a joy coming to the races and get that support you guys give us.”
Aaron Plessinger contract extension and injury
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has re-signed fan favorite Aaron Plessinger for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which will continue to include the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships ahead of the SMX Finals Series.
At 28 years of age, Plessinger is currently in the prime of his premier class career, to remain equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition into next year and to continue the rapid progression that he and the team had achieved in 450SX this season, prior to him being injured in Round 13 at Foxborough.
Aaron Plessinger
“I’m really excited to be staying with Red Bull KTM through 2025. It is an awesome team and I think we’re going to do some big things together in the future – even bigger and better than what we’ve achieved so far. I couldn’t be more stoked to be staying within this family and building upon where we’re at, the level that we have been able to reach this season. For this year we made some major changes in the pre-season and really haven’t changed the bike at all since, which has really, really worked out in our favor. I’ve won my first Supercross Main Event, have gotten three podiums in total, and something’s clicked for us this year. This is the most enjoyment I’ve had in my entire 450 career and I’m just enjoying the ride, which is rare, and I’m very fortunate. I’m stoked to be back for 2025, so hope we keep progressing and I will be doing my best to perform to the level that we aim to once I am able to line up again outdoors. I’ll keep riding my heart out when I’m back from injury and am really blessed to be staying with the crew.”
Plessinger was sidelined from the Massachusetts race following a crash in the opening qualifying session. The impact resulted in a fracture of the proximal ulna bone in the elbow region of his arm, which will require an anticipated recovery time of 4-6 weeks.
Ironman MX Series Round Two – Coffs Harbour Wrap
The second round of the Ironman MX series was held at Coffs Harbour over the weekend, where Travis Olander won the Seniors MX1 A-Grade class, ahead of Matthew Prott and Luke Holder. Max Locock took out the MX1 B Grade, Chad Williams second and Rory Clements third. In the MX1 Clubman, it was Blayze Wooderson taking the victory, ahead of Zack Anlezark and Rylan Lewry.
Travis Olander also won the MX2 A-Grade class, ahead of Jack Byrne and Jack Soloman respectively. In MX2 B-Grade Oliver Paterno topped the results, Chad Williams second, Rory Clements third. MX2 Clubman was won by Koby Leach, Caleb Mitchell second, Keano Robinso third.
Travis Olander also took out the MX All Powers results, heading off Jack Byrne and Matthew Prott for the win.
Of the Vets, Charles Statt took out the 30-39s class, Luke Holder second and Samuel Gill third. In the 40+ Vets class, Christian Horwood won, Christoper Thomas second, Nathan Webber third.
Georgia Keene won the Senior Womens, Donna Turner second and Kate Fuller third, while the Junior Teen Girls class was won by Syra Perry, Mia Cameron second, Aida Harris third. The Junior 12-U16 85 cc Girls won by Syra Perry, Mia Cameron second and Aida Harris third.
In the Junior Lites 125 cc 13-14 yrs class we saw Beau Price take the win, ahead of Kade Tipper and Oliver Rex, Tyler Phillips and Jahli Thompson rounding out the top five.
The Junior Lites 125 cc 14-16yrs class meanwhile, saw Drew Kremer on the top step of the podium, Seth Thomas second, and Kai Austin third, Soren Staudinger and Koby Reed rounding out that top five.
Drew Kremer also won the Junior Lites 250 cc class, Koby Reed second, Jett Sanderson third, and Bodhi Thompson and Jaxon Gayler completing the top five.
Archie Black took out the Junior 10-U12 65 cc class, Jamie Ross and Taj Cosgrove rounding out the podium in second and third respectively.
We also saw Archie Black take out the Junior 9-12yrs 85 cc Standard Wheel runnings, ahead of Chase Sherlock and Phuryous Kidd.
Seth Thomas took out the Junior 14-16yrs 85 cc Big Wheel class, Ritchie Lawler second and Lachlan Nevell third. In the Junior 12-13yrs 85 cc Big Wheel class meanwhile, Seth Ellem was top performer, Cooper Parkes second and Levi Ellis third.
Harrison Rex took out the Junior 50 cc Auto Division 2 class, Jack Lehmann second, Jack Horisberger third.
Lucas Nilsson was top Nippers Demosntration/Division 1 rider, Robbie Coombes second and Finn Jarvis third. Aria Carmady took out the Girls 9-U12 65 cc class as the only entrant, and Cooper Nilsson topped the Junior 7-U10 65 cc results, Rowdy Rabjones second, Cannon Glover third.
2024 Ironman MX Series Round Two Results
Seniors MX1 A-Grade
- Travis Olander
- Matthew Prott
- Luke Holder
- Connor Rossandich
- Jaiden Eggins
Seniors MX1 B-Grade
- Max Locock
- Chad Williams
- Rory Clements
- Nathan Fisher
- Cameron Johnson
MX Senior Women
- Georgia Keene
- Donna Turner
- Kate Fuller
Seniors MX1 Clubman
- Blayze Wooderson
- Zack Anlezark
- Rylan Lewry
- Matt Landi
- Reece Brand
Seniors MX2 A-Grade
- Travis Olander
- Jack Bryne
- Jack Soloman
Seniors MX2 B Grade
- Oliver Paterno
- Chad Williams
- Rory Clements
- Cameron Johnson
- Kai Lewry
Seniors MX2 Clubman
- Koby Leach
- Caleb Mitchell
- Keano Robinson
- Cameron Loder
- Taj Thompson
MX Vets 30-39yrs
- Charles Statt
- Luke Holder
- Samuel Gill
- Trent Loder
- Nathan Fisher
Vets 40+yrs
- Christian Horwood
- Christopher Thomas
- Nathan Webber
- Neil Loder
- Greg James
MX All Powers
- Travis Olander
- Jack Bryne
- Matthew Prott
- Rory Clements
- Christopher Thomas
Sunshine State MX Series Round Three Wrap
The sun was shining down on the hillside of Queensland Moto Park for Round Three of the Honda Sunshine State MX Series this weekend and Day One provided great racing across the Junior, Women’s and Vet Classes.
Honda Racing Australia’s Charli Cannon showcased why she is Australia’s fastest female, along with the Junior and Vet Classes who got to enjoy the prime conditions of QMP. David Melish topping the Vet Pro class, Ty Gilchrist fastest Vet Expert, and Jacob Reeves taking out the Clubman Vets.
Day two rolled around and it was time for the Pro, Expert and Clubman Senior classes to hit the track on Sunday, but after the sun shone down on the hillside of Queensland Moto Park on Saturday, Mother Nature had other plans for Sunday. After overnight rain, the skies proceeded to open dumping rain on the Hillside venue, leading to racing being postponed after the first round of Motos.
Dean Ferris took out the MX1 Pro class, ahead of Todd Waters and Jack Mather, while Ryder Kingsford won the MX2 Pro class, Reid Taylor second, Brock Flynn third.
See below for the top threes of each class:
MOTUL MX2 PRO CLASS
- Ryder Kingsford
- Reid Taylor
- Brock Flynn
HONDA MX1 PRO CLASS
- Dean Ferris
- Todd Waters
- Jack Mather
LUCAS CIVIL MX2 EXPERT CLASS
- Jake Cannon
- Jett Williams
- Seth Burchell
LUCAS CIVIL MX1 EXPERT CLASS
- Connor Rossandich
- Casey Wilington
- Robbie Murchison
HONDA MX2 CLUBMAN CLASS
- Joel Freeburg
- Jaxon Smith
- Darci Whalley
HEATWAVE VISUALS MX1 CLUBMAN CLASS
- Daniel Philips
- Samuel Macnielle
- Jordan Holzworth
HONDA JUNIOR LITES 4 STROKE CLASS
- Jackson Fuller
- Jack Deveson
- Peter Wolfe
FIST HANDWEAR VET PRO CLASS
- David Melish
- Lee Voss
- Steven Groves
DRITIMES VETERANS EXPERT CLASS
- Ty Gilchrist
- Nathan Bernard
- Steven Moreels
SHOT RACEWEAR MINI LITES 12-U16 CLASS
- Max Stevenson
- Nate Perrett
- Kyle Harvey
MAXXIS 65cc 10-U12 CLASS
- Blake Bohannon
- Kyle Sproule
- Noah Thomas
LUCAS CIVIL 65cc 7-U10 CLASS
- Hudson Francis
- Nate Lee
- Nate Forwood
RHINO WOMENS CLASS
- Charli Cannon
- Taylah Thompson
- Darci Whalley
HYPERLIFE CLOTHING CLUBMAN VETERANS CLASS
- Jacob Reeves
- Sam Lawrence
- David Trevethan
MOTOREX MINI LITES 9-U12 CLASS
- Blake Hohannan
- Ethan Wolfe
- Sidney Stephenson
PIRELLI JUNIOR LITES 2 STROKE 13-U16 CLASS
- Jack Deveson
- Jackson Fuller
- Riley Burgess
FORTH 50cc AUTO 7-U9 CLASS
- Nate Forwood
- Joe Thurlby
- Jake Knighton
Red Bull Romaniacs offers entry fee support for all FIM Juniors
WESS has announced a collaboration with Red Bull Romaniacs aimed at encouraging junior competitors into competing the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. In partnership with Aria, Red Bull Romaniacs will extend a 50% support towards the entry fee for all FIM Juniors participating in the championship.
Throughout the event, Red Bull Romaniacs will offer daily physio/athletic therapy sessions at a renowned wellness center in Sibiu/Aria exclusively for FIM Juniors participating in the event. This initiative underscores Red Bull Romaniacs’ dedication to nurturing young talent, which is of course the future of the sport.
The 2024 season of the FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Championship will now feature five races, providing junior competitors with unparalleled opportunities to showcase their skills on an international stage.
Martin Freinademetz – Red Bull Romaniacs organiser
“We are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of motorcycling champions. Through substantial support for FIM Juniors, we aim to empower young riders to pursue their passion and excel in the sport.”
Bumper weekend for Sherco Factory Racing competitors globally
The weekend, saw official Sherco Factory Racing Team riders win several victories in national series globally, Teodor Kabakchiev in Extreme Enduro in Brazil, Mario Roman in the Spanish Extreme Enduro Championship, Julien Roussally in the Portuguese Enduro Championship and Antoine Magain in the Belgium Enduro Championship. Benoit Bincaz also climbed onto the third step of the podium in the French Trials Championship and Adam Raga finished fourth in Spain.
Belgian Enduro Championship
Antoine Magain took part in round one of the Belgian championship despite battling health problems which prevented him from participating in the last round of the World Enduro Championship. He finished first in the E2/E3 category and the scratch category in conditions made difficult by the weather.
Antoine Magain
“The first round of the Belgian championship was in Saint-Hubert this past Sunday. After two complicated weeks for me where I had to be hospitalised after contracting a bacteria that knocked me out, I was happy to be back and able to start. The day’s program consisted of 2 specials and 4 loops of more or less 65km, all made more complicated than expected, following some unpredictable weather. I won the E2/E3 category and the scratch. It was a nice surprise, because I was wondering before the start how I would do due to my state of health and my lack of training… I think that the health situation is all behind me, so now we must get back to work to get back to 100%!”
Portuguese Enduro Championship
Julien Roussaly had an appointment in Monsaraz for the fourth round of the Portuguese Enduro Championship. The course consisted of three timed special stages and the riders had to race three and a half loops on dry, dusty ground. Julien won this new event and increased his lead in the general classification of the Championship.
Julien Roussaly
“This was the fourth round of the Portuguese Championship. The race was a single day event which was held in Monsaraz, a very beautiful little village with its castle and lakes. The racecourse was very beautiful with three and a half laps to complete. It was very dry and dusty and once again very hot. On the sporting side, I was very happy to win again in Portugal. I was able to increase my lead in the championship. This bodes very well because we have passed the halfway point in the championship. The specials were very beautiful. I really enjoyed riding. Now I must focus on the first test in France this next weekend!”
Brazilian Hard Enduro Championship: Barãomaniacs
The third round of the Brazilian Hard Enduro Championship took place in the capital of Hard Enduro National Enduro Racing, in Barão de Cocais. The name of the race, Barãomaniacs refers to the Romaniacs which is considered to be the most difficult race on the calendar. The two days of competition drew riders from several parts of Brazil and nine foreign riders including Teodor Kabakchiev.
The program consisted of a prologue in the city center, on the Place de La Loga. The main race was held in the enchanted mountain, the nickname given to the region of Barão, famous for its very technical trails. Teodor Kabakchiv won the event with more than 24 minutes, ahead of the second place finisher the South African Wade Young.
Teo Kabakchiev
“It was my first time in Brazil. The weather was hot. The race was quite demanding. Only a few of us were able to make it to the finish line successfully. I am happy with how it went. As fatigue started to set in, I managed to pull a big gap and take the win.”
Spanish Hard Enduro Championship
Mario Roman continued his preparation for the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and raced in the fifth round of the Spanish Hard Enduro Championship, in Peroxa in Galicia. For his second participation in the Spanish Championship this year, he earned another victory.
Mario Roman
“It was a very good race, one of the toughest of the Spanish Championship, if not the toughest. I completed 6 laps on a very technical course, my fastest lap was about 34 mins and I was able to make one lap more than the second rider on the podium. I am very happy with the performance, the bike worked very well, and my mechanic Loris is doing a great job. I am looking forward to the race in Lagares this coming weekend and the world championship in two weeks.”
Spanish Trial Championship
The 2024 Spanish Trial Championship resumed this Sunday in the mountains of the region of Malaga, in Benahavís, just seven kilometres from the Costa del Sol. It was the fourth round of a championship which has a total of eight rounds.
For the second year in a row, this typical Andalusian town, with white houses and narrow streets hosted the most important national Trials competition. The Club Deportivo Motorista of Benahavís was in charge of the organisation.
The weather was perfect: warm and sunny but a light rain which made its appearance around midday had an impact on the scores. Adam Raga had two zone mistakes; without which he would have had the victory. He finished fourth.
Adam Raga
“This weekend went well, I felt good on the bike, and it worked really well. I rode well throughout the race, except in one area where I failed twice. Without that, I would have won. I finished fourth in the end, it’s not the result I wanted, but the sensations are good.”
2024 AORC Rounds 3 & 4 – Mount Misery Wrap
For the full report and results see:
AORC rounds 3/4 brought misery for some, elation for others…
Round Three – Saturday
Mount Misery proved a tough mistress with technical twists in dry conditions demanding an absolute need for patience. Located in the Pyrenees Shire Council, Waubra is 35 km North of Ballarat. Home to Mount Misery, Waubra is famous for its the Waubra wind farm. After seven tests, it was certainly the patient racers who took the major spoilts.
Landing atop the leader board on Saturday was Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha, Threesix Motorsports) in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Kogan Lock (GASGAS) in EJ.
Round Three Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Time
|1
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|1:29:51.3
|2
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|1:30:23.0
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|1:33:40.7
|4
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|1:34:30.9
|5
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|1:34:49.6
|6
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|1:35:11.5
|7
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|1:35:30.0
|8
|William DENNETT
|E2
|1:35:43.5
|9
|Beau RALSTON
|E2
|1:36:32.4
|10
|Fraser HIGLETT
|E3
|1:36:33.1
|11
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|1:37:10.3
|12
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E2
|1:37:34.9
|13
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|1:37:57.3
|14
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|1:38:43.2
|15
|Kogan LOCK
|EJ
|1:39:37.0
|16
|Max MIDWINTER
|E2
|1:40:38.0
|17
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|1:40:57.3
|18
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|1:41:26.5
|19
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|1:41:42.5
|20
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|1:42:07.2
Round Four – Sunday
Hearts were broken, and legends were made at Mount Misery on Sunday. Seniors tackled the WR450F test track once again, but that didn’t make the day’s Sprints any easier.
After five Sprints, Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorex) came out on top in E1, Daniel Milner (KTM Australia, DM31 Racing Team) in E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Motor Australia, Yamalube) in EJ.
Round 4 Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Competitor
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|1:03:52.3
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|1:05:10.3
|3
|William DENNETT
|E2
|1:06:45.9
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|1:07:38.6
|5
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|1:07:43.6
|6
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|1:07:58.7
|7
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|1:08:02.4
|8
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|1:08:33.2
|9
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|1:08:49.3
|10
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|1:09:01.5
|11
|Fraser HIGLETT
|E3
|1:09:23.1
|12
|Beau RALSTON
|E2
|1:09:24.5
|13
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|1:09:27.1
|14
|William PRICE
|E1
|1:10:17.6
|15
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|1:10:34.4
|16
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|1:10:41.2
|17
|Jake HENDERSON
|E2
|1:11:18.9
|18
|Max MIDWINTER
|E2
|1:11:45.0
|19
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|1:12:03.3
|20
|Kogan LOCK
|EJ
|1:12:54.9
Supports and Juniors – Saturday & Sunday
For the Seniors, Round 3 saw them tackle either the WR450F or MXstore track, followed by the WR450F or Offroad Advantage track for Round 4. Coming out victorious in EV was Tony Albert (TJ’s Motorcycle Repairs) for Round 3 and Mathew Fish (KTM) for Round 4.
In EM, Evan Blackstock (KTM) and Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) claimed Round 3 and Round 4 wins respectively. In EL, David Fleming (KTM) and Troy Henderson (KTM) claimed Round 3 and 4, respectively.
For our Juniors, they navigated the Offroad Advantage track on Saturday, followed by the MXstore track on Sunday.
Coming out on top was Dylan McDonald (McDonald Racing) in J4, Madi Simpson (Honda Ride Red, Fly Racing) in JG, Marcus Nowland (Yamaha Junior Racing) in J3, Mitchell Dolbey (Husqvarna) for Round 3 and Harley Hutton (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) for Round 4 in J2.
Drake Hutton (Belle Property Samford) tok the win for Round 3 and William Rickhuss (The Nicholson Hotel, Bairnsdale Bikes) for Round 4 in J1, and finally Lachlan Devlin (Devlin Electrical) for Round 3 and Elijah Newton (Dubbo City BJ Engineering) in JJ.
2024 AMA Supercross Round 14 – Nashville Rider Quotes
450 Main
Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence headed into this 14th round of the championship in Nashville tied on points. Jett had been quickest in Qualifying and also beat Webb to the Heat win, but the Main was what really mattered…
Jett Lawrence launched out of the gates well, but it was Eli Tomac who had the line to take holeshot. Jett almost lost the front early on, which cost him a little time and allowed Ken Roczen to get on terms with him and the German ran the Australian high on a berm to take that second place. Cooper Webb was fourth at this early juncture. Heat One winner, Hunter Lawrence, was fifth on the second lap before being taken down by Jason Anderson.
Tomac and Roczen pulled away from Jett over the course of the second and third laps. Chase Sexton was running sixth before going down hard after coming up real short into an up-ramp. The defending champ was out of the race and his third place in the championship was now seriously under threat from race leader, Eli Tomac.
Early on, it looked as though Roczen might have the speed to chase down and challenge Tomac for the win, but Eli had enough to hold the German at bay. Then, six-minutes in, Roczen’s RM-Z450 started pouring out smoke before pitching him violently over the ‘bars only seconds later. Presumably, a massive shock failure was the cause of that incident and unfortunately it looked as though Roczen had suffered a knee or major lower leg injury in the fall.
Just before half-race distance, Jett Lawrence was onto the back wheel of Eli Tomac and looking for a safe way through. Then the pair came across two downed riders and it was Jett who saw them in enough time to take a much better line and avoid the stricken bikes, sweeping past Tomac to take the lead. At this halfway point, Cooper Webb was still in third place, ten-seconds behind the race leader.
Over the course of the next few laps, Jett pulled away from Tomac. Jett’s buffer was out to more than six-seconds with five-minutes left on the clock. Cooper Webb was 15-seconds behind Jett, eight-seconds behind Tomac, but he had five-seconds over fourth-placed Jason Anderson.
Jett had clear air and was allowed to find his rhythm and just click off the laps. When in this scenario, he is generally unbeatable, and that is how it played out. Jett took the victory by over nine-seconds, his sixth win of the season.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“The bike’s been handling great, and I’ve been feeling good the last few weeks; I just couldn’t put myself in good positions. From the first session today, I felt like I had a good flow with the track. I had a great start, which was exactly what I wanted against these guys. I was able to capitalize on some of the mistakes of the guys in front and get into my flow. It was good to get those solid laps in the main.”
Eli Tomac – P2
“I gave it my all, that’s for sure. I was really good at the beginning of the race after an awesome start. I was able to come into the turn from the outside, which gave me a great angle for the first turn. I led some laps and had a few good lines. I wish I could have fought Jett a little bit harder when he passed me, but unfortunately, I got a little caught up from some downed riders. Overall, I’m happy with the second, but I just need to be a little bit better to get the win.”
Cooper Webb – P3
“Nashville was an up and down day and night. Qualifying went pretty well. I was second in the heat. Then in the main event, I started third and ended up third, so it seemed like a third-place kind of day. The track was super tough, and I didn’t really seem to gel with it, but we made the most of it, and we’re on the podium again. That’s what needs to happen at this point in the year, so we’ll go back to work this week and come out swinging in Philly.”
Jason Anderson – P4
“Tonight was another step in the right direction. Yes, there were a few things that didn’t go my way, but overall it was a solid weekend. I started the day off qualifying seventh and then in my heat race, I was buried in the pack, but managed to find my flow and finish sixth. In the main event, I got a better start and quickly found myself battling in the Top 5. I tried to keep my laps consistent and catch Cooper Webb, but the time expired. Another super close podium opportunity, but my Monster Energy Kawasaki team has my bike running amazing. Nashville is always a fun one to race. See you all in Philly.”
Justin Barcia – P5
“Practice was decent, didn’t feel like I was lighting the world on fire, and didn’t qualify where I wanted, but all-in-all it was okay. Heat race, rode average, so I knew I needed to get it together, and we made a few changes for the Main Event. We got off to a decent start, made a lot of passes in the first couple of laps, and then I felt like I rode really well under pressure in the middle of the race. I made a charge toward the end and finished fifth – a top-five feels really good. We’ve been working hard, but it’s been very challenging, and it’s good to be closer to where we want to be. We’ve got a few more races, so we’ll keep at it!”
Justin Cooper – P6
“Overall it was a good day. The track conditions were tough all day. It was dry and slick, so it made for a tough race track that could catch you off-guard. I would have liked to have a little less mistakes in the heat race, and the start just wasn’t there in the main event, so I had to get to work to get that sixth.”
Hunter Lawrence – P7
“It was a good day of riding. My heat race was really good and our bike was really good, so there were a lot of positives. We really focused on starts this past week to give ourselves a better shot in the main, and it paid off with a pretty sweet start in the top five in the main. Unfortunately, I got together with another rider early on and had to claw my way back from what felt like dead-last and then some. We’ll take a seventh on the night from that.”
Malcolm Stewart – P9
“Nashville, I honestly felt like overall I was riding alright. It was definitely a pretty crazy, notchy track, and we made a few mistakes. I didn’t get off to a good start, wasn’t sure when I was, and then went down after the finish line, but was able to salvage a ninth. We’re trying, doing everything we can to get back up there where we should be, but it’s a matter of time, so we’re just going to take the momentum that we have and fight all the way to the end because we’re not giving up.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P14
“Another one in the books for me. The day started off with some unexpected rain, which cancelled free practice, so we went straight into qualifying. It was decent and I was able to qualify 12th overall. In my heat race, I was able to lead some laps and fight for the win. That was an awesome feeling, especially since I am still recovering from my ankle injury. In the main, I got a mediocre start and began fighting through the pack, but fatigue late in the race crept in and I finished 14th. Nashville is such a fun race to come to and the fans are great. I’m excited to race Philly next weekend.”
Chase Sexton – DNF
“Crashed out tonight. A stone cracked my throttle body and the throttle got stuck off of that single-single, which ended my night. Bummer, but nothing’s broken, and we’ll bounce back in Philadelphia.”
AMA Supercross reconvenes in Philadelphia next week for Round 15. The series then heads to Denver on May 4 for the penultimate round, ahead of the grand finale in Salt Lake City on May 11.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Hon
|25 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yam
|+09.323
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Yam
|+14.721
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kaw
|+17.512
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GAS
|+27.222
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yam
|+37.367
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Hon
|+41.352
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Bet
|24 Laps
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Hus
|+09.680
|10
|Vince Friese
|Hon
|+22.530
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Hon
|+24.544
|12
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+24.952
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Suz
|+28.988
|14
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kaw
|+31.110
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Hon
|+43.001
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suz
|23 Laps
|17
|Freddie Noren
|Kaw
|+09.939
|18
|Grant Harlan
|Yam
|+41.605
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|Hon
|22 Laps
|20
|Josh Hill
|Yam
|+53.781
|21
|Ken Roczen
|Suz
|7 Laps
|22
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|4 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|286
|2
|Cooper Webb
|281
|3
|Eli Tomac
|253
|4
|Chase Sexton
|246
|5
|Jason Anderson
|224
|6
|Ken Roczen
|223
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|198
|8
|Justin Cooper
|177
|9
|Justin Barcia
|166
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|163
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|155
|12
|Shane McElrath
|113
|13
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
|14
|Benny Bloss
|84
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|78
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|60
|17
|Justin Hill
|57
|18
|Dean Wilson
|57
|19
|Vince Friese
|48
|20
|Jorge Prado
|45
250 Main
RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot in the opening East-West showdown for 2024 season, while later on that opening lap, disaster struck for Cam McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, and Nate Thrasher. This put the 250 East and 250 West Championship leaders both on the deck!
Meanwhile, up front, Hampshire led Jo Shimoda and Jordan Smith, as Tom Vialle and Pierce Brown gave chase.
Haiden Deegan was way down in 14th just two laps into the contest, and it was half-race distance before Deegan sneaked inside the top ten.
Hampshire continued to run unchallenged up front. Shimoda was also having a fairly lonely race in second place, and likewise for Tom Vialle in third.
Jordon Smith took fourth ahead of Jalek Swoll, while Deegan climbed his way up to sixth by the chequered flag.
Levi Kitchen salvaged 14th place after the early crash, but team-mate, Cam McAdoo, had taken much more of a battering in the incident and limped home last. That was seriously costly, as McAdoo went from having a four-point lead in the 250 East Championship, down to third, 16-points behind Vialle. Deegan moved up to second place, 13-points behind Vialle, and there are now only two more point-scoring rounds for the 250 East competitors.
Kitchen had taken a handy 15-point lead over RJ Hampshire into this 250 West round of the competition, but will head to Denver two-points behind new championship leader, Hampshire.
RJ Hampshire – P1
“First off, I’m so proud of this team. I had that feeling from the beginning – Practice went awesome with P1, then in the Heat race I came from the back to win that, followed by a holeshot in the Main Event to lead every lap for the win! That’s the first time that’s ever happened in my career and it came at a really good time to do it. Tonight I executed the start in that Main Event, and felt like that was what I really needed. I had the speed, so it was just giving myself a chance, and it was an awesome race from there. I had a couple of moments in the beginning, then settled in and it’s a big weight off my shoulders. I knew I could close the points lead tonight, but didn’t expect to get the red plate back – I’m so happy for my whole team and all of our supporters! This Nashville crowd is awesome, I love this state, and it’s pretty cool to come away with the win here tonight.”
Jo Shimoda – P2
“I struggled a lot during the day and wasn’t really sure where we would be during the night show. We made a big change before the heat race, and I spent that race getting used to it. It was good to see my start was dialled in and I could be up front early in the main. From there, we just rode our race to a podium. It’s been great having these good results lately.”
Tom Vialle – P3
“To finish third overall and first on my coast, it was a really good race for me. I tried to stay focused on my own race and had a good pace. The track was pretty sketchy, so you really had to concentrate, and I actually liked it a lot today – I felt like my riding was good all day. Two races to go and we’re getting closer to the end! I really look forward to the next two races.”
Jordon Smith – P4
“It was a pretty good day. The track conditions were tough. It kept changing. At first it was muddy, then it was dry, so it made it tough to get used to the track. Overall though, I had some good starts and was running well. I just had that one little mistake in the main event that cost me a podium. We’ll keep working and come back in Denver.”
Haiden Deegan – P6
“The day started out pretty good, and I haven’t been at the top of qualifying before, so that was pretty lit. In the heat race, I was in second but crashed and was in 11th when I got up. I barely made it into the main, which was a little scary. In the main event, I got the first gate, and got pinched off on the start and came out last. Then I got stuck a little bit in that second turn crash. I just charged forward and made my way up to sixth. So now we just have to come out swinging in Philly.”
Max Anstie – P7
“It was a strong night for us. Despite starting from the back, I managed to secure 7th place and was the 4th best East Coast rider tonight. I’m genuinely pleased with our team and bike performance. While a better start in the final could have made a difference, I got caught up with fallen riders early on. However, I’m confident in our speed and our bike’s capabilities. With that in mind, I believe we can compete for podium finishes in the remaining two rounds.”
Chance Hymas – P8
“The showdown was a little chaotic for me—it was crazy having all those guys on the track! Two poor starts on the night, but a good learning experience for my first Showdown. I’ll be able to use this for Salt Lake.”
Julien Beaumer – P9
“It was a pretty good night here in Nashville. I made it hard on myself by going through the LCQ and then the Main Event was tough, obviously not having the best gate pick. I got off to a decent start, but then got pushed really far out and was a long way back. I made a good charge up to ninth, and I am happy with my riding tonight, so I’m going to go back to work and get ready for Denver.”
Pierce Brown – P11
“It wasn’t the best night and I’m a little frustrated. I was in a really good spot on the first lap of the Main, made a mistake in the whoops, and that cost me. I feel like I left a good result out there, but sometimes you’ve just gotta move on. We definitely need to improve the result in the next race, but I felt great on the bike all day and that’s what matters. I just need to bring my best version of me to Philly!”
Nate Thrasher – P13
“It was a tough night in Nashville. We were in an unfortunate situation on the first lap, which put me in a bad spot at the beginning of the main. I feel like my riding was decent. I’ve just got to figure out my starts. We’ll put this one behind us and get ready for Denver.”
Levi Kitchen – P14
“It is crazy how quickly things can change in this sport. I started the weekend off strong with a third overall qualifying spot. In my heat race I got caught behind some riders on the ground and then they red flagged it. After the restart I managed to pull off a sixth. The night quickly changed for me when Cameron and I got together in the rhythm section in the main, causing me to go down very hard on my side and then I was run over by a competitor. I slowly got up and managed to salvage some points, but had to get checked out to make sure I was good. A huge thank you to the team for keeping my bike dialled all weekend. This championship fight is not over yet!”
Ryder DiFrancesco – P19
“All day was good for me here in Nashville. I led the Heat race for a while until the last lap, so that was cool to finally lead some laps, and then in the Main Event my start wasn’t good, but I basically came from last to around seventh or eighth in the middle stages. At that point I went for a pass, ended up falling down, and was pretty far back in the pack from there. Everything else was really good throughout the day though, so I am excited for Denver.”
Cameron McAdoo – DNF
“Gutted is an understatement. The first qualifying session and the beginning of the second qualifying session were going to plan. My KX250 was feeling good all day, but a crash in the second qualifying session caused me to pull off and get my shoulder checked on before the night show. I made the call to line up for my heat race and see how it felt on the track. I managed to make it into the main after battling my shoulder pain and unfortunately Levi and I got together causing us both to go down and when I got back up, I tried to continue, but the pain was unbearable. We are going to get everything checked out and stay hopeful that I can continue the last few rounds.”
250 East/West Showdown Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Hus
|19 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Hon
|+03.663
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+09.391
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Yam
|+16.952
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Tri
|+20.308
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|Yam
|+25.093
|7
|Max Anstie
|Hon
|+27.599
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Hon
|+29.086
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|+29.747
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yam
|+36.471
|11
|Pierce Brown
|GAS
|+38.060
|12
|Coty Schock
|Yam
|+41.654
|13
|Nate Thrasher
|Yam
|+45.335
|14
|Levi Kitchen
|Kaw
|+45.996
|15
|Casey Cochran
|Hus
|+51.794
|16
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suz
|+53.090
|17
|Cole Thompson
|Yam
|18 Laps
|18
|Henry Miller
|Hon
|+00.000
|19
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GAS
|+01.783
|20
|Daxton Bennick
|Yam
|+08.572
|21
|Gage Linville
|GAS
|+33.492
|22
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kaw
|5 Laps
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|166
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|164
|3
|Jordon Smith
|148
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|138
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|121
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|106
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|96
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|89
|9
|Carson Mumford
|88
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|77
|11
|Hunter Yoder
|71
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|68
|13
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|67
|14
|Cole Thompson
|67
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|57
|16
|Joshua Varize
|45
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|37
|18
|Matti Jorgensen
|26
|19
|Max Sanford
|21
|20
|Maximus Vohland
|20
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|136
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|123
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|120
|4
|Pierce Brown
|116
|5
|Coty Schock
|105
|6
|Max Anstie
|94
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|89
|8
|Daxton Bennick
|88
|9
|Chance Hymas
|84
|10
|Henry Miller
|74
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|72
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|66
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|54
|14
|Jeremy Martin
|42
|15
|Gage Linville
|28
|16
|Austin Forkner
|27
|17
|Guillem Farres
|27
|18
|Preston Boespflug
|26
|19
|Trevor Colip
|23
|20
|Bryton Carroll
|17
