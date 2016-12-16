Honda CRF 250 Rally – $7299 – Due March 2017

Honda to release small capacity adventurer – 2017 CRF250 Rally

The new 2017 Honda CRF250 Rally will arrive in Australia in March, 2017, and will retail for $7299.

The CRF250 Rally looks ready for adventure, long distance touring or the daily commute, with long travel suspension, ABS brakes, extended weather protection from the CRF450 Rally-inspired bodywork and an impressive cruising range. Engine performance combines solid bottom-end torque with top-end power.

A 250cc dual purpose motorcycle covers many bases, it slips easily through congested city traffic thanks to slim proportions matched with maneuverability, while its suspension, ground reach and seat height deliver a fun and comfortable ride on rough tarmac and trails.

Mr Eiji Sugiyama, Large Project Leader

“The rally racer replica segment is an exciting one for us, with the global, human appeal of everything that Team HRC is fighting to achieve in the Dakar Rally. We really wanted to build on the capabilities of the CRF250L and open up new opportunities for riders young and old. So, with the CRF250 RALLY we set out to make a motorcycle that looks like HRC’s CRF450 Rally factory machine, is fun to ride both on and off-road for weekend adventures, comfortable to tour with and useful and practical for daily life. It brings the spirit of Rally-raid racing to every ride.”

The CRF250 Rally uses the CRF250L as its base, and adds a wide range of changes that make it a unique proposition in the market.

At the front, the ‘floating’ screen, fairing and radiator shrouds provide wind protection, with the rest of the machine showing off minimal MX style. The asymmetric headlights are LED, as are the indicators. Hand guards offer further protection, both for the hands and the brake and clutch levers.

A large fuel tank allows extensive range, and the new digital dash includes a fuel gauge and tachometer. Long travel suspension and high ground clearance enhance its long-distance off-road ability and a larger floating front disc – plus ABS that can be switched off for the rear brake – delivers the stopping power.

The Euro4-compliant engine boasts solid bottom-end torque coupled with substantial top end power thanks to changes compared to the original CRF250L, which include revised PGM-FI and throttle body, a new air box connecter tube and lightweight exhaust.

A skid plate protects the machine’s underside and the gear lever features a folding tip. Seat height is 895mm, 20mm taller than the CRF250L.

Cohesively laid-out, the digital dash features a speedometer, tachometer plus fuel gauge and clock. The 10.1L (including 1.6L reserve) fuel tank delivers a range of over 300km. The flat filler cap is hinged for convenience.

The CRF250 Rally comes finished in Honda’s Extreme Red racing colour as a base, with black and white accents inspired by the HRC factory machines.

The frame is constructed from steel, with twin oval-section main spars and a semi-double cradle. A wheelbase of 1,455mm is matched to a 28.1° rake with 114mm trail and ground clearance of 270mm (15mm more than the CRF250L). Wet weight is 157kg.

A new 43mm Showa inverted fork shares the same 250mm stroke as its sibling, but with 50mm extra overall length. Light weight and rigid, one side houses the spring while the other provides damping control.

Both spring rate and damping have been optimised to suit the CRF250 Rally’s adventurous long-distance aspirations. A 17mm front wheel spindle (2mm larger in diameter) improves strength and handling feel.

Pro-Link rear suspension features a 265mm axle stroke, 25mm more than the CRF250L plus a leverage ratio revised for ride comfort. The Showa shock absorber is a single tube design with 40mm diameter cylinder.

The tapered aluminium swingarm incorporates a monoblock casting that provides the correct rigidity balance and reduces un-sprung mass. Extruded aluminium is used for the chain adjustment collar.

For extra braking power a 296mm floating wave-style disc is worked by a two-piston caliper. Two-channel ABS is fitted as standard and gives the rider the option to switch it off for the rear caliper.

Stylish black Alumite aluminium rims (21-inch front/18 rear) mark the CRF250 Rally out and wear block pattern enduro-style tyres (front: 3.00-21 51P, rear: 120/80-18M/C 62P).

The CRF250 Rally’s 250cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine’s performance is focused on bottom-end torque and high rpm power, plus a linear delivery. Peak power of 18.2kW is delivered at 8500rpm with peak torque of 22.6Nm arriving at 6750rpm.

The PGM-FI feeds the fuel/air mixture through a 38mm throttle body and draws air from the airbox via a direct connecting tube.

The engine uses a compact roller/rocker arm valve train and cylinder head, with bore and stroke of 76 x 55mm. An offset cylinder reduces frictional losses while the piston itself incorporates a special surface material, plus a molybdenum coating. The oil pump features an internal relief structure that prevents aeration of relieved oil.

The crank journal employs a half-split, press-fit metal bearing while the crank bearing uses a cast-iron bush, reducing weight, smoothing the engine and strengthening the rigidity of the case housing, minimizing the internal diameter change due to thermal expansion.

A primary balance shaft further reduces vibration and the six-speed gearbox and clutch are manufactured to cope with the extra stress of riding off-road. The 10.7 kW heat-release radiator features a thin guide-ring cooling fan to maintain even temperatures at low speeds.

2016 Honda CRF250 Rally specifications