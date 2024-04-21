2024 IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championships
Round Two – Zhuhai International Circuit, China
Race Two cancelled due to a typhoon warning
Sunday’s second Asia Superbike bout at Zhuhai International Circuit was cancelled due to a typhoon warning.
Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1
When the flag dropped Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah immediately asserted his dominance, storming into the lead, chased by Nakarin and Azlan fighting fiercely for the opportunity to challenge Hafizh’s position at the front.
Hafizh demonstrated exceptional control and skill, maintaining a steady pace and holding off his rivals despite increasing pressure. Behind him Andi Farid Izdihar made his way from P7 to P3, mounting a relentless pursuit, but Hafizh held firm, defending his position.
In the final lap, Andi closed in on and overtook Azlan for second. Hafizh crossed the finish line in first place, securing a well-deserved victory.
Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah
“Today’s race was incredibly challenging, especially in the last few turns where my tyre started to become unstable. I had to dig deep and focus on maintaining control. I want to thank my team for their hard work and support, and I dedicate this win to my baby. Tomorrow, we’ll strive for even better stability and performance.”
Australia’s Lachlan Epis finished sixth on the Evolution Sports Group BMW M 1000 RR, 6.590s behind the victor. Epis now sits eighth overall in the ASB1000 standings.
Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Make
|Gap
|1
|HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH
|MAS
|DUCATI PANIGALE V4R
|20:24.461
|2
|ANDI FARID IZDIHAR
|INA
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|+0.754
|3
|AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN
|MAS
|BMW M1000 RR
|+2.388
|4
|YUKI KUNII
|JPN
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|+2.377
|5
|NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT
|THA
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|+0.159
|6
|LACHLAN EPIS
|AUS
|BMW M1000 RR
|+6.590
|7
|**SHO NISHIMURA
|JPN
|BMW M1000 RR
|+4.359
|8
|SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|+0.863
|9
|PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK
|THA
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|+9.923
|10
|KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN
|MAS
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|+7.325
|11
|***CHEN HONG YAN
|CHN
|BMW M1000 RR
|+34.268
|12
|OSAMA MAREAI
|YEM
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|+19.647
|13
|TEO YEW JOE
|MAS
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1 Lap
Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Model
|Total
|1
|ANDI FARID IZDIHAR
|INA
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|65
|2
|AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN
|MAS
|BMW M1000 RR
|52
|3
|HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH
|MAS
|DUCATI PANIGALE V4R
|45
|4
|YUKI KUNII
|JPN
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|39
|5
|NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT
|THA
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|38
|6
|MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI
|MAS
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|26
|7
|SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|25
|8
|LACHLAN EPIS
|AUS
|BMW M1000 RR
|25
|9
|KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN
|MAS
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|19
|10
|MARKUS REITERBERGER
|GER
|BMW M1000 RR
|19
|11
|TEO YEW JOE
|MAS
|BMW M1000 RR
|12
|12
|PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK
|THA
|HONDA CBR1000RR R
|12
|13
|SHO NISHIMURA
|JPN
|BMW M1000 RR
|9
|14
|OSAMA MAREAI
|YEM
|YAMAHA YZF-R1M
|8
|15
|CHEN HONG YAN
|CHN
|BMW M1000 RR
|5
SuperSports 600 cc Race 1
Azroy Hakeem Anuar wasted no time when the lights went out, surging to the front of the pack with Apiwath Wongthananon hot on his heels. In a stunning maneuver at the second turn, Apiwath briefly overtook Azroy, setting the stage for an intense battle for the lead.
We saw a flurry of position changes as Azroy and Apiwath traded places, but despite the pressure, Azroy remained resolute, reclaiming the lead multiple times.
On the fifth lap, a crash involving Rheza Danica Ahrens allowed Thanat Laoongplio to climb into fifth position.
As the race reached its climax, Azroy faced a fierce challenge from Apiwath, who made a valiant effort to overtake him in the final lap.
However, Azroy held firm, crossing the finish line in first place, closely followed by Apiwath in second and Muhammad Helmi Azman rounded out the podium.
Azroy Hakeem Anuar
“I am out of words. Last round in Buriram, I didn’t finish both Race 1 and Race 2. That put me in a bad mood and all I wished for this round was just to complete the race. But when the race started, I saw my lap time was good. Behind me, sometimes I could hear Apiwath close to me, sometime I couldn’t. That’s when I realized that my pace was strong. Apiwath is a dangerous rider. When he overtook me at turn 6, I thought he would win this race but I didn’t want to give up easily, so I kept attacking to pressure him and I won the race. I’m really thankful for my team for putting up the good work, and I will try my best to keep this momentum going for tomorrow’s race 2.”
SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Make
|Gap
|1
|AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR
|MAS
|HONDA CBR600RR
|19:36.159
|2
|APIWATH WONGTHANANON
|THA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|+0.383
|3
|MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN
|MAS
|HONDA CBR600RR
|+2.652
|4
|MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA
|INA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|+5.774
|5
|THANAT LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|+0.330
|6
|RHEZA DANICA AHRENS
|INA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|+0.963
|7
|MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|+7.202
|8
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|+0.540
|9
|WAHYU NUGROHO
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|+0.565
|10
|SHA JUNTONG
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|+8.771
|11
|***JIA YI FENG
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|+15.200
|12
|***ZHOU FENG LONG
|CHN
|KAWASAKI ZX-6R
|+10.200
SuperSports 600 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Model
|Total
|1
|APIWATH WONGTHANANON
|THA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|70
|2
|MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA
|INA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|49
|3
|MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN
|MAS
|HONDA CBR600RR
|36
|4
|THANAT LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|35
|5
|MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|32
|6
|RHEZA DANICA AHRENS
|INA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|29
|7
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|28
|8
|AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR
|MAS
|HONDA CBR600RR
|25
|9
|WAHYU NUGROHO
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|20
|10
|SHA JUNTONG
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|18
|11
|VEDA EGA PRATAMA
|INA
|HONDA CBR600RR
|18
|12
|REY MATSUOKA
|JPN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|14
|13
|JIA YI FENG
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|5
|14
|ZHOU FENG LONG
|CHN
|KAWASAKI ZX-6R
|4
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1
Qualifying set the stage for an electrifying race as Arai Agaska Dibani Laksana claimed pole position with a blistering lap time of 1’51:261s, closely followed by Muhammad Faerozi Toreqottullah and Md Syarifuddin Azman.
Faerozi was quick to surge to the front and lead the charge however, followed by Arai, Syarifuddin, Cao Viet Nam, and Herjun Atna Firdaus.
The race took a series of intense turns as positions changed frequently. By the second lap, Viet Nam was second but Arai reclaimed the lead by lap four, with Faerozi and Viet Nam in hot pursuit.
In a dramatic turn of events on the eighth lap, Herjun grabbed the lead, Faerozi and Viet Nam close behind. However, a crash involving Arai ended his race.
As the race entered the final lap, Herjun held his lead, Faerozi second and Viet Nam in third, the overtaking attempts continuing.
The race ended with Faerozi in first place clocking a total time of 18’42:054ss, followed by Herjun and Viet Nam. However, a video review showed Faerozi pushing Viet Nam out of the lane near the finish line, resulting in a decision by the race direction, to place Viet Nam on the winning pedestal and Faerozi dropped to second.
Cao Viet Nam
“I am overjoyed with this victory. I’ve been racing since 2016, and finally, my hard work has paid off. Today feels like a gift from the heaven. I would like to thank my team for their support and everyone who has believed in me. This win means everything, and I’m determined to carry this momentum forward.”
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Make
|Gap
|1
|CAO VIET NAM
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+0.413
|2
|MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|Leader
|3
|HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+0.355
|4
|MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MAS
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+0.120
|5
|AIKI IYOSHI
|JPN
|KAWASAKI ZX25R
|+0.003
|6
|MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+0.300
|7
|MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL
|MAS
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+5.445
|8
|***JIANG ZHUO RAN
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|+2.611
|9
|WATCHARIN TUBTIMON
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+0.076
|10
|WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+1.318
|11
|KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL
|IND
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+10.399
|12
|**ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+0.041
|13
|PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+0.636
|14
|NGUYEN HUU TRI
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+1.870
|15
|MUHAMMAD DIANDRA TRIHARDIKA
|INA
|KAWASAKI ZX25R
|+0.170
|16
|***NI TIAN
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|+3.640
|17
|GAO ZIANG
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|+0.011
|18
|NGUYEN TON ANH PHU
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+0.013
|19
|WANG JIA DONG
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|+12.309
|20
|MOHSIN PARAMBAN
|IND
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|+4.079
|21
|VREI-AR MARCOSUBA
|PHI
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|+10.035
|22
|***HU TONG MING
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|+3.566
Asia Production 250 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Model
|Total
|1
|HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|57
|2
|MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|54
|3
|MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MAS
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|42
|4
|CAO VIET NAM
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|35
|5
|AIKI IYOSHI
|JPN
|KAWASAKI ZX25R
|31
|6
|ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA
|INA
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|31
|7
|MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
|INA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|31
|8
|WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|24
|9
|PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|20
|10
|ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|19
|11
|WATCHARIN TUBTIMON
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|16
|12
|NGUYEN TON ANH PHU
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|13
|13
|NGUYEN HUU TRI
|VIE
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|10
|14
|MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL
|MAS
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|9
|15
|KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL
|IND
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|8
|16
|JIANG ZHUO RAN
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|8
|17
|PACHARAGORN THONGGERDLOUNG
|THA
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|7
|18
|MOHSIN PARAMBAN
|IND
|HONDA CBR250 RR
|2
|19
|GAO ZIANG
|CHN
|YAMAHA YZF-R3
|2
|20
|MUHAMMAD DIANDRA TRIHARDIKA
|INA
|KAWASAKI ZX25R
|1
Underbone 150 cc Race 1
When racing commenced, Adytya Fauzi led the charge, closely pursued by Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin and Murobbil Vittoni.
The race took a dramatic turn on the second lap when Farres Putra Mohd Fadhill collided with Afif Amran, drastically altering the dynamics of the race.
The lead changed hands frequently, with different riders racing their way to be in front. Dimas Juli Atmoko briefly seized the lead, followed by Gupita Kresna Wardhana, Nazirul, Adytya Fauzi, and Fazrul Sham.
In a captivating finale, Gian Carlo Mauricio pounced ahead on the final lap, clinching victory in a thrilling finish. The victory marked a five-year wait, since Mauricio’s last win in the UB150 class. Gupita secured second, closely followed by Md Akid Aziz in third.
Gian Carlo Mauricio
“I didn’t expect to win! After 2 years, I finally made it to the top. All the plans were executed properly, that is why I could focus on displaying my skills as well as riding safely, and I managed to get this position without any error. No words can describe how I feel right.”
Underbone 150 cc Race 1 – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|GIAN CARLO MAURICIO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|12:15.897
|2
|GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA
|INA
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|+0.299
|3
|MD AKID AZIZ
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|+0.070
|4
|ADYTYA FAUZI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|+0.210
|5
|M. MUROBBIL VITTONI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|+0.091
|6
|NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|+0.042
|7
|JOHN EMERSON INGUITO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|+0.026
|8
|FELIX PUTRA MULYA
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|+0.019
|9
|FAHMI BASAM
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|+0.040
|10
|PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG
|THA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|+0.146
|11
|APRIL KING MASCARDO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|+0.014
|12
|AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|+0.033
|13
|MD SYAFIQ ROSLI
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|+0.106
|14
|MASATO FERNANDO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|+0.113
|15
|REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH
|INA
|HONDA RSX150 R
|+3.999
|16
|AMIRUL ARIFF MUSA **
|MAS
|HONDA RSX150 R
|+0.034
|17
|DIMAS JULI ATMOKO
|INA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|+2.441
|18
|FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHILL
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|+4.448
Underbone 150 cc Standings – Top 25
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Model
|Total
|1
|NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|41
|2
|M. MUROBBIL VITTONI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|36
|3
|FAHMI BASAM
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|32
|4
|ADYTYA FAUZI
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|32
|5
|WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|30
|6
|MD AKID AZIZ
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|29
|7
|APRIL KING MASCARDO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|29
|8
|GIAN CARLO MAURICIO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|28
|9
|AHMAD AFIF AMRAN
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|28
|10
|PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG
|THA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|25
|11
|GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA
|INA
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|20
|12
|JOHN EMERSON INGUITO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|18
|13
|AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|12
|14
|REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH
|INA
|HONDA RSX150 R
|12
|15
|MD SYAFIQ ROSLI
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|10
|16
|DIMAS JULI ATMOKO
|INA
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|10
|17
|FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHILL
|MAS
|YAMAHA Y15 ZR
|9
|18
|FELIX PUTRA MULYA
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|8
|19
|HAFIZD FAHRIL RASYADAN
|INA
|HONDA RSX150 R
|5
|20
|MASATO FERNANDO
|PHI
|YAMAHA SNIPER 150
|2
|21
|HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZY
|INA
|YAMAHA MX KING 150
|1
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1
Hiroki Ono from Japan took charge as race one kicked off, leading the pack with Mohd Ramdan Rosli close behind, in turn followed by Md Muzakkir Mohamed.
As the race progressed, Hiroki maintained his lead while Ramdan held onto P2 until Riichi Takahira made a bold move to claim P2, Muzakkir in P4. The top four riders formed a front group, distancing themselves from the rest of the pack by at least a second.
By the sixth lap, Riichi Takahira had secured P2, overtaking Ramdan, before Ramdan struck back as they entered the final two laps, setting the stage for a gripping battle between him and Hiroki.
In a heart-stopping moment on the final lap, Hiroki Ono maintained his composure and crossed the finish line in first leading Rosli by just 0.120s.
Hiroki Ono
“In today’s qualifying, other riders were marking me, so it was difficult to time my time attack. The race got intense but I didn’t care and only focused on my riding. I’m happy that I was able to get pole position by a small margin on the last lap. This was the first race of the weekend on dry tires, and I had no idea how it would turn out. It was a battle with Ramdan until the very end, but I’m glad I came out victorious. I will fight to win tomorrow’s race too, whether the track condition is dry or wet.”
Takahira rounded out the podium.
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Hiroki Ono
|JPN
|14:30.653
|2
|Mohd Ramdan Rosli
|MAS
|+0.120
|3
|Riichi Takahira
|JPN
|+1.104
|4
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|MAS
|+8.323
|5
|Vorapong Malahuan
|THA
|+6.636
|6
|Atih Kanghair
|THA
|+0.009
|7
|Decky Tiarno Aldy
|INA
|+18.685
|8
|Chiranth Vishwanath
|IND
|+5.993
|9
|Kim Min Jae
|KOR
|+3.533
|10
|Casey Edward Clamor
|PHI
|+9.316
|11
|Xuhao Zhang
|CHN
|+13.004
|12
|Sarthak Chavan
|IND
|+1 Lap
TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Total
|1
|Hiroki Ono
|JPN
|75
|2
|Mohd Ramdan Rosli
|MAS
|51
|3
|Sarthak Chavan
|IND
|40
|4
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|MAS
|40
|5
|Atih Kanghair
|THA
|33
|6
|Decky Tiarno Aldy
|INA
|32
|7
|Vorapong Malahuan
|THA
|28
|8
|Riichi Takahira
|JPN
|25
|9
|Chiranth Vishwanath
|IND
|22
|10
|Casey Edward Clamor
|PHI
|15
|11
|Kim Min Jae
|KOR
|13
|12
|K Y Ahamed
|IND
|11
|13
|Jagan Kumar
|IND
|10
|14
|Rocco Sessler
|GER
|7
|15
|Xuhao Zhang
|CHN
|5