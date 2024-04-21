2024 IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round Two – Zhuhai International Circuit, China

Race Two cancelled due to a typhoon warning

Sunday’s second Asia Superbike bout at Zhuhai International Circuit was cancelled due to a typhoon warning.

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1

When the flag dropped Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah immediately asserted his dominance, storming into the lead, chased by Nakarin and Azlan fighting fiercely for the opportunity to challenge Hafizh’s position at the front.

Hafizh demonstrated exceptional control and skill, maintaining a steady pace and holding off his rivals despite increasing pressure. Behind him Andi Farid Izdihar made his way from P7 to P3, mounting a relentless pursuit, but Hafizh held firm, defending his position.

In the final lap, Andi closed in on and overtook Azlan for second. Hafizh crossed the finish line in first place, securing a well-deserved victory.

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah

“Today’s race was incredibly challenging, especially in the last few turns where my tyre started to become unstable. I had to dig deep and focus on maintaining control. I want to thank my team for their hard work and support, and I dedicate this win to my baby. Tomorrow, we’ll strive for even better stability and performance.”

Australia’s Lachlan Epis finished sixth on the Evolution Sports Group BMW M 1000 RR, 6.590s behind the victor. Epis now sits eighth overall in the ASB1000 standings.

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Make Gap 1 HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH MAS DUCATI PANIGALE V4R 20:24.461 2 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA HONDA CBR1000RR R +0.754 3 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS BMW M1000 RR +2.388 4 YUKI KUNII JPN HONDA CBR1000RR R +2.377 5 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA HONDA CBR1000RR R +0.159 6 LACHLAN EPIS AUS BMW M1000 RR +6.590 7 **SHO NISHIMURA JPN BMW M1000 RR +4.359 8 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN YAMAHA YZF-R1M +0.863 9 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA HONDA CBR1000RR R +9.923 10 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS YAMAHA YZF-R1M +7.325 11 ***CHEN HONG YAN CHN BMW M1000 RR +34.268 12 OSAMA MAREAI YEM YAMAHA YZF-R1M +19.647 13 TEO YEW JOE MAS BMW M1000 RR +1 Lap

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Model Total 1 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA HONDA CBR1000RR R 65 2 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS BMW M1000 RR 52 3 HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH MAS DUCATI PANIGALE V4R 45 4 YUKI KUNII JPN HONDA CBR1000RR R 39 5 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA HONDA CBR1000RR R 38 6 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS HONDA CBR1000RR R 26 7 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN YAMAHA YZF-R1M 25 8 LACHLAN EPIS AUS BMW M1000 RR 25 9 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS YAMAHA YZF-R1M 19 10 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER BMW M1000 RR 19 11 TEO YEW JOE MAS BMW M1000 RR 12 12 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA HONDA CBR1000RR R 12 13 SHO NISHIMURA JPN BMW M1000 RR 9 14 OSAMA MAREAI YEM YAMAHA YZF-R1M 8 15 CHEN HONG YAN CHN BMW M1000 RR 5

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1

Azroy Hakeem Anuar wasted no time when the lights went out, surging to the front of the pack with Apiwath Wongthananon hot on his heels. In a stunning maneuver at the second turn, Apiwath briefly overtook Azroy, setting the stage for an intense battle for the lead.

We saw a flurry of position changes as Azroy and Apiwath traded places, but despite the pressure, Azroy remained resolute, reclaiming the lead multiple times.

On the fifth lap, a crash involving Rheza Danica Ahrens allowed Thanat Laoongplio to climb into fifth position.

As the race reached its climax, Azroy faced a fierce challenge from Apiwath, who made a valiant effort to overtake him in the final lap.

However, Azroy held firm, crossing the finish line in first place, closely followed by Apiwath in second and Muhammad Helmi Azman rounded out the podium.

Azroy Hakeem Anuar

“I am out of words. Last round in Buriram, I didn’t finish both Race 1 and Race 2. That put me in a bad mood and all I wished for this round was just to complete the race. But when the race started, I saw my lap time was good. Behind me, sometimes I could hear Apiwath close to me, sometime I couldn’t. That’s when I realized that my pace was strong. Apiwath is a dangerous rider. When he overtook me at turn 6, I thought he would win this race but I didn’t want to give up easily, so I kept attacking to pressure him and I won the race. I’m really thankful for my team for putting up the good work, and I will try my best to keep this momentum going for tomorrow’s race 2.”

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Make Gap 1 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS HONDA CBR600RR 19:36.159 2 APIWATH WONGTHANANON THA YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.383 3 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS HONDA CBR600RR +2.652 4 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA HONDA CBR600RR +5.774 5 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA HONDA CBR600RR +0.330 6 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA HONDA CBR600RR +0.963 7 MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ PHI YAMAHA YZF-R6 +7.202 8 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA HONDA CBR600RR +0.540 9 WAHYU NUGROHO INA YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.565 10 SHA JUNTONG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R6 +8.771 11 ***JIA YI FENG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R6 +15.200 12 ***ZHOU FENG LONG CHN KAWASAKI ZX-6R +10.200

SuperSports 600 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Model Total 1 APIWATH WONGTHANANON THA YAMAHA YZF-R6 70 2 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA HONDA CBR600RR 49 3 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS HONDA CBR600RR 36 4 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA HONDA CBR600RR 35 5 MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ PHI YAMAHA YZF-R6 32 6 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA HONDA CBR600RR 29 7 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA HONDA CBR600RR 28 8 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS HONDA CBR600RR 25 9 WAHYU NUGROHO INA YAMAHA YZF-R6 20 10 SHA JUNTONG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R6 18 11 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA HONDA CBR600RR 18 12 REY MATSUOKA JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 14 13 JIA YI FENG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R6 5 14 ZHOU FENG LONG CHN KAWASAKI ZX-6R 4

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

Qualifying set the stage for an electrifying race as Arai Agaska Dibani Laksana claimed pole position with a blistering lap time of 1’51:261s, closely followed by Muhammad Faerozi Toreqottullah and Md Syarifuddin Azman.

Faerozi was quick to surge to the front and lead the charge however, followed by Arai, Syarifuddin, Cao Viet Nam, and Herjun Atna Firdaus.

The race took a series of intense turns as positions changed frequently. By the second lap, Viet Nam was second but Arai reclaimed the lead by lap four, with Faerozi and Viet Nam in hot pursuit.

In a dramatic turn of events on the eighth lap, Herjun grabbed the lead, Faerozi and Viet Nam close behind. However, a crash involving Arai ended his race.

As the race entered the final lap, Herjun held his lead, Faerozi second and Viet Nam in third, the overtaking attempts continuing.

The race ended with Faerozi in first place clocking a total time of 18’42:054ss, followed by Herjun and Viet Nam. However, a video review showed Faerozi pushing Viet Nam out of the lane near the finish line, resulting in a decision by the race direction, to place Viet Nam on the winning pedestal and Faerozi dropped to second.

Cao Viet Nam

“I am overjoyed with this victory. I’ve been racing since 2016, and finally, my hard work has paid off. Today feels like a gift from the heaven. I would like to thank my team for their support and everyone who has believed in me. This win means everything, and I’m determined to carry this momentum forward.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

Pos Rider Nat Make Gap 1 CAO VIET NAM VIE HONDA CBR250 RR +0.413 2 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH INA YAMAHA YZF-R3 Leader 3 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.355 4 MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAS HONDA CBR250 RR +0.120 5 AIKI IYOSHI JPN KAWASAKI ZX25R +0.003 6 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA INA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.300 7 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS HONDA CBR250 RR +5.445 8 ***JIANG ZHUO RAN CHN YAMAHA YZF-R3 +2.611 9 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.076 10 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA HONDA CBR250 RR +1.318 11 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND HONDA CBR250 RR +10.399 12 **ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN PHI HONDA CBR250 RR +0.041 13 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.636 14 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE HONDA CBR250 RR +1.870 15 MUHAMMAD DIANDRA TRIHARDIKA INA KAWASAKI ZX25R +0.170 16 ***NI TIAN CHN YAMAHA YZF-R3 +3.640 17 GAO ZIANG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R3 +0.011 18 NGUYEN TON ANH PHU VIE HONDA CBR250 RR +0.013 19 WANG JIA DONG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R3 +12.309 20 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND HONDA CBR250 RR +4.079 21 VREI-AR MARCOSUBA PHI YAMAHA YZF-R3 +10.035 22 ***HU TONG MING CHN YAMAHA YZF-R3 +3.566

Asia Production 250 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Model Total 1 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA HONDA CBR250 RR 57 2 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH INA YAMAHA YZF-R3 54 3 MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAS HONDA CBR250 RR 42 4 CAO VIET NAM VIE HONDA CBR250 RR 35 5 AIKI IYOSHI JPN KAWASAKI ZX25R 31 6 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA YAMAHA YZF-R3 31 7 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA INA HONDA CBR250 RR 31 8 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA HONDA CBR250 RR 24 9 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA HONDA CBR250 RR 20 10 ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN PHI HONDA CBR250 RR 19 11 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA HONDA CBR250 RR 16 12 NGUYEN TON ANH PHU VIE HONDA CBR250 RR 13 13 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE HONDA CBR250 RR 10 14 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS HONDA CBR250 RR 9 15 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND HONDA CBR250 RR 8 16 JIANG ZHUO RAN CHN YAMAHA YZF-R3 8 17 PACHARAGORN THONGGERDLOUNG THA HONDA CBR250 RR 7 18 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND HONDA CBR250 RR 2 19 GAO ZIANG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R3 2 20 MUHAMMAD DIANDRA TRIHARDIKA INA KAWASAKI ZX25R 1

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

When racing commenced, Adytya Fauzi led the charge, closely pursued by Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin and Murobbil Vittoni.

The race took a dramatic turn on the second lap when Farres Putra Mohd Fadhill collided with Afif Amran, drastically altering the dynamics of the race.

The lead changed hands frequently, with different riders racing their way to be in front. Dimas Juli Atmoko briefly seized the lead, followed by Gupita Kresna Wardhana, Nazirul, Adytya Fauzi, and Fazrul Sham.

In a captivating finale, Gian Carlo Mauricio pounced ahead on the final lap, clinching victory in a thrilling finish. The victory marked a five-year wait, since Mauricio’s last win in the UB150 class. Gupita secured second, closely followed by Md Akid Aziz in third.

Gian Carlo Mauricio

“I didn’t expect to win! After 2 years, I finally made it to the top. All the plans were executed properly, that is why I could focus on displaying my skills as well as riding safely, and I managed to get this position without any error. No words can describe how I feel right.”

Underbone 150 cc Race 1 – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 12:15.897 2 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA YAMAHA SNIPER 150 +0.299 3 MD AKID AZIZ MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.070 4 ADYTYA FAUZI INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 +0.210 5 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 +0.091 6 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.042 7 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 +0.026 8 FELIX PUTRA MULYA INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 +0.019 9 FAHMI BASAM INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 +0.040 10 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG THA YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.146 11 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 +0.014 12 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.033 13 MD SYAFIQ ROSLI MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.106 14 MASATO FERNANDO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 +0.113 15 REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH INA HONDA RSX150 R +3.999 16 AMIRUL ARIFF MUSA ** MAS HONDA RSX150 R +0.034 17 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA YAMAHA Y15 ZR +2.441 18 FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHILL MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR +4.448

Underbone 150 cc Standings – Top 25

Pos. Name Nat. Model Total 1 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 41 2 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 36 3 FAHMI BASAM INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 32 4 ADYTYA FAUZI INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 32 5 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 30 6 MD AKID AZIZ MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 29 7 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 29 8 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 28 9 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 28 10 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG THA YAMAHA Y15 ZR 25 11 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA YAMAHA SNIPER 150 20 12 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 18 13 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 12 14 REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH INA HONDA RSX150 R 12 15 MD SYAFIQ ROSLI MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 10 16 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA YAMAHA Y15 ZR 10 17 FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHILL MAS YAMAHA Y15 ZR 9 18 FELIX PUTRA MULYA INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 8 19 HAFIZD FAHRIL RASYADAN INA HONDA RSX150 R 5 20 MASATO FERNANDO PHI YAMAHA SNIPER 150 2 21 HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZY INA YAMAHA MX KING 150 1

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1

Hiroki Ono from Japan took charge as race one kicked off, leading the pack with Mohd Ramdan Rosli close behind, in turn followed by Md Muzakkir Mohamed.

As the race progressed, Hiroki maintained his lead while Ramdan held onto P2 until Riichi Takahira made a bold move to claim P2, Muzakkir in P4. The top four riders formed a front group, distancing themselves from the rest of the pack by at least a second.

By the sixth lap, Riichi Takahira had secured P2, overtaking Ramdan, before Ramdan struck back as they entered the final two laps, setting the stage for a gripping battle between him and Hiroki.

In a heart-stopping moment on the final lap, Hiroki Ono maintained his composure and crossed the finish line in first leading Rosli by just 0.120s.

Hiroki Ono

“In today’s qualifying, other riders were marking me, so it was difficult to time my time attack. The race got intense but I didn’t care and only focused on my riding. I’m happy that I was able to get pole position by a small margin on the last lap. This was the first race of the weekend on dry tires, and I had no idea how it would turn out. It was a battle with Ramdan until the very end, but I’m glad I came out victorious. I will fight to win tomorrow’s race too, whether the track condition is dry or wet.”

Takahira rounded out the podium.

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Hiroki Ono JPN 14:30.653 2 Mohd Ramdan Rosli MAS +0.120 3 Riichi Takahira JPN +1.104 4 Md Muzakkir Mohamed MAS +8.323 5 Vorapong Malahuan THA +6.636 6 Atih Kanghair THA +0.009 7 Decky Tiarno Aldy INA +18.685 8 Chiranth Vishwanath IND +5.993 9 Kim Min Jae KOR +3.533 10 Casey Edward Clamor PHI +9.316 11 Xuhao Zhang CHN +13.004 12 Sarthak Chavan IND +1 Lap

TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings