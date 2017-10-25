Third Annual KTM Australia Adventure Rallye set for June 2018

KTM promises that for the third annual KTM Australia Adventure Rallye, participants will be treated to an experience that will eclipse all previous events, visiting specially chosen areas in Northern Territory.

For 2018, the Rallye will take place in parts of Australia that you may have only dreamed of, traversing unexplored terrain in the stunning Northern Territory for the KTM Australia Adventure Rallye: OUTBACK RUN, to be held June 1st to 8th 2018.

Jeff Leisk – KTM Australia General Manager

“After having two very successful Adventure Rallye’s on the East Coast of Australia, we are now looking for something that is very unique for our KTM owners. We are heading north to the NT and we are taking in some of the most iconic Australia outback areas that you can imagine. Some of these locations simply are once-in-a-lifetime in terms of the access. This is going to be a ride that money truly can’t buy.”

Open to Orange Adventure Riders with the following eligible KTM bikes: 640, 690, 950, 990, 1050, 1090, 1090R, 1190, 1190R, 1290 & 1290R models. The Rallye is tailored to suit all rider abilities, from first year Adventure riders up to seasoned Adventure professionals.

Riders will receive all levels of support, including trucks to carry luggage, medical personal, technical assistance, lead and sweep riders, plus due to the remote nature of the event, helicopter assistance if med-evac or bike-evac is required.

Nick Selleck – KTM Rallye Route Coordinator

“There is something very special about the Aussie outback. Be prepared for seven days of varied terrain and rugged landscapes that will leave you in awe. The riding up north will be quite different to the previous Australian Rallye’s. You will get to see a large part of the NT during this ride and mostly it is in areas that are not accessible to the general public. Many of the sights you will see on this ride are not on the tourist maps but they certainly deserve a place there. Your own exclusive tour of the NT!”

This rare and unique opportunity has been made possible for KTM riders through a partnership with North Star Pastoral, with the Rallye kicking off at the amazing Maryfield Station, 500km south of Darwin.

The team at North Star have not only opened their facilities at Maryfield and Limbunya Station’s, but also facilitated introductions to Heytesbury Cattle Co and their Humbert River Station. All stations will allow the routes to traverse across their private lands, taking riders to areas that motorcycles have never accessed before. And it doesn’t stop there – these are working cattle stations, so riders will be treated to a glimpse into the life of the cattle-men and women that work this relentless land.

And what would a fitting finale be to this epic Rallye? How about rolling into Alice Springs for the start of the 2018 Tatts Finke Desert Race.

The KTM Australia Adventure Rallye is about offering a great experience to our ORANGE adventure riders – and what better way to do that than with an epic days-days exploring the best that the Northern Territory has to offer on your KTM adventure bike. Bring old friends or make new ones, in the spirit of adventure riding, the Rallye is about getting back to the basics.

Registrations for the 2018 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye Outback Run open November 17th, 2017 and more information on the event can be found at www.ktm-adventure-rally.com (link).