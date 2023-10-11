MXoN 2023

To get another view of what went down at Ernee over the weekend for the 2023 Motocross of Nations we checked in with a fella that was there on the ground in France over the weekend that many of you may have heard of.

We are well familiar these days with Aussie racers heading to the states to have a crack at, and now winning AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships, but it was a young bloke from Western Australia that paved the way.

Jeff Leisk was the first Aussie to hit the American motocross scene and score some major successes on the international stage, both in America and also in Europe.

Jeff won a swag of championship titles in Australia before going on to be the first Aussie to podium in both AMA Motocross and Supercross events.

In his first full season on the World Motocross Grand Prix circuit Jeff clinched second place in the 1989 500 cc World Championship after a number of race and round wins. He retired from racing the following year, while still at a relatively young 27-years-of-age.

Leisk then went into business where he helped build the KTM brand in Australia. In some years KTM actually sold more motorcycles in Australia than they did in any other market in the world. Jeff stepped down from his position as General Manager of the KTM Group AU/NZ in 2020.

So, he knows a bit about dirtbikes, racing and the motorcycling industry as a whole. He was on the ground at Ernee over the weekend so I got him on the telling bone for a quick chat about MXoN, and a few other things…

Jeff Leisk on MXoN 2023

Trev – You raced MXoN back in the day, on a CR500. Leading Australia to fourth with team-mates Craig Dack on a YZ250 and Glen Bell on a CR125. That was also in France, Villars sous Ecot, rather than Ernee. But last weekend must have brought back some great memories from your time racing in Europe?

Jeff Leisk – “Yeah it did actually, that was in 1988, but that particular event was very similar, massive crowd, similar track to this, really undulating, kind of a hard pack sort of surface. One part of that race back in 88 that stood out was that I was running second behind Ron Lechien and had Jean Michel Bayle up my ass on a 125, the French crowd cheering him on. Eventually he hunted me down. So it was sort of a humbling experience I’ve got to say.”

Trev – So you bumped into your old team-mate over the weekend, and other guys you knew from racing there in the 80s and 90s?

Jeff Leisk – “It was good to catch up with Dave Thorpe, and there was obviously a bunch of other people I hadn’t seen in some time. It’s always great to catch up, and talk about the good ole days. That was fun.”

Trev – For me it was interesting to see the contrasting riding styles, and the differing bike set-ups that went with that. This stood out the most for me in the first moto with Jorge Prado looking so smooth and his bike equally smooth as silk, contrasting with Febvre looking like a man possessed on the Kawasaki. Ultimately Febvre won that battle, but it was a case study in the different ways to get around a track but still the lap-times be almost identical. Did the comparison between those two strike you also?

Jeff Leisk – “It was pretty noticeable actually, just in comments from the riders, they all say it’s a pretty gnarly track and I think I mentioned earlier, it’s actually an old school track.

“American tracks are generally ripped and watered and have a lot of ruts, this wasn’t heavily ripped and was hard packed, and was slippery and hard to get a hold of.

“I think when you watched Febvre around the track, obviously he’s ridden that track many times in the past, his bike was just bouncing around more, and you could say he was way more aggressive on the bike, but at the end of the day he was still able to get the job done.”

Trev – When we were hanging out at the Isle of Man TT a few months ago, amongst many things, we talked about how good the Lawrence boys were going in America. You mentioned that it was almost like Jett had found a new way to ride a motorcycle. His ride from behind on that track in the opening moto scything his way through the field was pretty epic, then to dominate his final race of the weekend. He just looks different to anyone else out there…

Jeff Leisk – “He does you know, but as good as what Jett is, I think the conditions probably just caught him out a little bit. You could see, it was obviously a very steep track, lots of elevations up and down and a lot of off-camber, so you could see it was a bit of a struggle to get the power down. I’m not sure how the US bikes are set up to put power down – it just didn’t seem quite there on the day, but nonetheless, as we saw, the guy just does things on the bike and on the track that nobody else does. It was amazing to be honest, to be there and see how he attacked the track, versus other riders.”

Trev – Who or what were the surprises of MXoN for you?

Jeff Leisk – “I think the riders. Obviously we know that the French team was an exceptionally strong team, but I think Tom Vialle on the 250. That was probably the stand out rider of the event. Finishing second in his second moto, I think on a 250 getting great starts and his pace was phenomenal, so he really backed up all the other French boys, Febvre, Renaux on the 450s in a perfect way.

“So I sort of analysed the event and what could Australia have done, but I don’t think we quite had the depth there. In saying that, if you look at Hunter, he just came off some injuries, so you’ve got to tip your hat to him to bounce back from that to do what he did. I even think Dean Ferris did an amazing job, he did us proud and flew the flag as high as he could. Our boys did their best, but our best just wasn’t good enough.”

Trev – Hunter was coming back from that injury and did great, and Deano of course ended up on the deck pretty hard in the qualifying heat, but bounced back and carded some good results and held his head high, finishing ahead of a couple of the Americans and a lot of other names we know

You are doing this semi-retirement thing pretty well Jeff… Just in the past couple of months you’ve hit the Isle of Man TT, Mugello MotoGP with Mick Doohan, then of course most recently MXoN, what’s next on your agenda?

Jeff Leisk – “Probably hoping to get more involved in Motocross of Nations, on the fund-raising side to help people, we obviously had a tremendous opportunity with the Lawrence boys, and with this result it’s got to elevate the level of interest back in Australia. Hopefully with the committee and team to open it up a bit more for fans to attend, Matterley Basin next year, so hopefully we can do better fund-raising and that Australia has everything it needs.

“We’ll probably spend some time in America soon and get some early races there next year, supercross and stuff like that. I’m still a bit of a sprint car maniac, so I’ll probably catch some of those while we’re over there too.”

Trev – That’s great that you are still so passionate and involved in the sport Jeff and trying to help it grow. There are not many Aussies that have done anything in motocross, supercross, enduro or rally without getting a leg up from you somewhere along their journey.

For many of us, depending on age, Jeff Leisk is perhaps firstly as a demon on a Honda CR500, but then in the next stage of your life you went into senior management within KTM Australia. Now with that chapter behind you, the new and developing story is your association with Stark Varg, a machine that seems to potentially take the sport of motocross in a new direction. How did that come about, and what is your role in the company?

Jeff Leisk – “Honestly, I got a call out of the blue one day, going back a few years ago now, and ironically I actually owned a KTM Freeride E-XC, so having experienced that bike I sort of recognised that the platform, the electric powered bike, had a lot of potential and particularly from my point of view, I see it as a great way to bring more people into the sport of motorcycling.

“So when I got the call from Anton out of the blue, I was already sort of half on board with electric you could say, and yeah I came on board to help establish the dealer networks in Australia and New Zealand and set up subsidiaries in both countries, and now that we’re sort of down the track a fair bit, I’ve got Mike Sleeter on board for national sales manager for both markets, and I’ve now taken on a more senior advisor role in the southern hemisphere.

“Dealers are now taking delivery of their first demos, and they’ve got customers on those bikes, and we’re very close to filling up some containers and getting some decent numbers down to Australia and New Zealand. So a very exciting phase of Stark future, and obviously getting lots of bikes in customer hands. The product is just sensational, and I’m convinced its going to be a great way forward.”

Trev – Are we going to see any enduro tuned bikes down the track, or how far away might that be?

Jeff Leisk – “There’s no doubt Stark is a company that want to expand their product portfolio, they built a factory that has capability up to 120,000 units annually, we’ve sort of been sitting on around 20,000 orders for the Stark Varg. But I’m not in a position to talk about enduro. Obviously if you want to talk about enduro, we all know that’s a sizeable market, probably 3-4 larger than motocross, so I think if you’re in that space you’re going to look at it.”

Trev – Thanks for the chat Jeff, enjoy the rest of your time in Europe.

Final Standings MXGP 2023 Motocross of Nations

France 14 Australia 34 Italy 43 Germany 47 Belgium 55 Switzerland 55 Spain 59 USA 65 Slovenia 85 Great Britain 89 Estonia 91 Latvia 109 Rep. of South Africa 127 New Zealand 137 Czech Republic 150 Norway 157 Brazil 159 Finland 171

MXGP Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Roczen, Ken GER 3 2 5 2 Prado, Jorge ESP 2 4 6 3 Lawrence, Jett AUS 6 1 7 4 Febvre, Romain FRA 1 7 8 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI 4 6 10 6 Gajser, Tim SLO 7 5 12 7 Forato, Alberto ITA 12 8 20 8 Geerts, Jago BEL 9 14 23 9 Plessinger, Aaron USA 5 18 23 10 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED 15 9 24 11 Watson, Ben GBR 17 13 30 12 Jonass, Pauls LAT 13 17 30 13 Östlund, Alvin SWE 23 19 42 14 Leok, Tanel EST 29 21 50 15 Cooper, Cody NZL 26 32 58 16 Lima, Eduardo BRA 32 29 61 17 Toendel, Cornelius NOR 38 24 62 18 Durow, Cameron Anthony RSA 31 31 62 19 Kovar, Vaclav CZE 37 27 64 20 Sihvonen, Miro FIN 36 33 69

MX2 Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA 8 2 10 2 Lawrence, Hunter AUS 10 5 15 3 de Wolf, Kay NED 11 9 20 4 Adamo, Andrea ITA 18 4 22 5 Laengenfelder, Simon GER 14 11 25 6 Hampshire, RJ USA 16 10 26 7 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA 22 13 35 8 Gilbert, Josh GBR 21 15 36 9 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias EST 20 18 38 10 Coenen, Lucas BEL 19 19 38 11 Pancar, Jan SLO 25 14 39 12 Oliver, Oriol ESP 24 22 46 13 Tonus, Arnaud SUI 27 24 51 14 Mikula, Julius CZE 30 26 56 15 Horgmo, Kevin NOR 40 21 61 16 Bresolin, Guilherme BRA 35 27 62 17 Scott, James NZL 34 30 64 18 Bengtsson, Filip SWE 33 31 64 19 Weckman, Emil FIN 28 38 66 20 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT 39 28 67

Open Overall

Pos Rider Nat R1 R2 Total 1 Renaux, Maxime FRA 1 3 4 2 Everts, Liam BEL 3 10 13 3 Bonacorsi, Andrea ITA 8 11 19 4 Guillod, Valentin SUI 6 15 21 5 Ferris, Dean AUS 12 16 28 6 Kullas, Harri EST 20 12 32 7 Fernandez, Ruben ESP 7 28 35 8 Craig, Christian USA 16 20 36 9 Koch, Tom GER 17 25 42 10 Mewse, Conrad GBR 25 23 48 11 Harwood, Hamish NZL 23 26 49 12 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT 29 22 51 13 Wright, Jesse RSA 33 30 63 14 Teresak, Jakub CZE 32 35 67 15 Bubnic, Miha SLO 35 34 69 16 Santos, Fabio BRA 37 36 73 17 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR 34 – 34 18 Haavisto, Jere FIN 36 – 36

Race 3 (MXGP + Open) – Classification

Pos Rider Bike Diff. First 1 Lawrence, Jett Honda 35m25.550 2 Roczen, Ken Suzuki +0m07.295 3 Renaux, Maxime Yamaha +0m11.349 4 Prado, Jorge GASGAS +0m12.854 5 Gajser, Tim Honda +0m21.737 6 Seewer, Jeremy Yamaha +0m23.245 7 Febvre, Romain Kawasaki +1m01.929 8 Forato, Alberto KTM +1m05.270 9 Vlaanderen, Calvin Yamaha +1m13.321 10 Everts, Liam KTM +1m19.073 11 Bonacorsi, Andrea Yamaha +1m35.141 12 Kullas, Harri Yamaha +1m38.632 13 Watson, Ben Beta +1m39.967 14 Geerts, Jago Yamaha +1m50.556 15 Guillod, Valentin Honda +1m56.893 16 Ferris, Dean KTM +1m59.967 17 Jonass, Pauls Honda 1 lap 18 Plessinger, Aaron KTM 1 lap 19 Östlund, Alvin Honda 1 lap 20 Craig, Christian Husqvarna 1 lap 21 Leok, Tanel Husqvarna 1 lap 22 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts Yamaha 1 lap 23 Mewse, Conrad Honda 1 lap 24 Toendel, Cornelius Honda 1 lap 25 Koch, Tom KTM 1 lap 26 Harwood, Hamish KTM 1 lap 27 Kovar, Vaclav KTM 1 lap 28 Fernandez, Ruben Honda 1 lap 29 Lima, Eduardo Husqvarna 1 lap 30 Wright, Jesse Yamaha 1 lap 31 Durow, Cameron Anthony KTM 2 laps 32 Cooper, Cody GASGAS 2 laps 33 Sihvonen, Miro Husqvarna 2 laps 34 Bubnic, Miha KTM 3 laps 35 Teresak, Jakub Husqvarna 15 laps 36 Santos, Fabio Yamaha 18 laps

Race 2 (MX2 + Open) – Classification

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Renaux, Maxime Yamaha 34m00.428 2 Vialle, Tom KTM +0m00.882 3 Everts, Liam KTM +0m17.342 4 Adamo, Andrea KTM +0m20.937 5 Lawrence, Hunter Honda +0m30.599 6 Guillod, Valentin Honda +0m38.812 7 Fernandez, Ruben Honda +0m43.751 8 Bonacorsi, Andrea Yamaha +0m46.180 9 de Wolf, Kay Husqvarna +0m46.878 10 Hampshire, RJ Husqvarna +0m49.211 11 Laengenfelder, Simon GASGAS +1m00.484 12 Ferris, Dean KTM +1m21.091 13 Mc Lellan, Camden Honda +1m33.118 14 Pancar, Jan KTM +1m36.573 15 Gilbert, Josh Honda +1m39.265 16 Craig, Christian Husqvarna +1m41.602 17 Koch, Tom KTM 1m42.488 18 Talviku, Jorgen-Matthias Husqvarna +1m43.806 19 Coenen, Lucas Husqvarna +1m44.089 20 Kullas, Harri Yamaha +1m45.640 21 Horgmo, Kevin Kawasaki +1m54.820 22 Oliver, Oriol KTM +1m56.834 23 Harwood, Hamish KTM +2m00.733 24 Tonus, Arnaud Yamaha +2m12.730 25 Mewse, Conrad Honda 1 lap 26 Mikula, Julius Yamaha 1 lap 27 Bresolin, Guilherme Yamaha 1 lap 28 Reisulis, Janis Martins Yamaha 1 lap 29 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts Yamaha 1 lap 30 Scott, James Yamaha 1 lap 31 Bengtsson, Filip KTM 1 lap 32 Teresak, Jakub Husqvarna 1 lap 33 Wright, Jesse Yamaha 1 lap 34 Fredriksen, Hakon Yamaha 2 laps 35 Bubnic, Miha KTM 2 laps 36 Haavisto, Jere KTM 10 laps 37 Santos, Fabio Yamaha 10 laps 38 Weckman, Emil Honda 12 laps

Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) – Classification