Ducati celebrate 25 years of Monster

Twenty-five years have passed since the first Monster left the factory in Borgo Panigale, Bologna and the original presentation at “Intermot” international exhibition in Cologne in 1992, while this Ducati model has continued to lead the nakedbike sector, generating a devoted community of enthusiasts.

The Ducati Monster’s importance to the brand can’t be understated, with the original offering a return to a sporty yet comfortable offering, featuring the trellis frame and V-Twin engine, with the stripped back nakedbike styling. This continues to this day, with the Monster an instantly recognisable piece of motoring heritage.

By 2005 the Monster line, which has offered a variety of model and capacity options over the years, was responsible for half of Ducati’s sales. The Monster also started life as a more price orientated option, and while there was some talk of Ducati competing in the cruiser market at the time, the Monster proved an easy fit for a similar rider, and much more inline with the brand’s performance orientated image.

In 2018 in Australia the Monster is available in a 797 and 797 Plus, 821, and variety of 1200 models, while the 797 based LAMS 659 makes a triumphant return, offering a direct stepping stone to the Monster family for new and returning riders. Ducati’s 659 Monster has proven a strong seller in Australia, showing the level of popularity these bikes possess.

Ducati Monster 25th Anniversary

It’s an important anniversary for Ducati, a moment full of activities and initiatives to celebrate this significant landmark. Among the events is a Monster rally organised in France at the “Sunday Ride Classic 2018”, an international event dedicated to collectors’ bikes to be held at the “Paul Ricard” Circuit in Le Castellet during the afternoon of 24 March.

Ducati and the European DOCs (Ducati Owners Clubs) involved in the event have called Monsteristi together to stage a racetrack parade to celebrate the anniversary in spectacular fashion. The invitation to take part in this peaceful invasion of the circuit is open to all Monster owners who need only to register for the event and turn up at the track.

March 5 is another date to remember. Exactly 25 years ago, the first Monster came off the Ducati production line in Borgo Panigale, Bologna. This year, to mark the anniversary, an original Monster 900 MY1993 is on display at the Ducati Museum. The bike, obtained via a collector and enthusiast who kept it in excellent condition, is ready to be admired by the museum’s thousands of visitors in the room dedicated to this iconic and historic motorcycle.

Lots more events aimed at celebrating the 25th anniversary of Ducati’s first nakedbike are planned for the 2018 World Ducati Week, the world’s largest Ducati rally, held every two years, which gathers together thousands of enthusiasts. The event will be held July 20-22 2018 at the Marco Simoncelli Misano World Circuit in Misano Adriatico. Yet another reason not to miss this fantastic occasion.