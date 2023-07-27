Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario

Ducati celebrates 30 years of the Monster with an anniversary model in a numbered series limited to only 500 units.

The Monster 30° Anniversario version is the Bologna based manufacturer’s tribute to a motorcycle model that helped the company survive some difficult times on the way to becoming the powerhouse that the Ducati brand now is.

This special version maintains the iconic features of the Monster models: wide bars and no fairing.

A Tricolour 30th Anniversary livery inspired by the sportiest Monsters of the past. This livery celebrates Made in Italy and is embellished by the gold colour of the rims, specially made for this model, and of the Öhlins NIX30 fork.

Other distinctive elements of this model are a seat embellished with an embroidered 30-year logo and the dedicated animation of the dashboard that starts when the ignition is switched on.

Finally, each motorcycle is made unique by a plate on the upper clamp with the model’s name and copy number, certificate of authenticity and dedicated motorcycle cover.

The Monster 30° Anniversario is equipped with components which, in addition to enhancing its appearance, also improve its dynamic qualities and allow it to arrive at a kerb weight of 184 kg, or 4 kg less than the standard model, already the benchmark in the category for lightness. This milestone is even more important if we consider that components, and therefore weight, such as the Öhlins steering damper and the windshield have been added compared to the standard model.

The Monster is powered by the Testastretta 11° engine, a liquid-cooled 4-valve twin-cylinder with desmodromic timing and 111 horsepower. An extremely reliable and undemanding engine from the point of view of maintenance, thanks to main intervals spread over time (15,000 km for oil changes and 30,000 km for valve clearance checks).

The fully adjustable Öhlins suspension boasts a fork that is 0.6 kg lighter than the one used on the Monster and Monster+, and improves the feeling, as well as increasing ground clearance and consequently lean angle. The suspension set-up leans to the sporty side of the equation.

Brembo Stylema front calipers and aluminium flanges for the 320 mm front brake discs (0.5 kg lighter than standard on the Monster) and makes the Monster 30° Anniversario perform better in braking and nimbler thanks to a reduction of inertia at the front end. The bike’s nimble character is further improved thanks to the brand-new forged rims, which reduce unsprung weight by 1.86 kg, decreasing the moment of inertia of the front wheel by 21.8 per cent and the rear by 26.9 per cent.

Standard equipment includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control, all of which can be adjusted to different levels of intervention.

The sporty character of the new Monster 30° Anniversario is also highlighted by the fitment of Launch Control.

Three Riding Modes – Sport, Road and Wet – allow the Monster’s character to be shaped according to the rider’s tastes and needs. Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3″ colour TFT dashboard, featuring racing graphics that recall those of the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter and a complete set of information on the left, including that of the gear engaged.

“30° Anniversario” celebrative livery with Tricolore style*

Plate with bike name and number (XXX/500)*

Dedicated dashboard animation at the key-on*

Sport rider seat shape with logo*

937 cm3 Testastretta 11° engine

Max Power: 111 CV @ 9.250 rpm

Max torque: 9,5 kgm @ 6.500 rpmStreet-legal Termignoni slip-on*

Kerb weight: 184 kg *

Aluminium front frame

Lightened, GFRP subframe

Aluminium swingarm

Öhlins steering damper*

Öhlins NIX30 fork *

Öhlins rear shock *

Forged Aluminium wheels (-1.86 kg/- 4 lb vs Monster cast wheels) *

Front and rear mudguards in carbon fibre*

Full-LED lighting system with sweeping indicators

Color, 4.3” TFT cockpit with fuel level and gear indicator

Riding Modes (3 configurations) recalibrated according to the new chassis. New Wet Riding Mode *

Cornering ABS on 3 levels, with front-only mode

DTC (8 levels) and DWC (4 levels)

Launch Control (3 levels)

Brembo front brake setup; 320 mm discs with aluminium inner flanges, Stylema® monobloc calipers, radial master cylinder and synthered pads*

Hydraulic clutch command, radial master cylinder

Seat height: 840 mm

DQS up/down

Li-Ion battery*

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires*

Front cowl*

Passenger seat cover*

Dedicated bike cover*

Certificate of authenticity*

*Exclusive equipment for Monster 30° Anniversario