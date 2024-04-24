BMW R 12 nineT and R 12
BMW Motorrad is relentless in its efforts to always be evolving and enhancing its iconic Boxer-twin range.
It recently filled the Deus Cafe in Camperdown with a host of gleaming new R 12 and R 12 nineT BMWs, invited the media, and gave it an introduction to just what the factory is offering customers for 2024 with these two models.
Deus has long been a customising centre for bikes, and since BMW views it R12 range as a platform for just such customisation, and Deus has an excellent in-house cafe, you couldn’t have asked for a better venue. Sipping beer while you consider how an R12 could be enhanced, improved, and individualised, using the big range of factory aftermarket goodies, is a great way to spend an evening.
BMW Motorrad is clearly on a roll. Its record-setting sales in 2023, with 209,257 units sold, is a great milestone for the manufacturer. Its now-standard five-year warranty will eventually push the other manufacturers into following suit, and of course, its famous BMW Safari ensures the brand remains a strong focal point for existing and repeat customers, as well as offering prospective buyers a true, brand-focused “experience” .
But that aside, the two new R 12s, were this evening’s stars, and the emphasis was on the ergonomics and overall style of the two machines.
For 2024, the R 12 runs a 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear, a taller 754mm seat height, and 60.7-degree steering-head angle. The R 12 nineT is markedly different, with dual 17-inch wheels, a much taller 795mm seat height, and a 63.2-degree steering-head angle. It’s also been put on a diet, shaving the weight down to 220kg, which is seven kg lighter than the standard R 12.
It’s about offering buyers to vastly different rider-dynamics. The nineT is all about a more cafe racer-inspired stance, and the standard R 12 is angled at the customers after a more cruiser-themed bike.
2024 BMW R 12/R 12 nineT Highlights
- Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxe engine
- R 12 nineT – 80 kW @ 7000 rpm, 115 Nm at 6500 rpm
- R 12 70 kW @ 6500 rpm 110 Nm at 6000 rpm
- Double silencer with conical mufflers
- New airbox under seat
- One-piece tubular spaceframe with bolt-on sub-frame
- Paralever swingarm, with angled rear spring strut
- Radial-mount four-piston calipers, steel flex brake lines
- Dual 310 mm front rotors, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
- Three ride modes (nine T), two ride modes (R 12)
- DTC and engine drag torque control standard
- New classic round instruments, USB-C, 12V sockets
- LED lighting, Keyless Ride
- Three paintwork options per model
As stated earlier, BMW Motorrad wants buyers to think of these bikes as blank canvasses to be individualised – preferably from the extensive BMW catalogue. Of course, ABS Pro, cast aluminium wheels, DRLs, two riding modes and keyless ride, are standard across both models. The more price-point-accessible option of the two is the R 12, which kicks off at $20,120 + ORC. Then it’s all up to you. Scroll down past the gallery for a full list of options and what they may set you back.
Want to make a statement? Look no further than the quite stunning Option 719 version in Avus Silver Metallic, which starts at $27,590 + ORC.
By contrast, the R 12 nineT starts from $23,990. But that’s understandable, given its aimed at the more demanding rider, so there’s some beefing up of the package with fully adjustable forks, cast aluminium wheels, and an additional riding mode.
One has to wonder when BMW will make its new 1300cc donk, which it debuted in the new GS, THE engine for this range. But the smaller 1170 cc Boxer-twin fitted to these, is still a pretty sweet powerplant, punching out 115Nm of torque at 6000rpm.
Typical for BMW – and like the Roctane I’d previously tested – the attention to detail and build-quality is top-notch, and this is evident throughout the range of accessories being offered. I’m predicting the Akrapovic pipe will be a huge seller.
And, if you didn’t know, BMW Motorrad Australia has rolled out a very cool new feature, or perhaps “service”, for its customers. It’s called the BMW Online Stock Locator, which allows you to order the exact goodies you want on your next motorcycle and get it sent direct to your local dealer. So gone are the days of your local dealer not having the bike in the colour you want, or with the options you need. Go online, configure your bike, press the button, wait to be contacted to be advised your new bike is ready to collect – just as you ordered it.
BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 Gallery
BMW R 12 nineT: $23,990 +ORC
- 1,170cc 2-cylinder engine air-/oil cooled
- 12.0:1 compression
- EU5, 80kW (109hp) @ 7,000rpm
- 115Nm at 6,000rpm
- Shaft drive
- ABS Pro
- Cast aluminium wheels
- BMW Motorrad ABS
- Paralever
- Twin disc front brake
- DTC
- Rear pre-load Adjustable
- Steering Stabiliser
- Radial front brake calliper
- Upside Down fork (adjustable rebound, compression stage and spring preload)
- 12V socket
- Rev Counter
- Dynamic Brake Light
- Electronic immobiliser
- LED Flashing turn indicator/taillight/headlight/Daytime Riding Lights
- USB Port
- On-board computer
- Riding Modes
- Clutch/Handbrake lever adjustable
- Keyless Ride
- Chrome-plated header
- Aluminium fuel tank
- 15.5 litre fuel capacity
- Weight: 220kg wet
- Seat height: Standard 795mm
Option program
- Comfort Package (Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control): $1,440
- Headlight Pro: $300
- Tyre Pressure Control: $380
- Anti theft Alarm: $385
- Connected Ride Control: $425
- Digital Display: $185
- Single Seater: $455
- Option 719 Wheel Classic: $835
BMW R 12 nineT HL: $26,990 +ORC
Includes all specification of the R 12 nineT and adds the following:
- Comfort Package
- Headlight Pro
- Tyre Pressure Control
- Connected Ride Control
- Single Seater
Option program
- Anti theft Alarm: $385
- Digital Display: $185
BMW R 12 nineT Option 719: $30,590 +ORC
Includes all specification of the R 12 nineT and adds the following:
- Style Option 719 (Single Seater, Option 719 Billet Pack Classic, Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow II, Aluminium Windshield)
- Option 719 Wheels Classic
BMW R 12: $20,210 +ORC
- 1,170cc 2-cylinder engine air-/oil cooled
- 12.0:1 compression
- EU5+, 70kW (95hp) @ 6,500rpm
- 110Nm at 6,000rpm
- Shaft drive
- ABS Pro
- Cast Aluminium Wheels
- BMW Motorrad ABS
- Paralever
- Twin disc front brake
- DTC
- Rear Pre-load adjustable
- Steering Stabiliser
- Radial Front Brake Calliper
- Upside down forks (Adjustable rebound, compression stage and spring preload)
- 12V Socket
- Rev Counter
- Dynamic brake light
- Electronic immobiliser
- LED indicator/taillight/headlight/daytime riding light
- USB port
- On-board computer
- Riding Modes
- Clutch/Handbrake lever adjustable
- Keyless Ride
- 14 litre fuel tank
- Weight: 227kg wet
- Seat height: Standard 754mm
Option program
- Comfort Package (Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control): $1,485
- Passenger Kit: $300
- Design Option Exhaust Pipe: $160
- Headlight Pro: $300
- Tyre Pressure Control: $380
- Anti theft Alarm: $385
- Connected Ride Control: $425
- Digital Display: $185
- Option 719 Wheel Classic: $835
- Option 719 Wheels Classic II $835
BMW R 12 HL: $23,260 +ORC
Includes all specification of the R 12 and adds the following:
- Comfort Package
- Design Option Exhaust Pipe
- Headlight Pro
- Tyre Pressure Control
- Connected Ride Control
- Passenger Kit
- Option 719 Wheels Classic II $835
Option program
- Anti theft Alarm: $385
- Digital Display: $185
BMW R 12 Option 719: $27,590 +ORC
Includes all specification of the R 12 HL and adds the following:
- Style Option 719 (Design Option Exhaust Pipe, Option 719 Seat Bench,
- Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow I & II)
- Option 719 Wheels Classic or Option 719 Wheels Classic II