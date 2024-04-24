BMW R 12 nineT and R 12

BMW Motorrad is relentless in its efforts to always be evolving and enhancing its iconic Boxer-twin range.

It recently filled the Deus Cafe in Camperdown with a host of gleaming new R 12 and R 12 nineT BMWs, invited the media, and gave it an introduction to just what the factory is offering customers for 2024 with these two models.

Deus has long been a customising centre for bikes, and since BMW views it R12 range as a platform for just such customisation, and Deus has an excellent in-house cafe, you couldn’t have asked for a better venue. Sipping beer while you consider how an R12 could be enhanced, improved, and individualised, using the big range of factory aftermarket goodies, is a great way to spend an evening.

BMW Motorrad is clearly on a roll. Its record-setting sales in 2023, with 209,257 units sold, is a great milestone for the manufacturer. Its now-standard five-year warranty will eventually push the other manufacturers into following suit, and of course, its famous BMW Safari ensures the brand remains a strong focal point for existing and repeat customers, as well as offering prospective buyers a true, brand-focused “experience” .

But that aside, the two new R 12s, were this evening’s stars, and the emphasis was on the ergonomics and overall style of the two machines.

For 2024, the R 12 runs a 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear, a taller 754mm seat height, and 60.7-degree steering-head angle. The R 12 nineT is markedly different, with dual 17-inch wheels, a much taller 795mm seat height, and a 63.2-degree steering-head angle. It’s also been put on a diet, shaving the weight down to 220kg, which is seven kg lighter than the standard R 12.

It’s about offering buyers to vastly different rider-dynamics. The nineT is all about a more cafe racer-inspired stance, and the standard R 12 is angled at the customers after a more cruiser-themed bike.

2024 BMW R 12/R 12 nineT Highlights

Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxe engine

R 12 nineT – 80 kW @ 7000 rpm, 115 Nm at 6500 rpm

R 12 70 kW @ 6500 rpm 110 Nm at 6000 rpm

Double silencer with conical mufflers

New airbox under seat

One-piece tubular spaceframe with bolt-on sub-frame

Paralever swingarm, with angled rear spring strut

Radial-mount four-piston calipers, steel flex brake lines

Dual 310 mm front rotors, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

Three ride modes (nine T), two ride modes (R 12)

DTC and engine drag torque control standard

New classic round instruments, USB-C, 12V sockets

LED lighting, Keyless Ride

Three paintwork options per model

As stated earlier, BMW Motorrad wants buyers to think of these bikes as blank canvasses to be individualised – preferably from the extensive BMW catalogue. Of course, ABS Pro, cast aluminium wheels, DRLs, two riding modes and keyless ride, are standard across both models. The more price-point-accessible option of the two is the R 12, which kicks off at $20,120 + ORC. Then it’s all up to you. Scroll down past the gallery for a full list of options and what they may set you back.

Want to make a statement? Look no further than the quite stunning Option 719 version in Avus Silver Metallic, which starts at $27,590 + ORC.

By contrast, the R 12 nineT starts from $23,990. But that’s understandable, given its aimed at the more demanding rider, so there’s some beefing up of the package with fully adjustable forks, cast aluminium wheels, and an additional riding mode.

One has to wonder when BMW will make its new 1300cc donk, which it debuted in the new GS, THE engine for this range. But the smaller 1170 cc Boxer-twin fitted to these, is still a pretty sweet powerplant, punching out 115Nm of torque at 6000rpm.

Typical for BMW – and like the Roctane I’d previously tested – the attention to detail and build-quality is top-notch, and this is evident throughout the range of accessories being offered. I’m predicting the Akrapovic pipe will be a huge seller.

And, if you didn’t know, BMW Motorrad Australia has rolled out a very cool new feature, or perhaps “service”, for its customers. It’s called the BMW Online Stock Locator, which allows you to order the exact goodies you want on your next motorcycle and get it sent direct to your local dealer. So gone are the days of your local dealer not having the bike in the colour you want, or with the options you need. Go online, configure your bike, press the button, wait to be contacted to be advised your new bike is ready to collect – just as you ordered it.

BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 Gallery

BMW R 12 nineT: $23,990 +ORC

1,170cc 2-cylinder engine air-/oil cooled

12.0:1 compression

EU5, 80kW (109hp) @ 7,000rpm

115Nm at 6,000rpm

Shaft drive

ABS Pro

Cast aluminium wheels

BMW Motorrad ABS

Paralever

Twin disc front brake

DTC

Rear pre-load Adjustable

Steering Stabiliser

Radial front brake calliper

Upside Down fork (adjustable rebound, compression stage and spring preload)

12V socket

Rev Counter

Dynamic Brake Light

Electronic immobiliser

LED Flashing turn indicator/taillight/headlight/Daytime Riding Lights

USB Port

On-board computer

Riding Modes

Clutch/Handbrake lever adjustable

Keyless Ride

Chrome-plated header

Aluminium fuel tank

15.5 litre fuel capacity

Weight: 220kg wet

Seat height: Standard 795mm

Option program

Comfort Package (Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control): $1,440

Headlight Pro: $300

Tyre Pressure Control: $380

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Connected Ride Control: $425

Digital Display: $185

Single Seater: $455

Option 719 Wheel Classic: $835

BMW R 12 nineT HL: $26,990 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 nineT and adds the following:

Comfort Package

Headlight Pro

Tyre Pressure Control

Connected Ride Control

Single Seater

Option program

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Digital Display: $185

BMW R 12 nineT Option 719: $30,590 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 nineT and adds the following:

Style Option 719 (Single Seater, Option 719 Billet Pack Classic, Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow II, Aluminium Windshield)

Option 719 Wheels Classic

BMW R 12: $20,210 +ORC

1,170cc 2-cylinder engine air-/oil cooled

12.0:1 compression

EU5+, 70kW (95hp) @ 6,500rpm

110Nm at 6,000rpm

Shaft drive

ABS Pro

Cast Aluminium Wheels

BMW Motorrad ABS

Paralever

Twin disc front brake

DTC

Rear Pre-load adjustable

Steering Stabiliser

Radial Front Brake Calliper

Upside down forks (Adjustable rebound, compression stage and spring preload)

12V Socket

Rev Counter

Dynamic brake light

Electronic immobiliser

LED indicator/taillight/headlight/daytime riding light

USB port

On-board computer

Riding Modes

Clutch/Handbrake lever adjustable

Keyless Ride

14 litre fuel tank

Weight: 227kg wet

Seat height: Standard 754mm

Option program

Comfort Package (Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, Cruise Control): $1,485

Passenger Kit: $300

Design Option Exhaust Pipe: $160

Headlight Pro: $300

Tyre Pressure Control: $380

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Connected Ride Control: $425

Digital Display: $185

Option 719 Wheel Classic: $835

Option 719 Wheels Classic II $835

BMW R 12 HL: $23,260 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 and adds the following:

Comfort Package

Design Option Exhaust Pipe

Headlight Pro

Tyre Pressure Control

Connected Ride Control

Passenger Kit

Option 719 Wheels Classic II $835

Option program

Anti theft Alarm: $385

Digital Display: $185

BMW R 12 Option 719: $27,590 +ORC

Includes all specification of the R 12 HL and adds the following: