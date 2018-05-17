On the eve of the GP of France in Le Mans Aprilia has confirmed Aleix Espargaró will continue on the Aprilia RS-GP for MotoGP season 2019 and 2020.

Aleix Espargarò

“I am very happy to stay with Aprilia for another two years. For the first time in my career, I am able to have stability and this is important to improve and grow together. I have a sole objective, an obsession and that is to take the RS-GP to the podium. I wish to thank Aprilia and my entire team. We will continue working at 100% through 2020.”

Overall, in MotoGP, Aleix Espargarò has taken two pole positions and a podium finish. An excellent seventh place in the rider standings was his best position at the end of a championship season, back in 2014 with Forward Yamaha. One of the poles also came on the Yamaha, while the other came on a Suzuki Ecstar machine in 2015.

Espargaro joined Aprilia at the beginning of 2017 and bagged a total of 62-points to finish that year 15th in the championship standings. This year he has only managed a single points scoring finish, a tenth place in America netting him six championship points.

Aleix’s confirmation guarantees further continuity to the still young Aprilia project in the premier motorcycle racing class, with the goal of capitalising on the hard work done since their return to MotoGP and achieving those results which, since the latter part of last season, have appeared to be close on several occasions.

28-year-old Espargaró is seen to be a fundamental component of Aprilia’s development path, the benefits of which are expected to flow throughout the entire Piaggio Group of brands.

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing Manager

“This renewal is first and foremost acknowledgement of Aleix’s qualities. He is a fast rider and an exemplary professional. From the time he arrived, he has brought passion and motivation to the garage with a positive effect on the entire team. His contribution to the growth of the RS-GP is undeniable and I am certain that the next two years will allow us to achieve important results and above all that they will bring us back to involving, thrilling and inspiring young people and the many fans that Aprilia has all over the world The signs are there, so giving the technical project continuity with a rider who knows the team and bike well lets us plan development in the best possible way with an eye to the future.”

MotoGP Championship Points