2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Four – Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0,0 de España

Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

It is time for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship to start its European tour, and the first stop is nowhere else than at the iconic Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, which will host the Gran Premio de España.

Already making history in the premier class after he became in Austin the youngest ever rider to take back-to-back podiums at 19 years old and 325 days, a big round awaits rookie star Pedro Acosta this week in Jerez as he is set to race for the first time in MotoGP on home soil.

One thing is sure: there will be many Spanish fans eager to witness the young phenom do his things on track after the first three rounds that were more than impressive. Acosta has already bagged 54-points and holds down fourth place in the championship as he prepares to race on home soil this weekend.

Pedro Acosta

P4 in the championship – 54 points

“The first race at home arrives and it comes at a very good time. We have just made two podiums in a row and I am looking forward to racing in Jerez.

“I have no pressure, what I have is the desire to go out on the track in front of what are probably the best fans in the world.

“Our objectives for this weekend remain the same as always, to enjoy ourselves to the fullest and try to continue with this work dynamic.

“It is true that Jerez is one of my favourite circuits, and in addition, our test team has trained here a lot, so I am sure that the bike will do well.

“We also know as a fact that the RC16 does well in Jerez looking at 2023 results, and it motivates me even more to go out and give it my all since Friday in the first session. We’ll see what happens.”

