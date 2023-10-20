Aleix Espargaro Interview

Friday – Australian GP

Trev was in the press scrum on completion of proceedings on Friday at Phillip Island and reports in with some quotes.

On pace for the day:

Aleix Espargaro: “I lost a lot of time in the last corner, I’m a lot slower than last year, my best time lap is about half-a-second slower than last year, but I lose almost all the half-second in the last quarter.”

What can be done to help you in the last corner?

Espargaro: “Very good question. If you know tell me. There is a bump and my bike is not turning, so I just went wide. I don’t want to turn with the throttle, because it means by increasing the spin you can turn in the second part, but destroy the tyre. So you want to turn at the beginning without the front, but I cannot at the moment, the bike is going wide. So we have to analyse and work on that place.”

Rest of the track, are you happy?

Espargaro: “It’s not bad, obviously I did not shine a lot in these afternoon sessions, because everyone started with the soft, I was with the medium, Fabio, the rest of the Aprilia. I was P1 of the medium tyres and I’m very happy with my pace. Obviously not as fast as the soft. But if the long race is tomorrow I think we did a good job by insisting with the medium.”

And about the race being tomorrow?

Espargaro: “Its exactly the same, my opinion this is the most far away race in the world, so we came here and if there is any possibility Sunday is bad, maybe to change the race and put a good show, a long race for the people, for the championship point and everything, and if Sunday the conditions are good enough in the wet in the wind, to run the sprint. But I think it’s fair and good enough, to do the long race tomorrow.”

MotoGP Friday Afternoon Practice Results

B. Binder 1:27.943 J. Miller +0.148 M. Viñales +0.269 J. Martin +0.279 P. Espargaro +0.420 M. Bezzecchi +0.425 F. Di Giannantonio +0.509 E. Bastianini +0.510 A. Espargaro +0.513 J. Zarco +0.513 F. Bagnaia +0.699 A. Rins +0.701 A. Fernandez +0.713 R. Fernandez +0.716 A. Marquez +0.718 M. Marquez +0.847 F. Quartararo +0.994 J. Mir +1.064 L. Marini +1.221 M. Oliveira +1.768 T. Nakagami +1.807 F. Morbidelli +1.965

MotoGP FP1 Resuts

J. Martin 1:29.039 A. Fernandez +0.720 M. Viñales +0.738 B. Binder +1.246 J. Zarco +1.272 M. Bezzecchi +1.395 A. Marquez +1.395 J. Miller +1.414 E. Bastianini +1.425 A. Espargaro +1.441 F. Bagnaia +1.479 M. Marquez +1.575 P. Espargaro +1.636 A. Rins +1.639 R. Fernandez +1.714 F. Di Giannantonio +1.780 T. Nakagami +1.795 F. Quartararo +1.819 F. Morbidelli +1.901 J. Mir +1.933 M. Oliveira +2.124 L. Marini +2.293

