Battle it out at Phillip Islands Go Kart track this holidays

Daily prizes to be won and Go Kart Queen Daniella Daniels’ Lap record to be broken & title to be claimed

Looking for some fun on Phillip Island these holidays? How about taking on the challenge of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit Go Kart track, and beating Daniella’s Kart Record? There’s a new fleet of Sodi RT8 Evo2 Karts fresh from Europe, with lots of thrills to be had.

So who is the fleet-footed Daniella? She’s the Phillip Island Karting Queen after years of go karting at the Island, and it is none other than Daniella Daniels, the 23 year old pre-school teacher from Narre Warren North, who heads the record books for hot lap times in the new Sodi karts.

Running in the Go Karts this week, the circuit called on Daniella to put the new four wheeled machines to the test. She managed a best lap time of 47.419 seconds on the 750 metre Phillip Island Go Kart track which is a replica of the world famous Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Daniella Daniels

“I just love go karting, it’s a passion of mine. I grew up with older brothers and our life was all about cars and bikes and going fast. I’ve never done driver training, I just get out there and go! The new go karts are super special and as the holidays go on, they’ll get run it and they’ll pick up even more pace. It’s a ton of fun and I can’t wait to get back on track.”

Phillip Island Go Karts is open every day of the school holidays, so you have from now till October 8 to make your mark, and there’s daily prizes to be won.

Each day the fastest competitor will win two 10 minute Go Kart sessions valued at $60.00.

Set the fastest time of the two week school holidays period and beat Daniella’s 47.419s record and you’ll bolt to the top of the podium, be graced with the title of Phillip Island’s Go Kart King or Queen and win two 10 minute sessions for you and two mates.

Ensuring a thrilling experience are the new Sodi RT8 Evo2 Go Karts, which feature Honda GX 270cc engines, producing 9 horsepower and will hit top speeds of 65km/h. Other improvements including new easy to use seat adjusters, a higher front blade for greater safety, a new roll bar, seatbelt and body work and a reinforced steering column. With state-of-the-art seats and pedals fitted, the Go Karts can be custom fit for drivers, but you have to be 12 and over 140cm in height to drive.

Go Karting at Phillip Island is super fun for anyone, from the novice, through to the adrenalin junkies. Drivers can race the clock or one another in their quest to set the day’s fastest lap. Lap time print outs are provided for each racer. Times can even be posted to a driver’s Facebook, allowing any top gun to enjoy maximum bragging rights.

Phillip Island Go Karts sits above the circuit’s famous Southern Loop and overlooks Bass Straight. Accessed through the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit Visitor Centre, it’s open from 9.30am till 5.00pm every day of the holidays. No bookings are required.

Go Kart sessions are run in 10 minute blocks, starting at $35.00 for a single 10 minute session, $60.00 for two 10 minute sessions and $80.00 for three 10 minute sessions. For further information go to www.phillipislandcircuit.com.au (link)